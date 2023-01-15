‘The captain has cost us the game with sheer stupidity’ – Aberdeen fans react to Hampden defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘The captain has cost us the game with sheer stupidity’ – Aberdeen fans react to Hampden defeat

By Danny Law
January 15, 2023, 7:00 pm
Referee Nick Walsh shows Aberdeen's Anthony Stewart a straight red card for a foul on Rangers' Fashion Sakala. Image: SNS.
Referee Nick Walsh shows Aberdeen's Anthony Stewart a straight red card for a foul on Rangers' Fashion Sakala. Image: SNS.

A moment of madness from Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart proved to be the main talking point following the Dons’ League Cup semi-final defeat against Rangers.

It was looking very promising for the Dons when Bojan Miovski fired them ahead four minutes before the break.

But former Aberdeen captain Ryan Jack drove in a deflected equaliser in the 61st minute before current Dons skipper Stewart saw red for a reckless challenge on Fashion Sakala in injury time.

That left the Dons with a numerical disadvantage for extra time with Kemar Roofe netting the winning goal from close range for the Light Blues.

The Red Army were proud of their team for a gritty display but many felt captain Stewart – who had heaped pressure on himself with his pre-match comments about Rangers strikers Antonio Colak and Alfredo Morelos – was largely to blame for the defeat.

Dean Glass wrote: “A lot of positives to take from that. Fought til the end despite 10 men. Can’t ask for anything more. However captain cost us the game with the sending off in what I can only describe as sheer stupidity. I don’t know their recruitment plan is for the next couple weeks but we badly, badly need defenders.”

Nick Mahlitz agreed, writing on Facebook: “Great effort and they were there for the taking…Stewart again cost us. Not captain material for me and lacks discipline but was playing well up until the red.”

Adam Priest offered a simple solution:  “Can I make myself clear….. MAKE. SHINNIE. CAPTAIN.”

Rangers’ Alfredo Morelos challenges Aberdeen’s Anthony Stewart during the League Cup semi-final. Image: SNS. 

Stuart Addison had mixed emotions after the 120 minutes. He wrote: “Disgraceful pitch. Captain calamity. Apart from that, great performance. Huge shout out to the Red Army, brilliant as usual.”

John Robertson felt the game adds pressure to manager Jim Goodwin ahead of a difficult stretch of games which includes trips to Hearts and Hibernian with a Scottish Cup tie away to Darvel in between.

He wrote: “Goodwin might look back at Stewart’s sending off as the beginning of the end for him. As we have a lot of tough away games in the next 4-5 weeks and if we drift down the league the pressure from the fans to replace him will increase.”

One defender who emerged from the match with plenty of plaudits was Hayden Coulson.

The on-loan Middlesbrough defender produced a solid display, prompting Brian Black to write: “Please get Coulson signed. He was immense.”

The Aberdeen fans make themselves heard at Hampden. Image: SNS. 

Allan Black was also pleased with what he saw from the Dons, writing: “Great effort. Too much to do with 10 men.”

Rachel Skene added: “So proud of our boys. The worked so hard, sadly a moment of madness from our captain put us in a fairly hopeless position. Well done lads.”

Matty Kennedy was the player who impressed Calum Lawrie. He wrote: “MOTM Kennedy, at least he gave it his all. A wasted chance not helped by the red. Unlucky Dons.”

Duncan Macleod also felt Kennedy, who has been in good form in recent weeks, was top Don. He wrote: “Great performance. Hard result to take. But a lot of credit. Man of the match from a Dons player had to be Kennedy. A lot to be positive with, heads up boys.”

Analysis: Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart goes from hero to villain with Hampden moment of madness

