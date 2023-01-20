Aberdeen Women should be looking forward to competitive Hearts test, says Gavin Levey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen Women should be looking forward to competitive Hearts test, says Gavin Levey

By Sophie Goodwin
January 20, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: January 20, 2023, 3:55 pm
Aberdeen Women interim coach Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women interim coach Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen Women should be relishing Sunday’s SWPL 1 test against an “improved” Hearts side, says interim coach Gavin Levey.

The Dons host the Jambos, who drew 0-0 with reigning champions Rangers last weekend.

That made them the first team other than professional outfits Glasgow City and Celtic to take league points off Malky Thomson’s side since 2019.

Aberdeen are also coming into the clash in good form after stretching their unbeaten run to four games by beating Hamilton Accies 2-0 last weekend.

‘We want that competitive challenge’

In the build-up to this Sunday’s match, Hearts manager Eva Olid said her side’s draw with Rangers means nothing if they can’t come up to Aberdeen and take all three points.

The Aberdeen interim coach said: “We want the best test we can right now to see how we’re doing and where we’re at, so I think it’s a game the girls have to look forward to.

“I like the fact they have said they want to come up here to try and win the game – it’s what we want, we want that competitive challenge.

“We know we’ll have to cope with their threats and their defending against Rangers was terrific, but we have to focus on what we can do and try to carry on playing the way we have been as of late.

“Hopefully, it’s an exciting game for the fans who will come down and watch.”

Aberdeen aiming to continue run of good form against Hearts

Like the Dons, Hearts invested in their women’s team at the end of last season and gave female players paid contracts at the club for the first time. They have since signed experienced players who had played in England.

That investment is already paying dividend for the Jambos as they sit fourth in the league, and are undefeated at their home ground, the Oriam.

Levey knows it will be a tough test against an “improved” Hearts side, but has urged his Aberdeen players to go out and match them.

He said: “They have made significant improvements and investment, and it’s a big season for them because they’ll have to try and justify that investment.

“Hearts have improved and strengthened, and they’ll continue to do so, but we have to have the same mindset as well.

“We didn’t start the season how we wanted to but hopefully we’re now going in the right direction. This weekend should tell us a little bit more about where we’re at as a team.”

Aberdeen Women celebrate during the 2-0 win over Hamilton Accies: Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Aberdeen’s 2-0 win over Hamilton on Sunday saw them climb two places, and out of the relegation zone for the first time since August, but a defeat to Hearts on Sunday – and depending on other results – could see the Dons drop back into the bottom two.

Levey added: “We just have to focus on the game and getting the three points. We’re at home and our record at Balmoral Stadium recently has been strong, so we’ve got to go out there and take care of it.”

