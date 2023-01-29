Aberdeen complete loan signing of Watford defender Mattie Pollock

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen have confirmed the loan signing of Mattie Pollock from English Championship side Watford.

The central defender is understood to have chosen to join the Dons over a potential move to Sheffield Wednesday.

The 21-year-old, who began his youth career with Leeds United, has joined the Dons until the end of the season.

🔴 We have tonight agreed the loan signing of defender Mattie Pollock from @WatfordFC. 👋 Welcome to The Dons @Mattiepollock4. — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) January 29, 2023

The former Grimsby Town player, who had a loan spell at Cheltenham last season, signed a five-year deal when he joined Watford in 2021.

Pollock will meet up with his new teammates at Cormack Park on Monday and go straight into the squad for Wednesday’s Premiership match against St Mirren.

Excited to be here @aberdeenfc on loan! Can't wait to get started 🔴 pic.twitter.com/JuIMQIT2Gx — Mattie Pollock (@Mattiepollock4) January 29, 2023

Barry Robson will lead the Dons interim coaching team following the departure of manager Jim Goodwin after the 6-0 defeat against Hibernian at Easter Road.

Aberdeen, meanwhile, have been linked with a loan move for Ajax goalkeeper Jay Gorter ahead of Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

According to reports in the Netherlands, the Dons are leading the race to sign the 22-year-old.

Aberdeen’s first-choice goalkeeper Kelle Roos has been sidelined with a thigh injury since the League Cup semi-final defeat by Rangers earlier this month.

Joe Lewis has started the past three games for the Dons with Tom Ritchie recalled from his loan spell at Peterhead to sit on the bench for Saturday’s 6-0 defeat against Hibernian.

Gorter joined Ajax from Go Ahead Eagles in July 2021 on a four-year deal. His only start for Ajax this season was in a 5-3 defeat against PSV Eindhoven in the Johan Cruyff Shield.