ANALYSIS: Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart goes from hero to villain with Hampden moment of madness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

ANALYSIS: Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart goes from hero to villain with Hampden moment of madness

By Paul Third
January 15, 2023, 6:30 pm Updated: January 15, 2023, 7:28 pm
Aberdeen's Anthony Stewart chops down Fashion Sakala of Rangers. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen's Anthony Stewart chops down Fashion Sakala of Rangers. Image: Shutterstock

It should come as no surprise a delicately poised League Cup semi-final between Aberdeen and Rangers was decided by a red card.

But only Anthony Stewart can explain what was going through his mind after making the most needless of challenges to cost his side a chance of a Hampden return next month.

Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart is shown a straight red card for a foul on Rangers’ Fashion Sakala. Image: SNS

The Dons captain had put himself centre stage before a ball had been kicked only to make his point forcefully with a fine display in keeping Alfredo Morelos quiet.

Why then, with Morelos subbed off, did Stewart take it upon himself to write an epilogue which turned the prospect of this tale having a feelgood ending into a horror story?

It was as inexplicable as it was dumbfounding as the Dons suffered a 2-1 loss.

Stewart’s comments dominated pre-match build-up

Stewart’s pre-match comments at Hampden on Thursday where he took the unusual step of stating Antonio Colak had been a tougher opponent than his Rangers team-mate Morelos lit the blue touch paper well in advance of the game.

Was it naïve or a psychological masterstroke from the Aberdeen captain?

Popular opinion was always going to be shaped by the outcome, but the irony in all of this is that Stewart’s verdict was accurate.

Given the respective contribution of the two Rangers strikers this season on the pitch, the injured Colak has been more productive than his Colombian clubmate.

Stewart’s honesty was commendable and it should be pointed out he was not critical of Morelos at all. In fact, any criticism towards the Rangers striker has come from within his club.

The Dons captain did not mention Morelos’ physical condition, nor the fact he has been left out of games.

It has been left to Morelos’ managers, current boss Michael Beale and predecessor Gio van Bronckhorst, who left Morelos out of the squad over fitness concerns for a Champions League qualifier away to PSV Eindhoven, to touch on those subjects.

That said, one of football’s great unwritten rules is that you don’t give an opposing team extra motivation and that was what Stewart did.

Do your talking on the pitch where it matters.

Stewart v Morelos was a sideshow in a Hampden thriller

As soon as the starting line-ups were announced and confirmation came through Colak had failed to recover for the game and Stewart’s preferred choice of Morelos was leading the line, the ante was raised further.

Rangers’ Alfredo Morelos challenges Aberdeen’s Anthony Stewart at Hampden. Image: SNS

The bragging rights destined to go to the victor along with the spoils – and a return visit for next month’s final against Celtic, of course.

Those hoping for a battle between the two would have been left disappointed, however.

An early scare when Fashion Sakala saw his header come back off the post was the closest Rangers came to opening the scoring.

The only flashpoint of the first half came when Morelos flattened the Dons skipper as he went to make a clearance.

Morelos, for his part, was quiet in the opening 45 minutes.

He fired a shot wide before a better chance came his way from a set-piece, but his header was saved on the line by Kelle Roos.

Aberdeen, for their part, did brilliantly in a feisty first half not to make the script of the semi-final between their captain and the Rangers striker.

Indeed, it was Dons striker Bojan Miovski, who himself had been the subject of much debate due to his six-game barren run in front of goal, who made the biggest impact, ending his lean spell by firing his team into an interval lead.

 

Dons skipper pays the price for rash challenge

A response from Rangers was inevitable, but Aberdeen protected their goalkeeper well.

How unfortunate for the Reds then that a deflection off the excellent Liam Scales took Ryan Jack’s shot from the edge of the box past Roos for the equaliser just after the hour mark.

Morelos, who laid the ball off for Jack to net the equaliser, departed 10 minutes later for Kemar Roofe, ensuring the individual contest ended in a score draw.

But there was still a game to be won and lost – and Stewart blotted his card in the worst manner possible by deservedly departing in injury time following a wild challenge on Sakala.

He questioned the decision, but few will fight his corner and all that remained was the predictable ending.

It was Morelos’ replacement Kemar Roofe who delivered it in extra-time, converting Scott Wright’s cutback to give his side victory.

Rangers’ Kemar Roofe celebrates making it 2-1 with James Tavernier against Aberdeen. Image: SNS 

Somewhere, on the Rangers bench, a wee Colombian fella was likely having a wee chuckle to himself.

For Stewart and anyone associated with Aberdeen, however, there was precious little to smile about.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Matty Kennedy at full time of the League Cup semi-final loss to Rangers. Image: SNS
Aberdeen attacker Matty Kennedy: We deserved better against Rangers
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie drives away from Rangers' Malik Tillman during the League Cup semi-final at Hampden on Sunday. Image: Shutterstock
Graeme Shinnie: We'll support Aberdeen skipper Anthony Stewart following his red card
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin looks dejected during the League Cup semi-final defeat to Rangers. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has mixed emotions of 'disappointment and pride' after League Cup…
Referee Nick Walsh shows Aberdeen's Anthony Stewart a straight red card for a foul on Rangers' Fashion Sakala. Image: SNS.
'The captain has cost us the game with sheer stupidity' - Aberdeen fans react…
Aberdeen Women beat Hamilton Accies 2-0 to move out the relegation zone. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Women 2-0 Hamilton Accies: Gavin Levey delighted as win moves Dons out of…
Referee Nick Walsh shows Aberdeen's Anthony Stewart a red card in the League Cup semi-final against Rangers. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
League Cup heartache for Aberdeen, who suffer 2-1 semi-final loss to Rangers after Anthony…
Hibs' Gordon Chisholm (left) and Ian Munro (3) fail to shut down Eric Black who breaks through to score Aberdeen's third goal in the 1985 League Cup final. Image: SNS
Aberdeen scoring legend Eric Black tells Bojan Miovski 'goals will come' ahead of League…
Rachel Corsie's earliest memory of watching Aberdeen at Hampden is the defeat to Rangers in the 2000 Scottish Cup final.
Rachel Corsie: Will Sunday be the day I finally see Aberdeen win at Hampden?
Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart. Image: Shutterstock.
'I'm a player who feeds off confidence' - Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart determined…
Former Aberdeen and Rangers defender David Robertson. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen v Rangers: More pressure on Ibrox side, says former defender David Robertson

Most Read

1
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak toasts marshmallows during a visit to the Sea scouts community group in Muirtown near Inverness, during a two day visit to Scotland to highlight the benefits of remaining in the United Kingdom as he seeks to counter Nicola Sturgeon's push for independence. The Prime Minister is expected to hold face-to-face talks with the Scottish First Minister during his two-day trip, which begins on Thursday. Picture date: Thursday January 12, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Scotland. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Rishi Sunak’s trip to Inverness caused scenes we’re not used to seeing in the…
2
Motorists are being urged to avoid travel on the A835 Inverness to Ullapool road this evening following an evening of heavy snow showers. Image: Traffic Scotland.
Heavy snow causing travel chaos across the Highlands and Grampian
3
The lone female mountaineer was attempting to descend a peak on Coignafearn Estate, near Strathdearn, on Saturday evening when she became disorientated. Image: Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team.
Mountaineers rescue woman stranded in blizzard conditions on Highland estate
4
To go with story by Emma Grady. CR0040585 Edited Version Aberdeen Sheriff court In pic......... Matthew Clark, centre Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 12/01/2023 Picture shows; Matthew Clark. Aberdeen Sheriff court. Supplied by Wullie Marr Date; 12/01/2023
Boyfriend who threatened to bury woman alive during years of abuse avoids jail sentence
5
Proud owner, Julie-Ann Whyte has launched her own traditional greengrocer in Aberdeenshire. Picture by Kami Thomson.
Traditional Aberdeenshire greengrocer sells over 17,000 pies in six months
6
BioCafe on Rosemount Viaduct welcomes everyone, says owner Iwona Szmid, middle, who doubles as a personal trainer. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
The demise of Aberdeen’s Bonobo Cafe and the battle between ‘plant-based’ and ‘vegan’
7
Edward Clark has been traced.
Missing Kingussie woman Caitlin Kemp traced
8
Spean Bridge Hotel in May 2022. Image: Google
‘The whole village suffers’: Locals say ‘eyesore’ Highland hotel drives tourists away from Spean…
9
James Anderson demanded our photographer to delete his picture as he left court. Image: DC Thomson.
Inverurie man caught drink-driving claims he was only moving car due to bad weather
10
Graham Hay. Image: DC Thomson
‘Gentle giant’ in dock after losing temper with charity cyclists who set up camp…

More from Press and Journal

Rod Stewart and Jeff Beck made music together through the decades. Image: Shutterstock.
When Jeff Beck and Rod Stewart brought Hi Ho Silver Lining and heavy rock…
Ellon bypass
Lorry catches fire on the A90 near Ellon
Emergency services on the scene of a three-vehicle crash near Bridge of Dee roundabout
Three-vehicle crash near Bridge of Dee causing lengthy tailbacks
A fault on the line between Forres and Huntly stations will cause delays. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Delays to ScotRail services between Aberdeen and Inverness due to fault
Scores of schools are shut across the north today due to the snow. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
IN FULL: The list of schools closed on Monday, January 16
Prizes winners from the Grampian Supermatch on Saturday.
Laurencekirk ploughman wins Grampian Supermatch
Culter celebrate after Nikolas Wozniak scores from the penalty spot. Picture by Kami Thomson
Junior football: Culter move five points clear at the summit
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Small business focus Picture shows; Gillian Fowler, founder, Usana Mindset. don't knlw. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 10/01/2023
Small business focus: Mindset expert Gillian Fowler loves being thrown into the world of…
Uig Harbour
'I'm not confident': Uist businesses brace for Uig harbour disruption
Wedding cake split
Rising divorce rate hitting family business values

Editor's Picks