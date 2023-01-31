Vicente Besuijen leaves Aberdeen for Excelsior Rotterdam loan – with option for permanent move at end of season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen have loaned attacker Vicente Besuijen to Eredivsie side Excelsior Rotterdam for the rest of the campaign – with the Dutch side having the option to acquire the winger permanently at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old was largely restricted to appearances off the bench in recent months under now-departed Dons boss Jim Goodwin – who was sacked following Saturday’s 6-0 Premiership loss at Hibs.

Besuijen joined the Reds during Stephen Glass’ tenure in January 2022, arriving from Dutch Eerste Divisie side ADO Den Haag for a fee of around £500,000 and penning a four-and-a-half-year deal with the Pittodrie club.

He played 17 times before the end of last term, but hasn’t ended up having as significant a role as was expected of him coming into this season, although he has still netted seven times in 25 appearances across all competitions.

Colombia-born Besuijen has now – at least temporarily – returned to the country where he grew up, having played in the Dutch top-flight previously for one season with Den Haag.

A Dons statement on Deadline Day – which came minutes before Goodwin’s club captain Anthony Stewart was also allowed to join MK Dons on loan – read: “The club tonight confirms winger Vicente Besuijen has joined Excelsior Rotterdam for the remainder of the season, with the Eredivisie side retaining the option to acquire the player on a permanent basis at the end of the season.

“The 21-year-old joined the Dons in January 2022 and has made 42 appearances for the club.

“Everyone at AFC wishes Vinnie all the best during his time with Excelsior Rotterdam.”

🆕 𝗘𝘅𝗰𝗲𝗹𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗿 𝗵𝘂𝘂𝗿𝘁 @VicenteBesuijen 𝘃𝗮𝗻 𝗔𝗯𝗲𝗿𝗱𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝗙𝗖

✍️ De rappe aanvaller komt tijdelijk over van de Schotse club. In de huurovereenkomst is een optie tot koop opgenomen. 💪⚫🔴 #samensterk #besuijen2023 — Excelsior Rotterdam (@excelsiorrdam) January 31, 2023

Meanwhile, Besuijen told the Excelsior Rotterdam website: “I spoke with the club and Excelsior’s playing style and the club’s story really appealed to me.

“Moreover, I know quite a few guys who already play here and that is also an important reason for me to make this choice.

“My feeling is that I fit in well with this team. As a result, I think I can quickly adapt myself to help the team maintain us at the highest level.”