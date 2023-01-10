Returning Aberdeen loan star Graeme Shinnie ‘ticks all the boxes’ for character and ability, says boss Jim Goodwin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Returning Aberdeen loan star Graeme Shinnie ‘ticks all the boxes’ for character and ability, says boss Jim Goodwin

By Sean Wallace
January 10, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 10, 2023, 8:20 am
Aberdeen's Greame Shinnie in action against St Johnstone at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Greame Shinnie in action against St Johnstone at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists loan star Graeme Shinnie “ticks all the boxes” in terms of character and ability.

Goodwin also confirmed the Dons beat off competition from other interested clubs to land the Scotland international midfielder.

Former Dons skipper Shinnie has returned to Pittodrie on loan from Wigan Athletic until the end of the season.

However, Goodwin insists midfielder Shinnie, who he hailed as a “warrior”, was not signed due to a lack of leadership qualities within the current squad – but to enhance those qualities.

Shinnie impresses on debut

The 31-year-old delivered an impressive shift in the 2-0 defeat of St Johnstone just 48 hours after completing the loan switch.

Boss Goodwin has already confirmed he will bid to secure Shinnie on a permanent deal in the summer should the loan be a success.

Aberdonian Shinnie made 188 appearances for the Reds before leaving for Derby County in 2019.

Goodwin said: “Graeme ticks all the boxes for us as a character and as a player.

“He is a very combative midfielder who gives his all in every game.

“Graeme brings good experience to the group so we are delighted to have him.

“The fact that he has been here before is a real positive because he knows the level of expectation.

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie in action against St Johnstone on his return to Pittodrie. Image: SNS

“Graeme is a top professional and we spoke to numerous people at the club about him over the last few months and no-one has a negative thing to say about him.

“He has had a fantastic career up to now and I have played against him when I was still playing.

“I know Graeme well.”

Dons beat off competition for Shinnie

Goodwin revealed Aberdeen beat off competition to land Shinnie who has 18 months remaining on his contract at Championship club Wigan Athletic.

The midfielder was linked with a potential return to Derby County in the January transfer window.

Goodwin thanked chairman Dave Cormack and the Pittodrie board for their backing in securing Shinnie’s return.

Graeme Shinnie (6) of Aberdeen during the 2-0 defeat of St Johnstone. Image: SNS

He said: “As always with good players, there is always a bit of competition to get him.

“I know his agent very well and as soon as we registered an interest in him we went to the top of the list and that is very pleasing.

“As always, I’m delighted that the board have backed me to get him in.”

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin and Greame Shinnie at full time in the 2-0 defeat of St Johnstone. Image: SNS

You can never have enough leaders – Goodwin

Shinnie’s return marked an upturn in fortunes for the Dons as the midfielder played a key role in the victory over St Johnstone.

Prior to the former Dons skipper’s return, Aberdeen had slumped to a five-game winless streak.

Asked if Shinnie was signed because leadership qualities were needed, Goodwin said: “I don’t think we have missed leadership qualities.

“But I don’t think you can ever have enough.

“We have some strong characters and Graeme will enhance that.

“Graeme leads by example and is a terrific trainer as well, who gives his all and sets a good example.”

Aberdeen midfielder Graeme Shinnie during a training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS

Shinnie loan deal is ‘no gamble’ due to record of success

Capped six times by Scotland, Shinnie starred for the Dons between 2015 and 19.

He also captained Inverness Caley Thistle to Scottish Cup glory just months before joining the Reds.

Shinnie was a regular first-team starter for Derby County and was named Rams’ Player of the Year in 2020/21.

He has not started for Wigan since Kolo Toure was appointed manager in November.

However, Goodwin insists there is no gamble with the loan move for the Aberdeen fans’ favourite.

He said: “Graeme still knows a few players who were team-mates of his before.

“It is a straightforward signing. It is not a gamble.

“Graeme is someone who has been there and done it.

On loan Aberdeen midfielder Graeme Shinnie during a training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS

“It makes a lot of sense.

“He knows what the league entails and he will give us some good options in the middle of the pitch.

“We have been a little bit light in there in recent weeks.”

Early partnership with two ‘warriors’

On his return to Pittodrie on Saturday, Shinnie partnered Ylber Ramadani in a defensive midfield two.

Goodwin hailed the burgeoning partnership of two “warriors” and “leaders”.

He said: “Graeme and (Ylber) Ramadani complemented each other really well in the middle of the pitch.

“He (Shinnie) gives us a bit of balance in the there being left footed.

“Graeme is very similar to Ramadani in terms of their attitude and application.

“They are two really good leaders.

“Two warriors in the middle of the park, but they are both capable of getting on and handling the ball.

“Graeme played a really key role in the win against St Johnstone.

“He added a bit of composure and strength.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin with captain Anthony Stewart at full time after the 2-0 defeat of St Johnstone. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Willie Miller: Sticking with Anthony Stewart as Aberdeen captain, despite the return of Graeme…
Steve Paterson, centre, salutes the Inverness fans after a famous victory over Celtic.
Neil Drysdale: Aberdeen should beware Darvel, but surely a Cup shock isn't on the…
KILMARNOCK, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 28: Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski looks dejected at full time during a cinch Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Aberdeen at Rugby Park, on December 28, 2022, in Kilmarnock, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Duncan Shearer: Duk on song - but Bojan Miovski should lead Aberdeen attack at…
Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron is frustrated in the 2-1 loss at Kilmarnock. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS Group
Connor Barron contract offer 'left on the table' for months, confirms Aberdeen boss Jim…
Aberdeen Women celebrate after Bayley Hutchison opened the scoring on Sunday against Hutchison Vale. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Women score Scottish Cup draw cracker away to nine-times winners Glasgow City
Aberdeen's Bailley Collins in action against Hutchison Vale. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Bailley Collins hopes Aberdeen Women build on 'frustrating' Scottish Cup performance upon return to…
Duk in action for Aberdeen against St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock
Ref Watch: Goals like Duk's ruled-out Aberdeen opener could stand going forward, and -…
Aberdeen's Greame Shinnie in action during a cinch Premiership match against St Johnstone at Pittodrie. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Paul Third: Can Graeme Shinnie inspire Aberdeen to another cup final appearance?
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes (R) scores to make it 1-0 but it is disallowed after a VAR review for offside against St Johnstone. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group
Aberdeen fan view: Offside call tight as a Duk's backside
Stevenage's Dean Campbell celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Emirates FA Cup third-round match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Image:PA
Aberdeen's Dean Campbell on 'incredible' feeling of scoring FA Cup winner for Stevenage -…

Most Read

1
Mary Cruickshank, also known as Sim, was found to be sixteen times the cocaine limit. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Woman was SIXTEEN times the cocaine limit while driving between Dundee and Aberdeen
2
A9 at Kingussie.
A9 cleared at Kingussie following collision
3
Ambulances have been queuing up outside heath care facilities across Grampian, including Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
Revealed: Areas of north and north-east where ambulances need police escort
4
The Post Office within Steps Emporium, Brora, was targeted by armed robbers today. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.
Armed robbers target Highland post office
5
Smashed car window in Anderson Drive. Image: Dyno Stuart/ Facebook
Elgin vandalism spree leaves eight cars with smashed windscreens
6
Stephen Thomson admitted to five charges, including possessing indecent images of children. Image: DC Thomson.
Police delivery driver jailed after being caught distributing indecent images of children
7
British Transport Police stopped a man from travelling to Aberdeen with over 7kg of cannabis. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Man caught wheeling Aberdeen-bound suitcase packed with 7kg of cannabis is jailed
8
Aberdeen University has issued "trigger warnings" for content in the novel of Peter Pan. Credit: Walt Disney
Aberdeen University criticised for putting trigger warnings on JM Barrie’s Peter Pan
9
The roadworks will be carried out near The Square roundabout in Mintlaw. Image: Roddie Reid / DC Thomson.
Council announces 40-mile diversion – for just 100 yards of roadworks in Mintlaw
10
RGU won their second round on University Challenge. Image: RGU
Thumping win for RGU as University Challenge journey continues

More from Press and Journal

Mintlaw woman Kerri Martin who had a stroke standing by the window smiling in a green dress
'I didn't know young people could have them': Mintlaw woman opens up about suffering…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A pensioner has gone on trial accused of abducting a sheriff in Aberdeenshire and threatening First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.? William Curtis, 70 - along with 60-year-old Philip Mitchell - is charged with attacking Sheriff Robert McDonald on June 29 2021 - allegations the pair deny. The incident is said to have happened in St Mary's car park next to Banff Sheriff Court where Sheriff McDonald presides. Picture shows; Banff Sheriff Court and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon MSP. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson (Banff Sheriff Court) / Jane Barlow/PA Wire (Nicola Sturgeon) Date; Unknown
Pensioner goes on trial accused of abducting sheriff and threatening First Minister Nicola Sturgeon
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Burger King to give away 1,000 Whoppers in Aberdeen tomorrow Picture shows; Burger King. Aberdeen. Supplied by Burger King Date; Unknown
What a Whopper! Burger King to give away 1,000 burgers at Aberdeen restaurant tomorrow
The collision occurred on the A9 just north of the south junction into Aviemore. Image: Google Maps.
Man arrested following collision on the A9 near Aviemore
Teachers have formed picket lines at schools across Scotland. Pictured is striking staff outside Sken Square Primary School in Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Primary school teachers form picket lines across Scotland to begin month of strikes
Fiona Davidson
Social group encouraging Aberdeenshire women in farming to have a blether
OVERALL CHAMPION: This gimmer from Kirkstead sold for the top price of 6,500gns. Image: Wayne Hutchinson
Strong trade for Bluefaced Leicester females
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Connor Scobbie appeared in Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Connor Scobbie. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
'Fortunate this is not a charge of murder': Man jailed for breaking partner's skull…
JG Ross Headquarters in Inverurie's Highclere Business Park. Image: Google Maps
Major north-east food firms face struggle with inflation despite strong recovery after the pandemic
Clay Craig leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Man slashed across face in unprovoked attack as he smoked outside flat

Editor's Picks

Most Commented