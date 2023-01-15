Mountaineers rescue woman stranded in blizzard conditions on Highland estate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mountaineers rescue woman stranded in blizzard conditions on Highland estate

By Michelle Henderson
January 15, 2023, 7:32 pm Updated: January 16, 2023, 9:00 am
The lone female mountaineer was attempting to descend a peak on Coignafearn Estate, near Strathdearn, on Saturday evening when she became disorientated. Image: Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team.
Rescuers have told how a woman could have died on a Highland estate after she became lost in blizzard conditions.

The lone female walker was attempting to descend a peak on Coignafearn Estate, near Strathdearn, on Saturday evening when she became disorientated.

As temperatures plummeted to –10C and blizzard conditions took hold, she called emergency services for urgent assistance.

Three members of the Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team raced to the scene after the call came in at around 6.30pm.

The team was assisted by gamekeeper Andy Dempster of Coignafearn Estate, who drove them as far up the hill as the snow would allow.

Mountaineers from Cairngorm MRT battled freezing temperatures and blizzard conditions to rescue the stranded female. Image: Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team.

From there, the mountaineers trekked in blizzard conditions for around six miles to locate the “scared” walker.

Six hour rescue operation ends in success

Team leader Iain Cornfoot said it was likely she wouldn’t have made it through the night had they not located her.

He said: “Yesterday the freezing level lowered during the day so we were getting heavy snow on the summits and a lot of the mountains.

“What should have been quite a straightforward rescue, driving a Land Rover up onto the estate tracks, turned into a bit more of a difficult one due to the snow covering and the poor visibility.

“Given the weather conditions, the team members found when they were making their way onto the hill, if you can’t get out of that, that wind strips the heat off your body pretty quick.

“It certainly would have been a different picture if we hadn’t been able to find her last night relatively early on.”

Team members from the Cairngorm-based rescue team were keeping in contact with the stranded female through WhatsApp as they waded through deep snow and endured freezing conditions on the Highland estate.

The rescue operation took more than six hours; far longer than the team initially thought. Image: Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team.

However, Mr Cornfoot admits due to the poor signal, there were long periods of no communication.

He added: “She was very scared and rightly so due to the conditions.

“As time went on, it took us certainly longer than we expected to locate her because of the poor weather, and the communications in that area were poor as well.”

Once located, the team spent some time raising her body temperature before beginning their descent.

The rescue operation took more than six hours; far longer than the team initially thought.

Mr Cornfoot thanked staff at the Coignafearn Estate for their help.

“The help we get from the local estates is always much appreciated but that certainly made a big difference last night, especially given the conditions,” the team leader added.

“I think it would have been a different story if we hadn’t found the lady last night.”

