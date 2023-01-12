Boss Jim Goodwin aims to make amends to Aberdeen fans in League Cup semi-final for recent late collapse to Rangers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Boss Jim Goodwin insists Aberdeen aim to make amends to their supporters at Hampden for their late collapse against Rangers.

The Red Army were left shocked when the Dons blew a 2-1 lead in injury time against Rangers last month to lose 3-2.

Goodwin and his squad aim to make up for that late implosion by overcoming the Ibrox club in the League Cup semi-final on Sunday.

He insists there is no hangover from the pain of that December 20 loss to Rangers.

Instead, upbeat Goodwin says his squad are brimming with “confidence and self-belief” as they bid to take a step closer to ending the Dons’ nine-year trophy drought.

Goodwin said: “The players want to make amends for what happened in the recent fixture (against Rangers).

“We should have held on and should have taken three points on the night.

“Although it wasn’t the outcome we wanted there was some really good attacking football within the game against Rangers.

“We can take a lot of positivity from that.

“There is a real confidence and self-belief within the group.”

Myslovic set for Hampden debut

Goodwin confirmed new loan signing Patrik Myslovic will be in the squad for the Hampden semi-final.

The 21-year-old was secured on loan from Slovakian club MSK Zilina until the end of the season.

Aberdeen have retained the exclusive right to sign Myslovic on a permanent contract at the end of the season should the loan be a success.

Midfilder Myslovic’s work permit and visa were not processed in time to be eligible for the 2-0 win against St Johnstone at the weekend.

However the Slovakian under-21 international is in contention to make his Dons debut at Hampden.

Goodwin says he now has a welcome selection headache for the semi-final.

He will be forced into making the hard calls on who to leave out of the biggest game of the season so far.

He said: “We have done great business in January already with the introduction of (Graeme) Shinnie and Myslovic.

“Both of those players will be in the squad so I am going to have to disappoint one or two people on Sunday.

“That is the hardest part of being a manager because the starting XI are happy.

“The ones on the bench are slightly disappointed but hoping to get a game.

“Then unfortunately because of the strength and depth we have there will probably be a couple sitting in the stands.

“That’s the challenge of being a manager.

“It’s virtually impossible to keep everyone happy.

“ I can only explain my reasons as openly and honestly as I can and hope thy take it in the right way

“It is all about the group, never just about one individual.

“It is about everyone collectively sticking together.

“We all want the same outcome, that’s the most important thing.”

Aberdeen stick to the same routine

Aberdeen travel to Hampden buoyed by a 2-0 defeat of St Johnstone at the weekend.

That victory, courtesy of two goals from Duk, ended a five game winless run since the return from the winter break.

Goodwin is under no illusions as to the importance of the semi-final to the club and supporters.

However he has opted not to stray from the normal weekly schedule.

He said: “It is the same routine.

“We don’t want to add any unnecessary pressure to the group.

“So we will prepare the exact same way we will prepare for a league game.”

‘We can’t have any distractions’

Goodwin wants complete focus from his players on the bid to reach a final.

That means no distractions in the days before the Hampden clash, such as organising tickets for family and friends.

He said: “We can’t have any distractions.

“I’m pretty sure the players and staff, similar to myself, will have been inundated with requests for tickets.

“It is always the big games where people tend to come out of the woodwork asking for tickets.

“I wanted the guys to get that side of things sorted out early this week so we can fully focus on what is most important.

“Which is the game at Hampden.

“I tried to stress to them it is a great day out for families and friends but it’s not a great day out for us unless we get the outcome we want.

“And that is to progress to the final.”