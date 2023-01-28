Banchory Farmers’ Market: Celebrating more than 20 years of the event ‘run by the community, for the community’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It has been more than 20 years since Graeme and Linda Clark brought an idea to fruition in Banchory, a ‘concept’ that has grown year after year ever since.

It was to run in Scott Skinner Square every third Saturday, all year round (weather dependent), and involve local producers pitching gazebos to sell their products to members of the public.

Yes, this was the start of the Banchory Farmers’ Market in 2002.

It has continued to benefit the community over the years, enticing people from across the country to see what the town has to offer in terms of sights, attractions, crafts, and, of course, food and drink.

Banchory Farmers’ Market: The evolution

The market would spend around 12 years at Scott Skinner Square.

In the early stages, it had 10 to 12 stall holders and 300 to 400 visitors on average.

Some of the businesses that set up shop in 2002 still remain part of the north-east food and drink scene to this day, including jam and chutney firm Huntly Herbs.

The location was changed to Bellfield Car Park in 2014 after Banchory Farmers’ Market became the remit of a local enterprise company, Banchory and District Initiative.

The market now has 20 to 25 stallholders and roughly 800 to 1,000 visitors.

“We have greatly increased the range of products that we can showcase and you really can get your complete meal at the market and many treats,” says David Ritchie, market manager.

“We have also added a street food offer so visitors can get hot drinks, breakfast, and snacks and in the summer months we run musical and dance displays.”

Regular stallholders include Vegan Bay Baker, Wark Farm, Kincardine Castle Kitchen, Raw Culture, and Cove Honey Bees.

‘Quite a lot goes into it’

David, who is retired, has lived in the town for 25 years and has been involved with the market since November 2013.

He knows exactly what it takes to pull together an event of this scale, having previously worked in fast retail. David is also assisted by Iain and Gayle Davidson.

David went on to say: “Quite a lot goes into it!

“All traders need to be contacted and have the correct documentation. For example, a food hygiene certificate, insurance, and a trading license from Aberdeenshire Council.

“Posts on social media and signage need to be in place advertising the event. All space needs to be planned and requirements for power supplied, as well.

“During the day traders have to be able to set up safely and comply with health and safety and trading standards criteria. We are no different from any other food store and are regularly inspected by Environmental Health.

The benefits

As with many high streets, small businesses have struggled with the change in shopping habits since the rise of out-of-town retail developments and internet shopping.

Bringing the market to the town centre has been pivotal in ensuring the high street has a future.

“Our mantra is shop local, eat local, meet local,” David went on to say. “As such, it is great to see the community coming out in force to support local producers

“Every £1 spent in the community remains in the community.

“This has become more than just a market. It is an event where families, friends, and canine friends meet up and enjoy a social gathering.”

Banchory Farmers’ Market also allows traders and customers to engage with each other face-to-face and build relationships.

All businesses selling goods at the event must make, cook, rear, farm, or grow the produce they are selling.

David added: “We are proud that the market has stuck to its principles of quality and value.

“All suppliers are rigorously vetted to ensure that we only put on the best for our customers.”

Run by the community, for the community

According to David, Banchory Farmers’ Market is so well-loved that it has been suggested that it runs weekly.

“This is an event run by the community, for the community and is well supported by the locals and visitors,” he says.

“Many locals have asked for this to be run every week and for the traders, it is one of their busiest markets.

“With the increase in footfall, the market also supports local businesses as they report that market days are usually one of their busiest days now.

“Apart from the increase in numbers of visitors and traders, it has become a bit of a social hub for the community. It allows us to showcase the fantastic produce and promote local events.”