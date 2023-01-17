Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin aims to sign striker in January transfer window to replace departing Christian Ramirez

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin confirmed he aims to sign a striker in January to replace the exiting Christian Ramirez.

United States international Ramirez is set to seal a move to MLS club Columbus Crew.

The 31-year-old jetted out to the US on Monday morning to complete the switch on a three year contract.

Aberdeen will recoup a small fee for Ramirez, who had six months left on his contract.

Ramirez netted 15 goals last season but has been a peripheral figure this season following the signing of Bojan Miovski and Luis “Duk” Lopes.

Ramirez came on as a substitute at the start of extra-time in the 2-1 League Cup semi-final loss to Rangers at Hamdpen on Sunday.

He said his farewells to his team-mates after the semi-final before jetting across the Atlantic.

Meanwhile, Goodwin has also confirmed Anthony Stewart will remain club captain “for the foreseeable future”.

Stewart was sent off in injury time at the end of the 90 minutes in the semi-final, with the match level at 1-1.

It was the centre-back’s second straight red card in under two months.

Ramirez ‘wanted to be closer to home’ as Dons seek to fill void

Asked if he is likely to sign a striker this month following Ramirez’s exit, Goodwin said: “That’s an area that we will continue to look at.

“We will try to strengthen as best we can between now and the window closing.

“We have done some really good business already with (Graeme) Shinnie and (Patrik) Myslovic.”

Ramirez was the Dons’ marquee signing in summer 2021 when arriving on a two-year contact from Houston Dynamo.

Capped twice by the US, he made an immediate impact in front of goal.

However, the goals dried up following the sacking of Stephen Glass, the manager who brought him to Pittodrie, in February last year.

The recent 0-0 draw with Ross County was Ramirez’s first Premiership start of the season.

Difficult for Ramirez to play regularly at Aberdeen because of Miovski

Goodwin said: “Christian has been brilliant since I came to the club.

“He has been a top professional since the summer since coming back for pre-season.

“He has worked hard in training and, when we needed him in games, he went out and did his best.

“Christian just felt this opportunity to go back to the States was one that he didn’t want to let slip by.

“He wanted to be closer to home, so we tried to facilitate that and help him make that happen.

“Christian is at an age now where he wants to be playing regularly.

“It is very difficult for Christian to do that here at Aberdeen, because Miovski has been our main number nine and top goalscorer this season, so opportunities are few and far between for Christian.

“He was a great guy around the place and we can only wish him the best of luck at his new club.”

Stewart will remain club captain

Aberdeen captain Stewart will be suspended for Wednesday’s Premiership clash with Hearts at Tynecastle.

The 30-year-old received a straight red for a reckless challenge on Fashion Sakala.

Vice-captain Ross McCrorie will skipper the team in Edinburgh.

Stewart was criticised by many Dons supporters for the red card challenge.

The centre-back was also criticised for comparing Rangers strikers Alfredo Morelos and Antonio Colak in the build up to the semi.

Goodwin said: “I brought Anthony to the club.

“He is a great leader, a top character and is great around the place.

“He has a great relationship with the rest of the squad members.

“Anthony is a very professional guy and that is why I made him captain. And he will remain club captain for the foreseeable future.

“Anthony has been very honest about it and apologised. He realises it was a poor decision at the time.

“Sometimes players in the heat of battle make those types of decisions.

“I know what it is like to be in his position now – you feel like you have let the team down, you have let yourself down and he has let the supporters down.

“He is a big enough and strong enough character to deal with the situation.

“Hopefully he will learn from it. And I hope that in those situations in the future, he has a bit more of a level head on and doesn’t rush in like that again.”

How much energy is left in Aberdeen tank after Hampden marathon?

Aberdeen will face third-placed Hearts just three days after an energy-sapping 120 minutes-plus against Rangers at Hampden.

Striker Duk and on-loan Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson were both taken off due to injury concerns.

Keeper Kelle Roos also received treatment on the Hampden pitch with a thigh issue, but was deemed fit to continue.

Goodwin refused to reveal who was in or out, reluctant to give Hearts’ boss Robbie Neilson an early indication of his team.

He said: “There are one or two aches and pains.

“We have one or two decisions still to make before seeing what the starting XI looks like.

“It is a quick turnaround and you need the players to recover properly.

“Mentally, the boys have been very positive following the game. Physically is the main concern in terms of how energy-sapping the pitch was.

“How much energy is in the tank have those guys got to go again three days later in a tough, challenging game?

“Obviously I don’t want to be giving Robbie Neilson any ideas about what my team might look like either.

“We have two or three players we need to assess in the morning and then make a decision based on medical advice.”