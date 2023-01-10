Returning Aberdeen loan star Graeme Shinnie ‘ticks all the boxes’ for character and ability, says boss Jim Goodwin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists loan star Graeme Shinnie “ticks all the boxes” in terms of character and ability.

Goodwin also confirmed the Dons beat off competition from other interested clubs to land the Scotland international midfielder.

Former Dons skipper Shinnie has returned to Pittodrie on loan from Wigan Athletic until the end of the season.

However, Goodwin insists midfielder Shinnie, who he hailed as a “warrior”, was not signed due to a lack of leadership qualities within the current squad – but to enhance those qualities.

Shinnie impresses on debut

The 31-year-old delivered an impressive shift in the 2-0 defeat of St Johnstone just 48 hours after completing the loan switch.

Boss Goodwin has already confirmed he will bid to secure Shinnie on a permanent deal in the summer should the loan be a success.

Aberdonian Shinnie made 188 appearances for the Reds before leaving for Derby County in 2019.

Goodwin said: “Graeme ticks all the boxes for us as a character and as a player.

“He is a very combative midfielder who gives his all in every game.

“Graeme brings good experience to the group so we are delighted to have him.

“The fact that he has been here before is a real positive because he knows the level of expectation.

“Graeme is a top professional and we spoke to numerous people at the club about him over the last few months and no-one has a negative thing to say about him.

“He has had a fantastic career up to now and I have played against him when I was still playing.

“I know Graeme well.”

Dons beat off competition for Shinnie

Goodwin revealed Aberdeen beat off competition to land Shinnie who has 18 months remaining on his contract at Championship club Wigan Athletic.

The midfielder was linked with a potential return to Derby County in the January transfer window.

Goodwin thanked chairman Dave Cormack and the Pittodrie board for their backing in securing Shinnie’s return.

He said: “As always with good players, there is always a bit of competition to get him.

“I know his agent very well and as soon as we registered an interest in him we went to the top of the list and that is very pleasing.

“As always, I’m delighted that the board have backed me to get him in.”

You can never have enough leaders – Goodwin

Shinnie’s return marked an upturn in fortunes for the Dons as the midfielder played a key role in the victory over St Johnstone.

Prior to the former Dons skipper’s return, Aberdeen had slumped to a five-game winless streak.

Asked if Shinnie was signed because leadership qualities were needed, Goodwin said: “I don’t think we have missed leadership qualities.

“But I don’t think you can ever have enough.

“We have some strong characters and Graeme will enhance that.

“Graeme leads by example and is a terrific trainer as well, who gives his all and sets a good example.”

Shinnie loan deal is ‘no gamble’ due to record of success

Capped six times by Scotland, Shinnie starred for the Dons between 2015 and 19.

He also captained Inverness Caley Thistle to Scottish Cup glory just months before joining the Reds.

Shinnie was a regular first-team starter for Derby County and was named Rams’ Player of the Year in 2020/21.

He has not started for Wigan since Kolo Toure was appointed manager in November.

However, Goodwin insists there is no gamble with the loan move for the Aberdeen fans’ favourite.

He said: “Graeme still knows a few players who were team-mates of his before.

“It is a straightforward signing. It is not a gamble.

“Graeme is someone who has been there and done it.

“It makes a lot of sense.

“He knows what the league entails and he will give us some good options in the middle of the pitch.

“We have been a little bit light in there in recent weeks.”

Early partnership with two ‘warriors’

On his return to Pittodrie on Saturday, Shinnie partnered Ylber Ramadani in a defensive midfield two.

Goodwin hailed the burgeoning partnership of two “warriors” and “leaders”.

He said: “Graeme and (Ylber) Ramadani complemented each other really well in the middle of the pitch.

“He (Shinnie) gives us a bit of balance in the there being left footed.

“Graeme is very similar to Ramadani in terms of their attitude and application.

“They are two really good leaders.

“Two warriors in the middle of the park, but they are both capable of getting on and handling the ball.

“Graeme played a really key role in the win against St Johnstone.

“He added a bit of composure and strength.”