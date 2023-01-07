Restaurant review: Bootleggers Bar and Grill in Hopeman boasts stunning food with views to match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Restaurant review: Bootleggers Bar and Grill in Hopeman boasts stunning food with views to match

Julia Bryce By Julia Bryce
January 7, 2023, 6:00 am
Bootleggers bar and grill
A range of dishes available at Bootleggers Bar and Grill in Hopeman. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The Moray coast boasts some of the most incredible views. A walk anywhere along it is bound to give you a lift, no matter the weather.

A recent trip north with my colleague Karla Sinclair meant that on our return to Aberdeen, we would be travelling along the coast.

We’d had burgers, fine dining, Asian and traditional Scottish cuisine while we’d been away, but very little seafood.

After doing a little bit of research it finally hit me. Bootleggers Bar and Grill.

I had previously visited The Bothy Bistro in Burghead, Bootleggers’ sister venue, but hadn’t made my return to the pandemic-inspired venture since it had been renovated into bricks and mortar.

The exterior of Bootleggers Bar and Grill was being worked on when our photographer visited. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Bootleggers Bar and Grill

I parked up at the small Hopeman Harbour and Karla and I made our way along the front of West Beach Caravan Park to an open space near the end where Bootleggers lies. It was a beautiful day and we could see for miles.

The set up has changed a lot since I was last there. I remember queuing outside at different manufactured pop-ups – one for drinks and one for the grill – patiently waiting in all weather to get some scran.

Downstairs in the venue. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The bar area downstairs. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

This, however, was the full gig now. Owners Ruth and Barry Scott have completely transformed it. The first notable change is the 20-plus shipping containers that have been fused together to create the body of the venue. The interior has allowed them to turn it into the most gorgeous space and I was genuinely shocked at how well they finished it.

When we stepped inside we were met with a familiar face, someone we’d connected with at Singleton Distillery in Muir of Ord just a few days earlier. We also bumped into the Bad Girl Bakery team when leaving, too, after meeting them in the Victorian Market in Inverness just the day before.

The upstairs seating area is a beautiful area to dine in the venue. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Another shot of upstairs. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

I’d booked a table as I was convinced Sunday lunchtime was going to be busy. When we arrived there were a few bigger tables, so we opted for a quick tour of the place and picked a table with two comfortable sofas and a breathtaking view thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows.

There’s a real nautical feel to the venue, with lights resembling shells, fishing rope, portholes in the doors and sea creature door knobs all nodding to it.

Bootleggers own newsletter in the style of a newspaper. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The menus came on clipboards and we were told the specials. The keen journalists we are, we couldn’t resist having a nosy through the firm’s newsletter which they’d printed in the style of a newspaper.

We quickly ordered water for the table before the server left and a can of orange Sanpellegrino.

The food

Between us, we ordered five dishes.

Grilled prawns, barbecue brisket, grilled half cauliflower (as recommended by our server), Asian noodles and crispy squid.

We were ravenous and needed a good feed for the car journey ahead.

A range of dishes available at Bootleggers. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

All of the dishes arrived at once and immediately our empty table was swarmed by food. We even had to make space for the finger bowls they provided, which is always a nice touch with shellfish.

We were overwhelmed with the choice but decided to start with the recommended dish. This satay sauce is one that should be bottled and sold. It was rich and creamy, with a slight heat to it, and I loved its nuttiness against the soft grilled cauliflower. It was a hit with us both, and one we made sure to polish off.

Flame grilled cauliflower half with satay sauce. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Karla tucked into the squid next which she adored. There were rings and tentacles and the garlic aioli it was served with was thick with flavour. We both dipped the different pieces into it and complimented how well-cooked the squid was.

There was plenty of it, too, and the side salad had a crisp, acidic dressing which balanced the creamy aioli.

Karla loved the crispy chilli squid and the dish on the right is the roast squash. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Grilled prawns are a favourite of mine. Despite them being a nightmare to eat, especially when you’re trying not to make a mess, these ones were spot on. Four large prawns were presented all covered in a moreish soy butter with garlic and chilli.

You could see the tiny pieces of chilli sprinkled across them in the glistening butter glaze in which they’d been cooked in.

Karla wasn’t interested in the faff of deshelling, so it was me and four prawns for the foreseeable. I squeezed the wedge of lemon over it to cut through it all, adding an acidic element.

The prawns were delicious, but a messy eat. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
A close up of the prawns. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

We’d ordered the Asian noodles as a side not expecting much, but they were excellent.

There was so much depth to them with fried veggies like onion, peppers and mushrooms throughout and fresh micro herbs on top adding a zing to the dish. The noodles were great and the light sauce covering everything was sublime.

The slow roast marinated brisket however stole the show for both of us. We’d opted for the barbecue sauce, however, there’s hoisin and shawarma, to pick from as well.

The Asian noodles are on the far right. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

For anyone who likes meat, this is the dish you need to order. Slices of brisket were topped with crunchy onion pieces and pickled veg. The sauce was exceptional and if I’d had bread to hand, I’d have soaked it all up with it.

The meat was cooked to perfection and melted in your mouth. Couple that with the beautiful sauce, and it was faultless.

We were absolutely stuffed, trying to polish as much as we could off. Dessert was offered but we politely refused. We had eyed up other menu items including the seafood chowder, Shetland mussels and sweet and smoky rotisserie chicken, but five dishes between us had been more than enough.

The walk back to the car was as mesmerising as the walk there. The only difference? It was just that little bit slower…

The verdict

Bootleggers Bar and Grill is architecture design at its finest. I’ve never experienced a venue like it and I was very impressed with just how well they’ve transformed the old shipping containers into a bustling restaurant and bar.

The side of Bootleggers Grill and Bar looking onto a former part of the bus set up during the pandemic. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

The décor is beautiful and the balcony upstairs boasts a view that anyone could easily fall in love with.

What’s more, the food matches its setting and I can imagine enjoying a few cocktails here in summer would go down a treat.

Information

Address: Bootleggers Bar & Grill, West Beach Caravan Park,  Harbour Street, Hopeman, Elgin IV30 5RU

W: www.bootleggersbarandgrill.co.uk

Price: £52 for

Scores: 

Food: 4/5

Service: 4/5

Surroundings: 4.5/5

