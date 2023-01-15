Gallery: Class projects, designs for British Aerospace and deadlines for the newspaper – Banchory schools through the decades

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Past Times

Gallery: Class projects, designs for British Aerospace and deadlines for the newspaper – Banchory schools through the decades

By Reporter
January 15, 2023, 6:00 am
1989 - Banchory Primary School P2 pupils Alison Culshaw, left, and Danielle Harkes have a bit of a giggle as they try on hats.
1989 - Banchory Primary School P2 pupils Alison Culshaw, left, and Danielle Harkes have a bit of a giggle as they try on hats.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

More from Past Times

Two men looking at a model of an oil centre on a table
Gallery: Life boats, offshore training and hyperbaric chambers - Aberdeen's oil industry through the…
1989 - Banchory Primary School P2 pupils Alison Culshaw, left, and Danielle Harkes have a bit of a giggle as they try on hats.
Tears, not ticker tape - how Scotland wasted 'a golden opportunity' at the 1978…
1989 - Banchory Primary School P2 pupils Alison Culshaw, left, and Danielle Harkes have a bit of a giggle as they try on hats.
Children fleeing Nazi-occupied Norway made precious memories at Drumtochty Castle boarding school
1989 - Banchory Primary School P2 pupils Alison Culshaw, left, and Danielle Harkes have a bit of a giggle as they try on hats.
Aberdeen film director gives chapter and verse on movies, The Hulk and long-overdue library…
1989 - Banchory Primary School P2 pupils Alison Culshaw, left, and Danielle Harkes have a bit of a giggle as they try on hats.
Was missing Highland woman the victim of notorious 1981 'Nude in the Nettles' mystery?…
1989 - Banchory Primary School P2 pupils Alison Culshaw, left, and Danielle Harkes have a bit of a giggle as they try on hats.
Lost village: The abandoned Aberdeenshire community engulfed in sand
1989 - Banchory Primary School P2 pupils Alison Culshaw, left, and Danielle Harkes have a bit of a giggle as they try on hats.
Acid house in the chicken house - were you at this Aberdeenshire rave in…
1989 - Banchory Primary School P2 pupils Alison Culshaw, left, and Danielle Harkes have a bit of a giggle as they try on hats.
The 'Boy's Own' life of Thomas Scott Sutherland, the Torry firebrand who transformed the…
A scene from a Studio Theatre Group show, including a man buying a drink at a bar, a man and woman dancing and a sailor drinking
GALLERY: 50 years in the spotlight with Studio Theatre Group
1989 - Banchory Primary School P2 pupils Alison Culshaw, left, and Danielle Harkes have a bit of a giggle as they try on hats.
GALLERY: January in Aberdeen through the years - hitting the ski slopes, a packed…

Most Read

1
1989 - Banchory Primary School P2 pupils Alison Culshaw, left, and Danielle Harkes have a bit of a giggle as they try on hats.
‘Reckless and dangerous’: Audi driver clocked at nearly 120mph while showing off to friends
2
1989 - Banchory Primary School P2 pupils Alison Culshaw, left, and Danielle Harkes have a bit of a giggle as they try on hats.
First look: Owner hopes new Portsoy restaurant Aspire ‘will put town on the map’
3
Police chiefs are facing calls to up patrols in the newly developed Union Terrace Gardens (UTG). It comes after The Press And Journal captured images of youngsters fighting under the new safety lights - installed as part of a recently completed £30 million overhaul of the Victorian gardens. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson.
Video: Youths fight in Union Terrace Gardens as police say £30m park was reopened…
4
1989 - Banchory Primary School P2 pupils Alison Culshaw, left, and Danielle Harkes have a bit of a giggle as they try on hats.
Air ambulance lands in Bervie School playing fields due to medical emergency
5
1989 - Banchory Primary School P2 pupils Alison Culshaw, left, and Danielle Harkes have a bit of a giggle as they try on hats.
Stagecoach bus gets stuck in ‘one of the narrowest roads’ in Huntly
6
1989 - Banchory Primary School P2 pupils Alison Culshaw, left, and Danielle Harkes have a bit of a giggle as they try on hats.
Traditional Aberdeenshire greengrocer sells over 17,000 pies in six months
7
1989 - Banchory Primary School P2 pupils Alison Culshaw, left, and Danielle Harkes have a bit of a giggle as they try on hats.
‘I have a short fuse’: Man’s apologetic texts after glassing workmate on night out
8
1989 - Banchory Primary School P2 pupils Alison Culshaw, left, and Danielle Harkes have a bit of a giggle as they try on hats.
‘They don’t care’: Inverness woman on delivery giant Evri’s apology
9
1989 - Banchory Primary School P2 pupils Alison Culshaw, left, and Danielle Harkes have a bit of a giggle as they try on hats.
Laurencekirk carrots to fuel Dancing on Ice stars after Stonehaven mum bags ITV gig
10
1989 - Banchory Primary School P2 pupils Alison Culshaw, left, and Danielle Harkes have a bit of a giggle as they try on hats.
Drunk boyfriend assaulted partner after late sister’s remembrance drinks

More from Press and Journal

1989 - Banchory Primary School P2 pupils Alison Culshaw, left, and Danielle Harkes have a bit of a giggle as they try on hats.
Dunfermline 4-0 Peterhead: Challenging start continues for new Blue Toon boss David Robertson
1989 - Banchory Primary School P2 pupils Alison Culshaw, left, and Danielle Harkes have a bit of a giggle as they try on hats.
Highlands helping in the fightback against Dutch elm disease
1989 - Banchory Primary School P2 pupils Alison Culshaw, left, and Danielle Harkes have a bit of a giggle as they try on hats.
Aberdeen scoring legend Eric Black tells Bojan Miovski 'goals will come' ahead of League…
Drambuie Cranachan Cheesecake
Sweet treats: Tuck into this Drambuie cranachan cheesecake this Burns Night
1989 - Banchory Primary School P2 pupils Alison Culshaw, left, and Danielle Harkes have a bit of a giggle as they try on hats.
Peter May's new thriller paints an apocalyptic picture of the world in 2051
1989 - Banchory Primary School P2 pupils Alison Culshaw, left, and Danielle Harkes have a bit of a giggle as they try on hats.
Sally, Winnie and Polly are looking for new homes – can you help?
1989 - Banchory Primary School P2 pupils Alison Culshaw, left, and Danielle Harkes have a bit of a giggle as they try on hats.
Rachel Corsie: Will Sunday be the day I finally see Aberdeen win at Hampden?
1989 - Banchory Primary School P2 pupils Alison Culshaw, left, and Danielle Harkes have a bit of a giggle as they try on hats.
The demise of Aberdeen's Bonobo Cafe and the battle between 'plant-based' and 'vegan'
1989 - Banchory Primary School P2 pupils Alison Culshaw, left, and Danielle Harkes have a bit of a giggle as they try on hats.
'I'm a player who feeds off confidence' - Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart determined…
1989 - Banchory Primary School P2 pupils Alison Culshaw, left, and Danielle Harkes have a bit of a giggle as they try on hats.
My Week in 5 Pictures: Thurso rockers Forgetting the Future share their life on…

Editor's Picks