Aberdeen Women should be looking forward to competitive Hearts test, says Gavin Levey

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Women should be relishing Sunday’s SWPL 1 test against an “improved” Hearts side, says interim coach Gavin Levey.

The Dons host the Jambos, who drew 0-0 with reigning champions Rangers last weekend.

That made them the first team other than professional outfits Glasgow City and Celtic to take league points off Malky Thomson’s side since 2019.

Aberdeen are also coming into the clash in good form after stretching their unbeaten run to four games by beating Hamilton Accies 2-0 last weekend.

‘We want that competitive challenge’

In the build-up to this Sunday’s match, Hearts manager Eva Olid said her side’s draw with Rangers means nothing if they can’t come up to Aberdeen and take all three points.

🗣️Eva Olid reflects on the weekends draw with Rangers and looks ahead to Sunday's trip to Aberdeen 👊 pic.twitter.com/1Lx6FIYMej — Hearts Women (@heartswomenfc) January 19, 2023

The Aberdeen interim coach said: “We want the best test we can right now to see how we’re doing and where we’re at, so I think it’s a game the girls have to look forward to.

“I like the fact they have said they want to come up here to try and win the game – it’s what we want, we want that competitive challenge.

“We know we’ll have to cope with their threats and their defending against Rangers was terrific, but we have to focus on what we can do and try to carry on playing the way we have been as of late.

“Hopefully, it’s an exciting game for the fans who will come down and watch.”

Aberdeen aiming to continue run of good form against Hearts

Like the Dons, Hearts invested in their women’s team at the end of last season and gave female players paid contracts at the club for the first time. They have since signed experienced players who had played in England.

That investment is already paying dividend for the Jambos as they sit fourth in the league, and are undefeated at their home ground, the Oriam.

Levey knows it will be a tough test against an “improved” Hearts side, but has urged his Aberdeen players to go out and match them.

He said: “They have made significant improvements and investment, and it’s a big season for them because they’ll have to try and justify that investment.

“Hearts have improved and strengthened, and they’ll continue to do so, but we have to have the same mindset as well.

“We didn’t start the season how we wanted to but hopefully we’re now going in the right direction. This weekend should tell us a little bit more about where we’re at as a team.”

Aberdeen’s 2-0 win over Hamilton on Sunday saw them climb two places, and out of the relegation zone for the first time since August, but a defeat to Hearts on Sunday – and depending on other results – could see the Dons drop back into the bottom two.

Levey added: “We just have to focus on the game and getting the three points. We’re at home and our record at Balmoral Stadium recently has been strong, so we’ve got to go out there and take care of it.”