Gavin Levey reflects on progress after Aberdeen Women play 100th competitive game since amalgamation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Gavin Levey reflects on progress after Aberdeen Women play 100th competitive game since amalgamation

By Sophie Goodwin
January 11, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 11, 2023, 12:24 pm
Aberdeen Women interim coach and club academy director Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women interim coach and club academy director Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.

Gavin Levey has reflected on Aberdeen Women’s progress after they played their 100th competitive game since amalgamating with Aberdeen FC.

The 2-0 Scottish Cup win against Hutchison Vale on Sunday was the women’s team 100th game, having played their first-ever game as an official part of Aberdeen FC on February 10, 2019.

The century of games have been played in cup competitions and in the Dons’ journey from the third tier of Scottish women’s football back to the top flight, which included their SWF Division 1 North title win in 2019 and their SWPL 2 success in 2021.

Levey, the interim coach of the women’s team and Aberdeen academy director, feels proud to have been a part of the journey so far.

He said: “It’s a privilege to be looking after the team in their 100th competitive game. We’re on this journey and some of the players have been here with us all the way.

“For us to be playing in Scotland’s top-flight – a league that’s getting more commercialised, broadcasted and better press coverage, we’re all really proud of that.

Aberdeen FC Women celebrate their SWPL 2 title success back in 2021.

“We wanted to be back in SWPL 1 by this point, that was our aim, and we did that by winning two titles, but I don’t think we could have expected the women’s game as a whole to grow this fast.

“The speed in which the game is progressing – it’s changed a lot since Aberdeen Women started, but it’s really exciting and we’re happy to be a part of it.”

Aberdeen Women want to challenge  the best in the future

What does Levey hope the next 100 games have in store for Aberdeen? The main objective, he says, is to remain part of the top-flight, as well as develop young talent.

Levey said: “We certainly hope to still be playing in SWPL 1. Hopefully, by the time we hit 200 games we’re challenging and competing with the best teams in the league.

“Our recruitment – like the youth academy and the men’s team – is going to be challenging because of our location, but we have really strong players in the north-east of Scotland.

“We want to keep nurturing the best young talent that we have here, and we’ll see what the future holds for the club.”

Several of the players in the starting XI for the 100th game have been with the team since its inception almost four years ago, including captain Loren Campbell – who has played 96 of the 100 games.

Aberdeen Women captain Loren Campbell. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Levey reckons their commitment to the club is a result of the positive environment – which he credits to the previous management teams of Emma Hunter, Gavin Beith, Stuart Bathgate and Harley Hamdani.

Levey said: “The culture that has been created and the support the club have given the programme – and the belief we’ve had – is probably the reason why those players have stayed here.

“That comes from the previous management that we’ve had with Aberdeen Women because they helped create a culture that was centred around positivity.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Women's Football

Rachel Corsie's earliest memory of watching Aberdeen at Hampden is the defeat to Rangers in the 2000 Scottish Cup final.
Rachel Corsie: Will Sunday be the day I finally see Aberdeen win at Hampden?
Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart. Image: Shutterstock.
'I'm a player who feeds off confidence' - Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart determined…
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason. Image: SportPix.
Caley Thistle Women 'starting afresh' with first Championship game of 2023, says manager Karen…
Aberdeen Women interim coach Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women ready for pivotal SWPL 1 encounter against Hamilton Accies, says Gavin Levey
Aberdeen Women celebrate after Bayley Hutchison opened the scoring in the win over Hutchison Vale. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Women score Scottish Cup draw cracker away to nine-times winners Glasgow City
Aberdeen's Bailley Collins in action against Hutchison Vale. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Bailley Collins hopes Aberdeen Women build on 'frustrating' Scottish Cup performance upon return to…
Aberdeen Ladies U14s trophy-winning squad. Image: Jill Runcie.
Aberdeen's Sports Awards 2023: Aberdeen FC Ladies U14s earn Team Performance nomination after double…
Aberdeen Women celebrate after Bayley Hutchison opened the scoring in the win over Hutchison Vale. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Women 2-0 Hutchison Vale: Gavin Levey pleased to progress in Scottish Cup despite…
Aberdeen Women defender Jess Broadrick. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women defender Jess Broadrick says they must go out and enjoy Scottish Cup…
Caley Thistle Women play Glasgow Women in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup after beating Livingston in the previous round. Image: SportPix.
Caley Thistle Women ready to start 2023 with top-flight test in Scottish Cup

Most Read

1
Lewis Forrester was clocked at nearly 120mph on the A92. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
‘Reckless and dangerous’: Audi driver clocked at nearly 120mph while showing off to friends
2
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0040534 Karla Sinclair, Portsoy For food and drink FIRST LOOK story on the opening of Aspire, a new restaurant launching this weekend in Portsoy (inside a former kirk). Jill Christine Mair is pictured Thursday 12th January 2023 - Pictures by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
First look: Owner hopes new Portsoy restaurant Aspire ‘will put town on the map’
3
Police chiefs are facing calls to up patrols in the newly developed Union Terrace Gardens (UTG). It comes after The Press And Journal captured images of youngsters fighting under the new safety lights - installed as part of a recently completed £30 million overhaul of the Victorian gardens. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson.
Video: Youths fight in Union Terrace Gardens as police say £30m park was reopened…
4
The Scottish Air Ambulance helicopter attended the scene. Image: Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance.
Air ambulance lands in Bervie School playing fields due to medical emergency
5
The number 10 Stagecoach bus was stuck in one of Huntly's narrowest roads. Image: Michael McCosh/ DC Thomson Design.
Stagecoach bus gets stuck in ‘one of the narrowest roads’ in Huntly
6
Proud owner, Julie-Ann Whyte has launched her own traditional greengrocer in Aberdeenshire. Picture by Kami Thomson.
Traditional Aberdeenshire greengrocer sells over 17,000 pies in six months
7
To go with story by Jenni Gee. McEleny glassed a workmate Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre / Daniel McEleny. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
‘I have a short fuse’: Man’s apologetic texts after glassing workmate on night out
8
Bex McIntosh hasn't used Evri since she experienced problems. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
‘They don’t care’: Inverness woman on delivery giant Evri’s apology
9
Vanessa Bremner is over the moon that her Aberdeenshire cold-pressed juices will appear on TV. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Laurencekirk carrots to fuel Dancing on Ice stars after Stonehaven mum bags ITV gig
10
To go with story by Daniel McKay. Easson had a stand-off with armed cops Picture shows; John Easson - dob 21 sep 90. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / DCT Media Date; Unknown; 611766d5-b5a3-4e8f-83bd-297437906df0
Drunk boyfriend assaulted partner after late sister’s remembrance drinks

More from Press and Journal

Dr Max Coleman. from the Royal Botanic Garden, is working with the University of the Highlands and Islands on the elm tree project
Highlands helping in the fightback against Dutch elm disease
Hibs' Gordon Chisholm (left) and Ian Munro (3) fail to shut down Eric Black who breaks through to score Aberdeen's third goal in the 1985 League Cup final. Image: SNS
Aberdeen scoring legend Eric Black tells Bojan Miovski 'goals will come' ahead of League…
Drambuie Cranachan Cheesecake
Sweet treats: Tuck into this Drambuie cranachan cheesecake this Burns Night
Peter May's new thriller "A Winter Grave" is published on January 19, 2023.
Peter May's new thriller paints an apocalyptic picture of the world in 2051
Sally, Winnie and Polly are in the care of the Scottish SPCA centre in Drumoak. Image: Scottish SPCA
Sally, Winnie and Polly are looking for new homes – can you help?
BioCafe on Rosemount Viaduct welcomes everyone, says owner Iwona Szmid, middle, who doubles as a personal trainer. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
The demise of Aberdeen's Bonobo Cafe and the battle between 'plant-based' and 'vegan'
Forgetting the Future share their week in five pictures with a busy gigging schedule taking them across the country. Image: Forgetting the Future.
My Week in 5 Pictures: Thurso rockers Forgetting the Future share their life on…
Has the Dry January movement highlighted breaking up with booze for good? Picture supplied by Shutterstock.
Talking Point: Does Dry January expose a change in drinking culture?
Banchory Schools 1989-02-21 Banchory Primary School ©AJL 21 February 1989 "Evening Express photographer Nick Anderson found these primary 2 pupils of Banchory Primary School, Alison Culshaw (left) and Danielle Harkes having a bit of a giggle as they try on hats during his visit." Used: EE 23/02/1989
Gallery: Class projects, designs for British Aerospace and deadlines for the newspaper - Banchory…
Two men looking at a model of an oil centre on a table
Gallery: Life boats, offshore training and hyperbaric chambers - Aberdeen's oil industry through the…

Editor's Picks