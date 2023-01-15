ANALYSIS: Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart goes from hero to villain with Hampden moment of madness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It should come as no surprise a delicately poised League Cup semi-final between Aberdeen and Rangers was decided by a red card.

But only Anthony Stewart can explain what was going through his mind after making the most needless of challenges to cost his side a chance of a Hampden return next month.

The Dons captain had put himself centre stage before a ball had been kicked only to make his point forcefully with a fine display in keeping Alfredo Morelos quiet.

Why then, with Morelos subbed off, did Stewart take it upon himself to write an epilogue which turned the prospect of this tale having a feelgood ending into a horror story?

It was as inexplicable as it was dumbfounding as the Dons suffered a 2-1 loss.

Stewart’s comments dominated pre-match build-up

Stewart’s pre-match comments at Hampden on Thursday where he took the unusual step of stating Antonio Colak had been a tougher opponent than his Rangers team-mate Morelos lit the blue touch paper well in advance of the game.

Was it naïve or a psychological masterstroke from the Aberdeen captain?

Popular opinion was always going to be shaped by the outcome, but the irony in all of this is that Stewart’s verdict was accurate.

Given the respective contribution of the two Rangers strikers this season on the pitch, the injured Colak has been more productive than his Colombian clubmate.

Stewart’s honesty was commendable and it should be pointed out he was not critical of Morelos at all. In fact, any criticism towards the Rangers striker has come from within his club.

The Dons captain did not mention Morelos’ physical condition, nor the fact he has been left out of games.

It has been left to Morelos’ managers, current boss Michael Beale and predecessor Gio van Bronckhorst, who left Morelos out of the squad over fitness concerns for a Champions League qualifier away to PSV Eindhoven, to touch on those subjects.

That said, one of football’s great unwritten rules is that you don’t give an opposing team extra motivation and that was what Stewart did.

Do your talking on the pitch where it matters.

Stewart v Morelos was a sideshow in a Hampden thriller

As soon as the starting line-ups were announced and confirmation came through Colak had failed to recover for the game and Stewart’s preferred choice of Morelos was leading the line, the ante was raised further.

The bragging rights destined to go to the victor along with the spoils – and a return visit for next month’s final against Celtic, of course.

Those hoping for a battle between the two would have been left disappointed, however.

An early scare when Fashion Sakala saw his header come back off the post was the closest Rangers came to opening the scoring.

The only flashpoint of the first half came when Morelos flattened the Dons skipper as he went to make a clearance.

Morelos, for his part, was quiet in the opening 45 minutes.

He fired a shot wide before a better chance came his way from a set-piece, but his header was saved on the line by Kelle Roos.

Aberdeen, for their part, did brilliantly in a feisty first half not to make the script of the semi-final between their captain and the Rangers striker.

Indeed, it was Dons striker Bojan Miovski, who himself had been the subject of much debate due to his six-game barren run in front of goal, who made the biggest impact, ending his lean spell by firing his team into an interval lead.

Miovski fires Aberdeen in front against Rangers! It's bedlam in the Hampden stands as the Aberdeen fans go wild!

Dons skipper pays the price for rash challenge

A response from Rangers was inevitable, but Aberdeen protected their goalkeeper well.

How unfortunate for the Reds then that a deflection off the excellent Liam Scales took Ryan Jack’s shot from the edge of the box past Roos for the equaliser just after the hour mark.

Morelos, who laid the ball off for Jack to net the equaliser, departed 10 minutes later for Kemar Roofe, ensuring the individual contest ended in a score draw.

But there was still a game to be won and lost – and Stewart blotted his card in the worst manner possible by deservedly departing in injury time following a wild challenge on Sakala.

It's a RED for Anthony Stewart! The Aberdeen skipper has been at the heart of the build-up this week, and his challenge on Fashion Sakala now has him headed back to the dressing room early

He questioned the decision, but few will fight his corner and all that remained was the predictable ending.

It was Morelos’ replacement Kemar Roofe who delivered it in extra-time, converting Scott Wright’s cutback to give his side victory.

Somewhere, on the Rangers bench, a wee Colombian fella was likely having a wee chuckle to himself.

For Stewart and anyone associated with Aberdeen, however, there was precious little to smile about.