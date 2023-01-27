Aberdeen target Bailey Wright could move out on loan this month, confirms Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has confirmed he is open to Aberdeen target Bailey Wright going out on a loan deal this month.

It is understood the Dons are one of a number of clubs interested in a loan swoop for Australian international centre-back Wright.

The 30-year-old is contracted to English Championship side Sunderland until summer 2024.

Wright represented Australia at the recent Qatar World Cup and has been capped 28 times.

The defender has fallen down the pecking order at Sunderland this season.

Boss Mowbray confirmed he is open to letting Wright exit on a loan or permanent deal.

Hibs and League One Portsmouth are also reportedly tracking the defender.

Mowbray said the ultimate decision to stay at Sunderland or move on, is down to Wright.

He said: “My first thought is, what does Bailey want to do?

“I’ve been really honest with Bailey and where I see him in the pecking order of the defensive options we have got.

“I think it’s in Bailey’s hands and I feel as though I would like to support him in whatever decision he makes.

“If he wants to stay at this club and compete to try to help this team achieve any goals that we might have this year.

“Or if he wants to go and play and be a regular footballer for a team, I will support him.”

January window defensive targets

The Sunderland boss is brother of Aberdeen head of recruitment Darren Mowbray.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin aims to bolster his defensive options before the January transfer window closes at midnight on Tuesday.

The Dons’ only senior centre-backs are captain Anthony Stewart, on-loan Liam Scales (Celtic) and Ross McCrorie.

Versatile McCrorie was initially signed as a midfielder and has also played at right-back.

Teenage centre-back Jack Milne, 19, was recently loaned out to League One side Kelty Hearts.

Aberdeen have been linked with a January transfer window move for Fulham centre-back Connor McAvoy.

The 20-year-old is out of contract with the Premier League club in the summer and is free to talk to any interested parties.

Aberdeen have reportedly targeted McAvoy, but are set to face competition from Hearts and League One Plymouth Argyle for the defender.

It is understood Jay Idzes, a central defender with Go Ahead Eagles in the Netherlands, is close to reaching a pre-contract agreement to move to Aberdeen.

Mowbray said: “I think it’s important that we have Bailey in the discussions about what’s right and what’s wrong.

“Has he got options?

“If he hasn’t got options, he stays.”

Defender Wright to assess options

Bailey was a key part of the Sunderland side that won promotion from League One last season.

However he has struggled to hold down a regular starting slot in the Championship this term.

He has made 14 Championship appearances, with six of those starts.

Mowbray said; “He is a really good guy.

“Even when he is not stripped, he is in the dressing room encouraging everybody and being a real vocal part of the team.

“If he has lot of options and wants to take one of them, we have to assess whether we can make that happen or let that happen.”