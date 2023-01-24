Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart says players must shoulder full responsibility for Darvel shocker… not under pressure boss Jim Goodwin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart says players must shoulder full responsibility for Darvel shocker… not under pressure boss Jim Goodwin

By Sean Wallace
January 24, 2023, 10:30 pm
Captain Anthony Stewart leads out Aberdeen ahead of the Scottish Cup fourth-round tie at Darvel. Image: SNS
Captain Anthony Stewart leads out Aberdeen ahead of the Scottish Cup fourth-round tie at Darvel. Image: SNS

Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart insists players must take full responsibility for the worst result in the club’s history… not boss Jim Goodwin.

Pressure has intensified on Goodwin following the humiliating 1-0 Scottish Cup defeat at the sixth-tier minnows Darvel.

Some Aberdeen fans are calling for Goodwin to be axed after the worst result in the club’s history, but the defiant boss has vowed to fight on.

Aberdeen’s United States-based chairman Dave Cormack was at Darvel to witness a defeat Stewart describes as a “disaster”.

Skipper Stewart says the players let Goodwin, the club and supporters down.

Centre-back Stewart has now challenged every player to “look in the mirror” after bringing embarrassment on the club.

The club captain also warned players must realise careers are riding on their results.

He also questioned the mentality of Aberdeen players, just five days after vice-captain Ross McCrorie did the same.

Stewart said: “It was a disaster. A painful one.

“As players we have to look in the mirror and take full responsibility.

“I feel it a lot for the gaffer.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the Scottish Cup loss at Darvel. Image: SNS

“He has given us everything we could have asked for.

“The gaffer prepared us in the right way and we let him down.

“We also let ourselves down, the fans down and the club down.

“We have to take this job seriously as there are careers and lives that rely on us.”

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack during the Scottish Cup tie at Darvel. Image: SNS

‘You can’t go out there coasting in games’

The loss at Darvel was the nadir of a crash in form which has seen the Dons lose seven of their nine games since the winter break.

Stewart is the second Dons player in a week to criticise the mentality within the squad, after McCrorie also questioned players’ mental strength after last week’s 5-0 loss at Hearts.

When asked what went wrong at Darvel, Stewart said: “It was all about mentality.

“We have got to have to look at ourselves and demand more from each other.

“We have got to play like it means a lot to us.

“You can’t go out there coasting in games and think things will just turn for us.

Darvel players celebrate in the changing room after a famous win against Aberdeen at Recreation Park. Image: SNS

“You have got to work hard to fix things.

“We are not taking our opportunities and we are letting ourselves down.”

‘We didn’t give it our all’

This Aberdeen team will go down in infamy for their part in the worst result in the club’s 120-year history.

West of Scotland Premier League leaders Darvel are the first non-league side to defeat a top-flight club since Elgin City shocked Ayr United in 1966.

Aberdeen’s loss at Darvel is the biggest upset in 149 years of the Scottish Cup.

Stewart laid into the Dons’ performance, saying none of them stood up and fought – and he includes himself in that.

He said: “We have to say sorry to the fans.

“We didn’t go out there and intend to lose and we let ourselves down.

Aberdeen fans watch on as the Reds suffer a shock 1-0 loss at sixth tier Darvel.  Image: SNS

“But we didn’t give it our all in a game that was on television.

“We went a goal down and we looked defeated.

“You have got to stand up and fight and not all of us can say we did that, including myself.

“It is not so much who we were playing against.

“We were embarrassed and have got to do better.

“We have got to demand a lot more from ourselves.

Asked if the loss at Darvel was the worst defeat of his career, Stewart had no hesitation.

His answer was short – “Definitely”.

‘I’m a strong character and I will keep going’

The Darvel loss was the latest setback in a difficult period for club captain Stewart.

He was sent off for a reckless challenge on Fashion Sakala in the League Cup semi-final defeat to Rangers at Hampden.

The Dons were tied 1-1 just before extra-time when he was dismissed, and they would go on to lose 2-1 after extra-time.

In the build up to the semi, he was also criticised for comparing Rangers strikers Alfredo Morelos and Antonio Colak.

On his return from suspension, against Darvel, he captained the Reds to their worst ever result.

The 30-year-old said: “I’m not shying away from it.

“I take responsibility for my own actions. I’m a strong character and I will keep going and keep trying to do better.”

Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart during the Scottish Cup loss at Darvel. Image: SNS

Aberdeen ‘can recover’ from Darvel humiliation

Aberdeen’s campaign is in free-fall with the club exiting both cup competitions in eight days.

Sandwiched between those cup exits was the heavy 5-0 defeat at Hearts.

That loss at Tynecastle delivered a hammer blow to hopes of finishing third.

The Reds trail third-placed Hearts by nine points.

Stewart is defiant that the season can still be salvaged in the Premiership.

He said: “We can definitely recover from this.

“We have good characters in the dressing room.

“I can’t sit here and say we will do this and do that.

“We have to go on the pitch and do it.

“It starts on the training ground.

“We have to work harder there as what we do there reflects on the pitch.

“We have to trust each other to pull through in tough times.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin the 1-0 Scottish Cup loss at Darvel. Image: SNS

“It’s all about consistency.

“We cannot do it for one game and not the three games after.

“We have to do it day in and day out, away from football and in training.

“As players we have got to take full responsibility as we can’t keep coming out and feeling sorry for ourselves.

“We have got to roll our sleeves up and go again.

“There are a lot of games still to go.

“We have to come together as a team and bounce back.”

