Aberdeen v Rangers: More pressure on Ibrox side, says former defender David Robertson

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Aberdeen and Rangers defender David Robertson feels there is more pressure on the Ibrox side in Sunday’s semi-final.

Robertson, who won the League Cup with both clubs, acknowledged the Gers are in-form under new boss Michael Beale, but says they will also carry greater expectation into the Hampden showdown.

The Dons were victorious when the two sides met at the same stage of the competition in 2018, with Lewis Ferguson’s header earning them passage to the final.

But Aberdeen’s recent trips to the national stadium have tended to end in heartbreak rather than hysteria.

They lost a League Cup final and Scottish Cup semi-final to Celtic at Hampden in the 2018/19 season, while the year previous they were beaten by Motherwell in the Scottish Cup last four. The 2016/17 season saw them lose two finals against Celtic.

Sunday is a chance to put that right in a game sure to be full of emotion.

“Aberdeen have had a tough start after the break,” said Robertson, who is currently manager of Peterhead. “Rangers have been flying under Michael Beale.

“Anything can happen in a cup game. Aberdeen will want to put the jinx of facing Old Firm teams in the semi-final to rest.

“Aberdeen have to have that fight about them and if they do, they can get a result.

“When you’re playing the Old Firm, it’s them that’s under a bit more pressure than the other clubs. They’re expected to win.”

Robertson came through the ranks at Aberdeen and played for the club between 1986 and 1991, winning the Scottish Cup and League Cup under Alex Smith.

He then left for Rangers, where he won six league titles and six domestic cups, before moving on to Leeds United and Montrose.

The Dons faced Rangers last month at Pittodrie upon their return to league action. The game seemed to be going to plan for Jim Goodwin’s side, leading 2-1 heading into stoppage-time, before a late collapse saw them concede twice from Scott Arfield.

Since then Aberdeen have brought back former club captain Graeme Shinnie, who played in the semi-final win in 2018, as well as talented Slovakian midfielder Patrik Myslovic.

“Maybe Aberdeen are a bit more equipped than they were in the last game,” said Robertson.

“They went a couple of goals up and unfortunately didn’t see it out. But they know they can get goals against Rangers.

“The hard part is if they lose a goal early, it can be difficult to come back.

“The game at Pittodrie was a bit of a surprise and they just couldn’t hold out in the end.

“Even if they get their noses ahead, they know Rangers or Celtic are not going to sit back. They are going to go hell for leather to get a goal and don’t care if they lose another goal in doing so.

“They’re expected to win every game.”