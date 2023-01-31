Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart LOANED to MK Dons for rest of 2022/23 season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart LOANED to MK Dons for rest of 2022/23 season

By Danny Law
January 31, 2023, 11:02 pm Updated: January 31, 2023, 11:16 pm
Anthony Stewart during a 0-0 draw with Ross County for Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Anthony Stewart during a 0-0 draw with Ross County for Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock

Club captain Anthony Stewart has left Aberdeen to join MK Dons on loan until the end of the season on deadline day.

The 30-year-old only moved to Pittodrie in the summer on a free transfer from Wycombe Wanderers, signing a deal until summer 2024 – and was immediately made skipper by Jim Goodwin, who was sacked at the weekend following a 6-0 defeat at Hibernian.

Stewart has endured a difficult few months as the on-pitch leader of the now-manager-less Reds.

Following Sunday’s Easter Road hammering, Aberdeen have the worst defensive record in the Premiership, with the shaky backline coming under fire for almost all of the campaign.

During the current post-winter break run, the team have managed just two clean sheets in their 10 outings.

Centre-half Stewart has also endured a difficult period personally, having been sent off twice in his previous six appearances, including a reckless red card in the League Cup semi-final defeat against Rangers at Hampden when the game was poised at 1-1 in injury time. The 10-man Reds would go on to lose the cup clash 2-1 after extra-time.

Aberdeen’s Anthony Stewart chops down Fashion Sakala of Rangers. Image: Shutterstock

Stewart’s relationship with the Aberdeen support has suffered as a result of these factors.

The Dons, meanwhile – in a bid to shore things up at the back before the end of the transfer window – have brought in two centre-halves in recent days, with Mattie Pollock joining on loan from English Championship Watford on Sunday and experienced Swindon Town defender Angus MacDonald joining on a permanent deal from the League Two side until the end of the season earlier today.

Following these signings, and after only six months with the Pittodrie outfit, Stewart has been allowed to return to England’s League One – at least temporarily – where he plied his trade for four of his 10 seasons with Wycombe, the club where he had spent almost all of his career prior to Goodwin bringing him to the north-east.

Stewart’s solitary season with Crewe Alexandra (2014/15) was also in the third tier south of the border.

Stewart – who was joined by winger Vicente Besuijen in leaving on loan on Deadline Day – told the MK Dons website: “I’m delighted to be here and I am looking forward to the opportunity to showcase my ability, and most importantly get the club to where they want to be.

“Having had played against the Dons in the past, it was an exciting opportunity that I couldn’t miss.

“I am aware of the situation of the club and I look forward to bring my experiences to the squad and help them climb back up the table to where they belong.

“When I heard about interest from my agent, it was something I had to reflect on and take into consideration. MK Dons is a big club, with lots of potential and growth, and I look forward to meeting my teammates, the management and more importantly, the fans.

“I am prepped and geared on for the remaining season.

“I look forward to joining the squad and playing my part to help build the structure within the team and push forward for the rest of the season and continue to climb the table.”

 

Interim Aberdeen manager Barry Robson will now need to select a new captain for his first game in charge, the Premiership fixture against St Mirren in the Granite City on Wednesday evening.

Vice-captain Ross McCrorie is one candidate for the armband, while former long-time Dons skipper Graeme Shinnie – back on loan from Wigan Athletic for the rest of the campaign – would be a popular choice with supporters.

Exclusive: Poland’s 2022 World Cup manager Czeslaw Michniewicz wants Aberdeen job

