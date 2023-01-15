‘The captain has cost us the game with sheer stupidity’ – Aberdeen fans react to Hampden defeat

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A moment of madness from Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart proved to be the main talking point following the Dons’ League Cup semi-final defeat against Rangers.

It was looking very promising for the Dons when Bojan Miovski fired them ahead four minutes before the break.

But former Aberdeen captain Ryan Jack drove in a deflected equaliser in the 61st minute before current Dons skipper Stewart saw red for a reckless challenge on Fashion Sakala in injury time.

That left the Dons with a numerical disadvantage for extra time with Kemar Roofe netting the winning goal from close range for the Light Blues.

The Red Army were proud of their team for a gritty display but many felt captain Stewart – who had heaped pressure on himself with his pre-match comments about Rangers strikers Antonio Colak and Alfredo Morelos – was largely to blame for the defeat.

Dean Glass wrote: “A lot of positives to take from that. Fought til the end despite 10 men. Can’t ask for anything more. However captain cost us the game with the sending off in what I can only describe as sheer stupidity. I don’t know their recruitment plan is for the next couple weeks but we badly, badly need defenders.”

It's a RED for Anthony Stewart! 🟥 The Aberdeen skipper has been at the heart of the build-up this week, and his challenge on Fashion Sakala now has him headed back to the dressing room early 😬#RANABE | #ViaplayCup | @spfl pic.twitter.com/Q4VVmNTTlG — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) January 15, 2023

Nick Mahlitz agreed, writing on Facebook: “Great effort and they were there for the taking…Stewart again cost us. Not captain material for me and lacks discipline but was playing well up until the red.”

Adam Priest offered a simple solution: “Can I make myself clear….. MAKE. SHINNIE. CAPTAIN.”

Stuart Addison had mixed emotions after the 120 minutes. He wrote: “Disgraceful pitch. Captain calamity. Apart from that, great performance. Huge shout out to the Red Army, brilliant as usual.”

John Robertson felt the game adds pressure to manager Jim Goodwin ahead of a difficult stretch of games which includes trips to Hearts and Hibernian with a Scottish Cup tie away to Darvel in between.

He wrote: “Goodwin might look back at Stewart’s sending off as the beginning of the end for him. As we have a lot of tough away games in the next 4-5 weeks and if we drift down the league the pressure from the fans to replace him will increase.”

Hayden Coulson was superb today… — Scott Irving (@scottairving) January 15, 2023

One defender who emerged from the match with plenty of plaudits was Hayden Coulson.

The on-loan Middlesbrough defender produced a solid display, prompting Brian Black to write: “Please get Coulson signed. He was immense.”

Allan Black was also pleased with what he saw from the Dons, writing: “Great effort. Too much to do with 10 men.”

Rachel Skene added: “So proud of our boys. The worked so hard, sadly a moment of madness from our captain put us in a fairly hopeless position. Well done lads.”

Can’t fault the effort today! Could see the fan’s appreciation at the end. We move on — Frazer Gunn (@Fraz180) January 15, 2023

Matty Kennedy was the player who impressed Calum Lawrie. He wrote: “MOTM Kennedy, at least he gave it his all. A wasted chance not helped by the red. Unlucky Dons.”

Duncan Macleod also felt Kennedy, who has been in good form in recent weeks, was top Don. He wrote: “Great performance. Hard result to take. But a lot of credit. Man of the match from a Dons player had to be Kennedy. A lot to be positive with, heads up boys.”