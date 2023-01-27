Aberdeen target Bailey Wright could move out on loan this month, confirms Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen target Bailey Wright could move out on loan this month, confirms Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray

By Sean Wallace
January 27, 2023, 11:29 am Updated: January 27, 2023, 4:27 pm
Sunderland defender Bailey Wright. Image: Paul Greenwood/Shutterstock (13673587fm)
Sunderland defender Bailey Wright. Image: Paul Greenwood/Shutterstock

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has confirmed he is open to Aberdeen target Bailey Wright going out on a loan deal this month.

It is understood the Dons are one of a number of clubs interested in a loan swoop for Australian international centre-back Wright.

The 30-year-old is contracted to English Championship side Sunderland until summer 2024.

Wright represented Australia at the recent Qatar World Cup and has been capped 28 times.

The defender has fallen down the pecking order at Sunderland this season.

Boss Mowbray confirmed he is open to letting Wright exit on a loan or permanent deal.

Hibs and League One Portsmouth are also reportedly tracking the defender.

Mowbray said the ultimate decision to stay at Sunderland or move on, is down to Wright.

Aberdeen Manager Jim Goodwin at full’time after the 1-0 Scottish Cup loss at Darvel. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

He said: “My first thought is, what does Bailey want to do?

“I’ve been really honest with Bailey and where I see him in the pecking order of the defensive options we have got.

“I think it’s in Bailey’s hands and I feel as though I would like to support him in whatever decision he makes.

“If he wants to stay at this club and compete to try to help this team achieve any goals that we might have this year.

“Or if he wants to go and play and be a regular footballer for a team, I will support him.”

January window defensive targets

The Sunderland boss is brother of Aberdeen head of recruitment Darren Mowbray.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin aims to bolster his defensive options before the January transfer window closes at midnight on Tuesday.

The Dons’ only senior centre-backs are captain Anthony Stewart, on-loan Liam Scales (Celtic) and Ross McCrorie.

Versatile McCrorie was initially signed as a midfielder and has also played at right-back.

Teenage centre-back Jack Milne, 19, was recently loaned out to League One side Kelty Hearts.

Aberdeen have been linked with a January transfer window move for Fulham centre-back Connor McAvoy.

Aberdeen target Fulham defender Connor McAvoy. Photo by PA

The 20-year-old is out of contract with the Premier League club in the summer and is free to talk to any interested parties.

Aberdeen have reportedly targeted McAvoy, but are set to face competition from Hearts and League One Plymouth Argyle for the defender.

It is understood Jay Idzes, a central defender with Go Ahead Eagles in the Netherlands, is close to reaching a pre-contract agreement to move to Aberdeen.

Mowbray said: “I think it’s important that we have Bailey in the discussions about what’s right and what’s wrong.

“Has he got options?

“If he hasn’t got options, he stays.”

Defender Wright to assess options

Bailey was a key part of the Sunderland side that won promotion from League One last season.

However he has struggled to hold down a regular starting slot in the Championship this term.

He has made 14 Championship appearances, with six of those starts.

Mowbray said; “He is a really good guy.

“Even when he is not stripped, he is in the dressing room encouraging everybody and being a real vocal part of the team.

“If he has lot of options and wants to take one of them, we have to assess whether we can make that happen or let that happen.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Defender Mattie Pollock in action for Watford against Reading. Image: Shutterstock.
Watford defender Mattie Pollock 'agrees deal' to join Aberdeen
2
Graeme Shinnie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin reveals why Graeme Shinnie didn't feature against Darvel
2
Aberdeen's Joe Lewis during the 5-0 loss at Hearts. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
'We have to show we care': Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis says players are determined…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 1-0 Scottish Cup loss at Darvel. Image: SNS
Richard Gordon: After week from hell, there's only one way Jim Goodwin keeps his…
Aberdeen Manager Jim Goodwin at full time after the 1-0 Scottish Cup loss at Darvel. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
ANALYSIS: Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin may be under intense pressure... but he isn't showing…
Manager Jim Goodwin following Aberdeen's 1-0 defeat at Darvel in the Scottish Cup fourth round. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin vows to repay Aberdeen board for not taking 'easy option' to sack…
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen won't underestimate Glasgow Women, says midfielder Eilidh Shore
Manager Jim Goodwin following Aberdeen's 1-0 defeat at Darvel in the Scottish Cup fourth round. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: Where is the pride in playing for Aberdeen, a famous club who…
2
Aberdeen's players reflect on their defeat at Darvel. Image: SNS
Billy Dodds: I know Aberdeen players won't be allowed to forget their part in…
Aberdeen manager JIm Goodwin before the Scottish Cup defeat at Darvel. Image: SNS
Frank McDougall says Jim Goodwin is 'very lucky man' to still be Aberdeen boss...…
4

Most Read

1
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Donald Johnstone appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Donald Johnstone appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook/ DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Teen who bottled victim, 34, said he felt intimidated by ‘old man’
2
Westbank Care Home in Oldmledrum has been slammed by a recent report. Image: Google Maps.
‘Visibly dirty’ care home where resident escaped from – twice – issued with letter…
3
Graeme Shinnie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin reveals why Graeme Shinnie didn’t feature against Darvel
2
4
Banff teacher shortage: Small part of a bigger problem
Banff Academy brands claims that pupils are identifying as cats and defecating on the…
5
The new food hall in the Victorian Market opened in September. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
5 things to do this weekend: Bag a bargain, solve a murder mystery and…
6
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn. Image: DC Thomson.
SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn ‘hiding’ after party MP ignites gender reform row
7
Assynt residents have shared fears about animal welfare breaches following an incident with a mis-shot deer near Quinag. Image: Freck Fraser/ Scottish Gamekeeper's Association.
Deer left suffering for five days after mis-shot incident in Assynt
8
Tomasz Peczko admitted using a second property to store cannabis and cash. Image: DC Thomson
Drug dealer had second Aberdeen flat to store £30,000 cannabis and cash
9
Jordan Jack, co-founder of the Campaign for North East Rail, says taking the roof off the Schoolhill train tunnel (pictured to the right) could help the case for reconnecting Peterhead and Fraserburgh to the railway network. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Take the top off Schoolhill train tunnel and get Peterhead and Fraserburgh back on…
3
10
An entire school year group at Banff Academy will be taught from home following a detected case of Covid-19.
Copycats: Fake claims of feline-indentifying pupils spreading to more schools

More from Press and Journal

ferries
Major disruption to ferry services due to strong winds forecast for Shetland and Western…
Ross County's William Akio celebrates scoring his equaliser against Aberdeen.
Ross County forward William Akio joins Raith Rovers on loan
Gerry McDonagh celebrates after opening the scoring for Cove Rangers against Dunipace. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Striker Gerry McDonagh leaves Cove Rangers 'by mutual consent'
Invergordon Town Hall. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'Give it to someone who will make it work for the community': Invergordon Museum…
Stuart McKenzie has spent much of his senior career at Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie joins Peterhead on long-term deal
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: January 30
Flybe administration
All flights cancelled and 240 jobs at risk as reborn Flybe collapses into administration
Farmers gathered at Thura Mains run by the Mackay family.
Farmers gather in Caithness to learn the secrets of cost-effective diets
A department store is a place of comfort and quiet opulence.
RAB MCNEIL: I'm a fan of department stores
To go with story by Michael Alexander. Nature Watch Picture shows; Largo Bay is a rich place to seek shellfish. Largo Bay. Supplied by Keith Broomfield Date; 03/01/2023
Nature Watch: Addicted to the natural riches of the coast

Editor's Picks

Most Commented