Who is Aberdeen loan signing Mattie Pollock? The run-down on the Watford defender in his own words

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Who is Aberdeen loan signing Mattie Pollock? The run-down on the Watford defender in his own words

By Sean Wallace
January 30, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: January 30, 2023, 12:44 pm
Aberdeen loan signing Mattie Pollock in action for Chelthenham Town. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen loan signing Mattie Pollock in action for Chelthenham Town. Image: Shutterstock.

Who is Aberdeen loan signing Mattie Pollock who is surely set to go straight into the starting line-up against St Mirren on Wednesday?

Signed on loan from Championship Watford until the end of the season, the 21-year-old describes himself as an “old fashioned” centre-half.

A powerful, dominant defender who “wins headers and big tackles”.

Pollock can clear the danger when needed, but insists he can also play attractive football having been a midfielder until 16 years old.

Having battled against relegation with Grimsby, the defender also says he knows how to play under pressure.

He can be a leader and one of the main voices in a team.

All strengths which are badly needed to fix a shambolic Aberdeen defence who were ripped apart in a 6-0 humiliation at Hibs.

In the aftermath of that defeat, chairman Dave Cormack sacked manager Jim Goodwin.

However, amid the drama of Goodwin’s exit, Cormack also took time to highlight the frailty of the back-line.

Cormack stated “our challenge right now is we can’t defend”.

On the basis of that defensive disaster at Easter Road new signing Pollock should go straight into the starting line-up against St Mirren.

Defender Mattie Pollock in action for Watford against Reading. Image: Shutterstock

Defender arrives match-ready

He is ready…

Pollock featured as a substitute in the 71st minute for Watford in a 2-0 Championship loss at Middlesbrough on Saturday.

When signing for Watford from Grimsby in summer 2021 on a five-year deal, the defender described his game.

He said: “If you spoke to a lot of people they would probably say I am old fashioned.

“I like to win headers, big tackles and try to get the crowd up as much as I can, get them involved.

“I was a midfielder growing up until I was 16, so I can pass balls well and find people.

“(I’m) a big centre- half who gets his head on things, but I also have the other side I like to show.”

Aberdeen Chairman Dave Cormack at Easter Road – he said Aberdeen ‘can’t defend’.  Image: SNS

Pollock – a leader at a young age

When Goodwin was appointed manager in February last year, he inherited a fragile defence struggling to keep clean sheets.

Immediately after his first game – a 1-1 draw at Motherwell – Goodwin said the defensive problem “can be easily ironed out in the next week or so”.

Almost a year later, that defensive problem has not only lingered. but has grown more damaging… and it was fundamental to Goodwin losing his job.

Jim Goodwin quickly leaves Easter Road after losing his job as Aberdeen boss in the wake on Saturday’s 6-0 loss to Hibs. Image: SNS

The arrival of Pollock will hopefully help steady that defence, although he is no long-term solution as his loan expires at the end of the season.

Managerless Aberdeen are on the slide and avoiding being dragged into a relegation scrap is the more realistic battle than a fight for European qualification.

Pollock appears to have the right mentality for a high pressure end to the campaign.

 

He battled through a relegation battle with Grimsby Town prior to signing for Watford.

At the time, he said: “I have learnt how to play under pressure and how to lead at a young age.

“How  to step up and be one of the main voices.”

Defender’s career path to Aberdeen

Pollock’s father Jamie enjoyed a successful professional career with Manchester City, Middlesbrough and Crystal Palace.

The new Aberdeen loan star started playing with his father’s local team Polton Allstars.

He then moved on to Leeds United, where he played  from under-11s to under-16s, mostly as a central midfielder.

Pollock switched to centre-back at U16s.

He then left Leeds to move to Grimsby Town, where he starred for two years for the youth team and reserves.

 

At 17, he made his first team debut for Grimsby in a 2-1 away win in League Two on December 28, 2018.

He would go on to make 58 appearances for Grimsby (46 starts) before sealing a £250,000 transfer to then Premier League Watford.

Josh Campbell (L) starts the scoring by making it 1-0 Hibs against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

Determined to be a first-team star

The defender was focused he wanted to star for the Watford first team – not the U23s or reserves.

On signing for Watford, the defender said he was “hungry and aggressive” for success.

He said: “When I first heard about the interest from Watford and spoke to them I said I’m not an under-23s player.

“I said if you’re thinking about signing me for the under-23s, it’s not really what I’m after.

“They agreed and I feel like I’ve skipped that stage.

“It could have been easy for me to accept that I’m at a Premier League club and play under-23 football.

“But that’s not what I want.

“I want to play as high as I can and as long as I can.

“I wanted to come here and show people that I’m not just going to sit about.

“That I’m hungry and aggressive for more.”

Loan star Pollock ‘can’t wait to get started’ at Aberdeen

Pollock spent last season on loan at League One Cheltenham Town.

He scored three goals in 39 games in all competitions and won the club’s Young Player of the Season award.

Now he has signed on loan at Aberdeen and insists he “can’t wait to get started”.

He is certainly needed as the Dons’ defence conceded 11 goals in Edinburgh in two weeks, losing 6-0 to Hibs after their earlier 5-0 defeat to Hearts.

Sandwiched between that Edinburgh humiliations was the 1-0 Scottish Cup loss to sixth-tier Darvel.

It is the worst result in the club’s 120-year history.

Centre-back Pollock arrives at Aberdeen having played and learnt from top defenders at Watford, such as former Spain international Mario Gaspar.

Pollock said: “I’ve learnt a lot of different things playing with some of the players that are there (at Watford),

“Seeing how it is at the very top, what people do there and learning as much as you can.

“The quality of the training, the intensity and not being able to switch off.

“I feel that has been massive for me to prepare me as well for taking the next step.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen inundated with applications for vacant managerial role - but will not be rushed…
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack was at Easter Road. Image: SNS.
Joe Harper: Aberdeen must take their time to get this appointment right
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 6-0 defeat by Hibernian. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen fan view: Dons paid a dear price for delaying the inevitable
Liam Scales trudges off after being sent off for Aberdeen against Hibernian. Image: Vagelis Georgariou/Action Plus/Shutterstock (13744075bh)
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen players should be worried after Jim Goodwin sacking
Aberdeen loan signing Mattie Pollock in action for Chelthenham Town. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen complete loan signing of Watford defender Mattie Pollock
Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock.
Barry Robson to lead Aberdeen's interim coaching team following Jim Goodwin departure
Aberdeen Chairman Dave Cormack at Easter Road. Image: SNS
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack determined to get next managerial appointment right as search for…
Ajax goalkeeper Jay Gorter during a match against PSV Eindhoven last year. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen linked with loan move for Ajax goalkeeper Jay Gorter
Aberdeen Women interim boss Gavin Levey. Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13730439ap)
Aberdeen Women ready for challenging period on the road, says Gavin Levey
Jim Goodwin walks out of Easter Road after being sacked as Aberdeen manager. Image: SNS.
Analysis: The mistakes that cost Jim Goodwin his job as Aberdeen boss

Most Read

1
vandalism aberdeen
Scotland’s favourite park targeted in a weekend of vandalism mayhem in Aberdeen
2
2
Fishing crew standing at the end of the boat
From Croatia to Shetland: Meet the fishermen sailing 7,000 miles with two new vessels
3
Ivan Laverton changed his name to Ace McGrath. Image: Facebook
Man who doesn’t ‘recognise laws’ jailed over £35,000 heroin haul
4
North Sea assets are earning their owners bumper profits.
News Agenda: The Westminster windfall tax has fuelled a furious reaction across the north…
5
Liam Scales trudges off after being sent off for Aberdeen against Hibernian. Image: Vagelis Georgariou/Action Plus/Shutterstock (13744075bh)
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen players should be worried after Jim Goodwin sacking
6
Makiyah Gayle admitted to slashing two men in Aberdeen over a debt. Image: DC Thomson.
Victims slashed and stabbed multiple times in Aberdeen high-rise knife attack
7
Dess Falls glamping pods have been approved
Posh pods for luxury camping at Dess Falls and makeover to save rotting million-pound…
8
Former Labour council leader Jenny Laing cut the sod to begin work in Union Terrace Gardens in 2019. She came out of retirement for a photo opportunity in December - as the overbudget and late reopening of UTG took place. Image: DC Thomson.
Revealed: The cost of April’s abandoned Union Terrace Gardens opening
3
9
Bus on fire. A90 near Brechin. Imge: Fubar News/ Facebook.
Fire on an Aberdeen-bound bus closes A90 in both directions near Brechin
10
Brian Whitters of Barra, pictured with wife Joan, was unaware he was showing signs of prostate cancer. Image: Brian Whitters
Barra man’s prostate cancer warning: ‘It just wasn’t on my radar’

More from Press and Journal

Torch foreman Ryan Wright has led a team of 30 volunteers to make more than 1,000 torches for the Up Helly Aa procession on January 31. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Up Helly Aa: More than 1,000 torches ready to burn bright for return of…
Connor Smart leaving court in custody. Image: DC Thomson
Dad jailed after after cocaine found hidden under loft insulation and in Kinder Egg
Delays are expected to the completion of Findrassie Primary as Moray Council suspends design work over costs. Image: EMA Architecture Design Limited
New Elgin school delayed by up to five years
Jill Williams was found to have 16 times the limit for a cocaine metabolite in her system while in charge of a vehicle. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Mum-of-two found slumped at the wheel of SUV was 16 times the cocaine limit
CR0040844 Karla Sinclair, Aberdeen. For food and drink story on Nyomi Dixon and her business partner Grigor Smith opening a new cafe in Inverness - known as Pitch 15 - in March. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
All you need to know about Pitch 15 - the new Inverness coffee bar…
Resident Linda Cameron with Douglas Ross at the park in August 2022. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Under-pressure Lossiemouth Bay Holiday Park announces new management: Could it be the start of…
Joyce Doyle - originally from Ireland - who spent her final years in Culloden.
From Ireland to Inverness, the caring life of Culloden's Joyce Doyle, 88
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 26th July '22 Cruise business returns to Invergordon and Inverness following the two years of Covid. Inverness city centre including the High Street, Bridge Street and the Ness Bridge all very busy with tourists, many taking photographs as they visit the city from their cruise ships in Invergordon.
Highland tourist tax back on the table as papers reveal it could be up…
DARVEL, SCOTLAND - JANUARY 23: Ryan Duncan goes close during a Scottish Cup Fourth Round match between Darvel and Aberdeen at Recreation Park, on January 23, 2023, in Darvel, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
Readers' letters: 'Pathetic' Dons, teachers strikes and Sturgeon's popularity
The future of our town and city centres is currently a hot topic across the country (Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson)
Chris Deerin: More local power is the way to make our hometowns the best…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented