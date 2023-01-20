Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley targets financial gain from Scottish Cup run in bid to make full-time transition

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Scottish Cup run would help Cove Rangers in their ambition to go full-time, says manager Paul Hartley.

Cove face Ayr United at the Balmoral Stadium tomorrow, but also have to balance that with a survival battle in the Championship, as a part-time club.

The Aberdeen side have had cup contests against Premiership opposition in recent years, playing at Easter Road, Tynecastle and Ibrox, but owing to the pandemic and crowd restrictions in place at the time, missed out on a decent pay-day.

“We missed out financially when we got Rangers, Hearts and Hibs,” he said. “We didn’t really make any money from that.

“I always think you want a money-spinner for the club. That would be nice.

“Coming into the Championship, you probably have to spend more than you’re used to in the last couple of seasons.

“If we could go on a cup run, get a money-spinner, that would definitely help the club going forward.

“We have to go full-time at some point and that’s something I’ve discussed with the chairman. If you’re going to progress, the time to do it is in the next period of time.”

Cove ‘fighting’ for signings

Hartley has made three signings so far, but would like at least another four before the end of the month to strengthen his squad.

“The market has been tough, there’s a lot of players that get thrown at you,” added Hartley. “It’s hard to get players up to Cove, it’s hard to get players to go part-time. You’re always fighting against it.”

Meanwhile, Hartley, who added goalkeeper Scott Fox to his squad this week, admits it will be difficult keeping three custodians happy.

Stuart McKenzie and Kyle Gourlay have split time between the posts this season, but both find their contracts up in the summer, while now having increased competition from Fox.

“Scott has got so much experience in the top-flight and the Championship, played hundreds of games,” said Hartley. “He gives the back-line stability, is a good organiser and will hopefully help the other keepers out.

“Competition is good, I think we need it. I don’t want anybody in their comfort zone. That goes right through the team.

“It’s hard (to keep all three). All three want to play. So it’s very difficult to keep two goalkeepers (who are not playing) happy. But that’s part and parcel of the job. It’s needs must at this moment in time.”

Defender Shay Logan returns to the squad after a calf problem, but Fraser Fyvie is out. Gerry McDonagh (dead leg) and Jamie Masson (back) are doubts.

Rangers loanee looks to prove himself

Cove yesterday completed the signing of forward Tony Weston on loan from Rangers.

Weston spent the first half of the season on loan at Partick Thistle, making 18 appearances, but is cup-tied for this weekend’s game against Ayr United.

“I thought I might have to drop down a league, but I really didn’t want to, so to get the chance to play for Cove is great for me,” said Weston.

“I know they play good football, and I believe I’ve got what it takes to play at this level. I have proved I can do it in the Lowland League, and this is now an opportunity to do so in the Championship.

“I really enjoyed my time out at Partick Thistle. It was a good experience, a character-building exercise and it was great to be involved in a first team dressing room.

“I’ve had a good chat with the manager, he’s made it clear that he will give me the chance to play, that I will be given opportunities and it will be up to me to make the most of that.

“I’m really looking forward to meeting up with the squad and getting out on the pitch, and to start this next chapter of my career with Cove Rangers.”