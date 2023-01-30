Who is Aberdeen loan signing Mattie Pollock? The run-down on the Watford defender in his own words

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Who is Aberdeen loan signing Mattie Pollock who is surely set to go straight into the starting line-up against St Mirren on Wednesday?

Signed on loan from Championship Watford until the end of the season, the 21-year-old describes himself as an “old fashioned” centre-half.

A powerful, dominant defender who “wins headers and big tackles”.

Pollock can clear the danger when needed, but insists he can also play attractive football having been a midfielder until 16 years old.

Having battled against relegation with Grimsby, the defender also says he knows how to play under pressure.

He can be a leader and one of the main voices in a team.

All strengths which are badly needed to fix a shambolic Aberdeen defence who were ripped apart in a 6-0 humiliation at Hibs.

In the aftermath of that defeat, chairman Dave Cormack sacked manager Jim Goodwin.

However, amid the drama of Goodwin’s exit, Cormack also took time to highlight the frailty of the back-line.

Cormack stated “our challenge right now is we can’t defend”.

On the basis of that defensive disaster at Easter Road new signing Pollock should go straight into the starting line-up against St Mirren.

Defender arrives match-ready

He is ready…

Pollock featured as a substitute in the 71st minute for Watford in a 2-0 Championship loss at Middlesbrough on Saturday.

When signing for Watford from Grimsby in summer 2021 on a five-year deal, the defender described his game.

He said: “If you spoke to a lot of people they would probably say I am old fashioned.

“I like to win headers, big tackles and try to get the crowd up as much as I can, get them involved.

“I was a midfielder growing up until I was 16, so I can pass balls well and find people.

“(I’m) a big centre- half who gets his head on things, but I also have the other side I like to show.”

Pollock – a leader at a young age

When Goodwin was appointed manager in February last year, he inherited a fragile defence struggling to keep clean sheets.

Immediately after his first game – a 1-1 draw at Motherwell – Goodwin said the defensive problem “can be easily ironed out in the next week or so”.

Almost a year later, that defensive problem has not only lingered. but has grown more damaging… and it was fundamental to Goodwin losing his job.

The arrival of Pollock will hopefully help steady that defence, although he is no long-term solution as his loan expires at the end of the season.

Managerless Aberdeen are on the slide and avoiding being dragged into a relegation scrap is the more realistic battle than a fight for European qualification.

Pollock appears to have the right mentality for a high pressure end to the campaign.

He battled through a relegation battle with Grimsby Town prior to signing for Watford.

At the time, he said: “I have learnt how to play under pressure and how to lead at a young age.

“How to step up and be one of the main voices.”

Defender’s career path to Aberdeen

Pollock’s father Jamie enjoyed a successful professional career with Manchester City, Middlesbrough and Crystal Palace.

The new Aberdeen loan star started playing with his father’s local team Polton Allstars.

He then moved on to Leeds United, where he played from under-11s to under-16s, mostly as a central midfielder.

Pollock switched to centre-back at U16s.

He then left Leeds to move to Grimsby Town, where he starred for two years for the youth team and reserves.

At 17, he made his first team debut for Grimsby in a 2-1 away win in League Two on December 28, 2018.

He would go on to make 58 appearances for Grimsby (46 starts) before sealing a £250,000 transfer to then Premier League Watford.

Determined to be a first-team star

The defender was focused he wanted to star for the Watford first team – not the U23s or reserves.

On signing for Watford, the defender said he was “hungry and aggressive” for success.

He said: “When I first heard about the interest from Watford and spoke to them I said I’m not an under-23s player.

“I said if you’re thinking about signing me for the under-23s, it’s not really what I’m after.

“They agreed and I feel like I’ve skipped that stage.

“It could have been easy for me to accept that I’m at a Premier League club and play under-23 football.

“But that’s not what I want.

“I want to play as high as I can and as long as I can.

“I wanted to come here and show people that I’m not just going to sit about.

“That I’m hungry and aggressive for more.”

Loan star Pollock ‘can’t wait to get started’ at Aberdeen

Pollock spent last season on loan at League One Cheltenham Town.

He scored three goals in 39 games in all competitions and won the club’s Young Player of the Season award.

Now he has signed on loan at Aberdeen and insists he “can’t wait to get started”.

He is certainly needed as the Dons’ defence conceded 11 goals in Edinburgh in two weeks, losing 6-0 to Hibs after their earlier 5-0 defeat to Hearts.

Sandwiched between that Edinburgh humiliations was the 1-0 Scottish Cup loss to sixth-tier Darvel.

It is the worst result in the club’s 120-year history.

Centre-back Pollock arrives at Aberdeen having played and learnt from top defenders at Watford, such as former Spain international Mario Gaspar.

Pollock said: “I’ve learnt a lot of different things playing with some of the players that are there (at Watford),

“Seeing how it is at the very top, what people do there and learning as much as you can.

“The quality of the training, the intensity and not being able to switch off.

“I feel that has been massive for me to prepare me as well for taking the next step.”

