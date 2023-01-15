Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has mixed emotions of ‘disappointment and pride’ after League Cup semi-final loss to Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has mixed emotions of ‘disappointment and pride’ after League Cup semi-final loss to Rangers

By Sean Wallace
January 15, 2023, 7:26 pm Updated: January 15, 2023, 7:41 pm
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin looks dejected during the League Cup semi-final defeat to Rangers. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin looks dejected during the League Cup semi-final defeat to Rangers. Image: SNS

Gutted Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he is proud of his team despite suffering League Cup semi-final heartache.

The Dons were leading 1-0 against Rangers only to lose 2-1 after extra time at the national stadium.

Goodwin has vowed to bring the Reds back to Hampden in the Scottish Cup this season – and go one step further to the final.

Aberdeen travel to non-league Darvel in the Scottish Cup next Monday night.

With the score at 1-1, the Reds were reduced to 10 men in regulation injury time when captain Anthony Stewart was dismissed for a reckless challenge on Fashion Sakala.

Aberdeen’s Anthony Stewart chops down Fashion Sakala of Rangers. Image: Shutterstock

Goodwin accepts a red card was the right call for a “poor decision” by the Dons skipper that “left his team-mates in a very difficult situation”.

However, he praised the 10-man Reds for pushing Rangers in extra-time on a terrible, energy-sapping Hampden pitch.

Boss’ pride after Dons stuck to game plan and almost got result

Goodwin said: “There are real mixed emotions.

“The initial reaction is one of disappointment that we are out of the cup.

“But in terms of what the players gave me under the circumstances, there is a sense of pride in the effort and commitment they gave – the discipline in really sticking to the game plan for long periods of the game.

“They can be extremely proud of their efforts. I don’t think anyone who watched the game can say the players didn’t give their all.

“That’s all you can ask of your team as a manager: in every occasion they go out on to the pitch. Have no regrets and do the best you can. And they did that.

“There was not a single member of our squad who did not give maximum effort.

“Had one or two changes in fortune went our way, it could have been different.”

‘A poor decision from Anthony’

Aberdeen were leading 1-0 at half-time through a Bojan Miovski half-volley.

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 against Rangers in the League Cup semi-final. Image: SNS

Rangers hit back in the second half via a deflected strike from Ryan Jack, the former Dons captain.

The game was finely balanced when Stewart lunged into a challenge on Sakala on the left flank three minutes into injury time.

Referee Nick Walsh brandished a straight red to the Aberdeen captain.

Goodwin said: “My initial reaction when the challenge was made was that he was in trouble.

“I was talking to one of my staff members at the time and I felt he was going to be shown the red card.

“We have no arguments and I think the official has got it right at that moment in time.

“It was a poor decision from Anthony unfortunately.

“He probably should have stayed on his feet and jockeyed the player instead of doing what he did.

“He left his team-mates in a very difficult situation going down to 10 men against a good Rangers team.

“But in fairness to the 10 guys that stayed on, they gave their all.

“They stuck at it and right through the half hour of extra time we were still very much in the game.

“We hit the post and Hayden Coulson right in the last minute of extra time was very unfortunate.

“I think the reaction of our supporters at the end of the game – there was a real appreciation for the effort the players put in.”

Referee Nick Walsh shows Aberdeen's Anthony Stewart a red card in the League Cup semi-final against Rangers. Image: SNS

Goodwin targeting a rapid Hampden return

Rangers broke the hearts of the Aberdeen support when Kemar Roofe netted in the first half of extra-time.

Despite being a man down, the Dons kept pushing for a leveller, but it never came as Aberdeen’s bid for a first trophy since 2014 ended.

Goodwin is determined to get Aberdeen back to Hampden in the Scottish Cup this season.

And he aims to book a final slot.

Goodwin said: “The important thing is that we learn from it and hope that we can get back here in the same stage in the Scottish Cup.

“And go that one step further.”

Aberdeen’s Christian Ramirez shows his frustration after missing a late chance against Rangers. Image: SNS

Rangers boss on Stewart’s red card

Rangers manager Michael Beale was confident there was no malice in Stewart’s challenge on Sakala.

Beale said: “I don’t think there was any malice in it.

“He has mistimed it.”

 

Referee Nick Walsh shows Aberdeen’s Anthony Stewart a red card in the League Cup semi-final against Rangers. Image: SNS

Editor's Picks