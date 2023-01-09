Paul Third: Can Graeme Shinnie inspire Aberdeen to another cup final appearance?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Paul Third: Can Graeme Shinnie inspire Aberdeen to another cup final appearance?

By Paul Third
January 9, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: January 9, 2023, 1:16 pm
Aberdeen's Greame Shinnie in action during a cinch Premiership match against St Johnstone at Pittodrie. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Aberdeen's Greame Shinnie in action during a cinch Premiership match against St Johnstone at Pittodrie. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

What a difference a week has made for Aberdeen supporters.

Seven days ago Dons fans booed their team off following a drab goalless draw with Ross County at Pittodrie.

The point was the first one collected in five matches following four straight defeats and it was clear the natives were restless.

Fast forward to today, however, and the outlook seems a little rosier for those with red tinted spectacles.

A win against St Johnstone on Saturday helped of course but it was the manner of the victory which was most pleasing – with a returning Don playing a central role.

The signing of Graeme Shinnie on loan from Wigan Athletic on Thursday evening was as swift as it was surprising.

The word from England was that Derby County were interested in taking the former Aberdeen captain back to Pride Park after he had been deemed surplus to requirements by Wigan boss Kolo Toure.

With Wigan rooted to the bottom of the Championship in England Toure needs to free up some wages to strengthen his squad for a relegation dogfight.

Red Army need no reminding of Shinnie’s qualities

Graeme Shinnie was a driving force for the Dons in his first spell at Pittodrie

Wigan’s loss has most certainly been Aberdeen’s gain, however, as the fanfare surrounding Shinnie’s return to Pittodrie illustrates.

Shinnie brings energy, drive, grit and determination to the Pittodrie engine room. He showed that perfectly on his homecoming on Saturday.

In truth it was like he had never been away with Aberdeen controlling the game before finding the two late goals from Duk to secure a 2-0 victory.

Yes, Shinnie is back and, he insists, better than the guy who left in 2019.

Dons boss Jim Goodwin has already pledged to do all he can to make Shinnie’s loan return permanent if his spell between now and the end of the season is a success.

No crystal ball is needed to here.

If Shinnie is fit and available he will make a positive impression on this Aberdeen team rendering the decision on whether to bring him back permanent one of the no-brainer variety.

Former Don’s strengths will be vital for trip to Hampden

Dons boss Jim Goodwin and Graeme Shinnie at full time on Saturday. Image: SNS

His qualities are exactly what has been lacking since, well, since he left really.

Former Dons boss Stephen Glass tried to replicate it with former Celtic captain Scott Brown but following a bright start Brown’s years of hard running for the Hoops began to show at Pittodrie and he ran out of steam before hanging up his boots in March.

Shinnie is 31 and there are plenty miles still in the tank. But it is the mental strengths he offers which will be of most interest to Goodwin.

There is a reason the former Caley Thistle man was captain at Pittodrie. He was a force of nature in the Aberdeen midfield and he got that extra 10 per cent out of his team-mates on the pitch.

He is not a one-man team. But he can be the fuel injector for the Dons machine.

Aberdeen fans remember that all too well and will be hoping even if Shinnie no longer wears the captain’s arm band at Pittodrie, that he can do it again at Hampden on Sunday.

Can Aberdeen exorcise their Rangers demons?

Rangers’ Scott Arfield scored twice in stoppage time to secure a 3-2 win at Pittodrie last month. Image: SNS

The late collapse against Rangers at Pittodrie in December has hung over the Dons like a black cloud in the games which have followed.

It was the ultimate snatching defeat from the jaws of victory moment for Aberdeen; an unprecedented cave-in from a team which had given everything to come from behind to lead 2-1 going into the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Saturday’s win against Perth Saints was the first sign of those clouds beginning to clear and the timing could not be more important as the Dons prepare to face the Gers once more.

This time a place in the League Cup final is at stake.

Rangers are improving under Michael Beale but Aberdeen have displayed a canny knack for the big occasion in cup semi-finals in the last decade.

With Shinnie back in the fold Aberdeen fans are daring to dream some of his big-game mentality can help galvanise their team into upsetting the odds once more.

