Gavin Levey reflects on progress after Aberdeen Women play 100th competitive game since amalgamation

Gavin Levey has reflected on Aberdeen Women’s progress after they played their 100th competitive game since amalgamating with Aberdeen FC.

The 2-0 Scottish Cup win against Hutchison Vale on Sunday was the women’s team 100th game, having played their first-ever game as an official part of Aberdeen FC on February 10, 2019.

The century of games have been played in cup competitions and in the Dons’ journey from the third tier of Scottish women’s football back to the top flight, which included their SWF Division 1 North title win in 2019 and their SWPL 2 success in 2021.

Levey, the interim coach of the women’s team and Aberdeen academy director, feels proud to have been a part of the journey so far.

He said: “It’s a privilege to be looking after the team in their 100th competitive game. We’re on this journey and some of the players have been here with us all the way.

“For us to be playing in Scotland’s top-flight – a league that’s getting more commercialised, broadcasted and better press coverage, we’re all really proud of that.

“We wanted to be back in SWPL 1 by this point, that was our aim, and we did that by winning two titles, but I don’t think we could have expected the women’s game as a whole to grow this fast.

“The speed in which the game is progressing – it’s changed a lot since Aberdeen Women started, but it’s really exciting and we’re happy to be a part of it.”

Aberdeen Women want to challenge the best in the future

What does Levey hope the next 100 games have in store for Aberdeen? The main objective, he says, is to remain part of the top-flight, as well as develop young talent.

Levey said: “We certainly hope to still be playing in SWPL 1. Hopefully, by the time we hit 200 games we’re challenging and competing with the best teams in the league.

“Our recruitment – like the youth academy and the men’s team – is going to be challenging because of our location, but we have really strong players in the north-east of Scotland.

“We want to keep nurturing the best young talent that we have here, and we’ll see what the future holds for the club.”

Several of the players in the starting XI for the 100th game have been with the team since its inception almost four years ago, including captain Loren Campbell – who has played 96 of the 100 games.

Levey reckons their commitment to the club is a result of the positive environment – which he credits to the previous management teams of Emma Hunter, Gavin Beith, Stuart Bathgate and Harley Hamdani.

Levey said: “The culture that has been created and the support the club have given the programme – and the belief we’ve had – is probably the reason why those players have stayed here.

“That comes from the previous management that we’ve had with Aberdeen Women because they helped create a culture that was centred around positivity.”