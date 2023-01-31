Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart LOANED to MK Dons for rest of 2022/23 season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Club captain Anthony Stewart has left Aberdeen to join MK Dons on loan until the end of the season on deadline day.

The 30-year-old only moved to Pittodrie in the summer on a free transfer from Wycombe Wanderers, signing a deal until summer 2024 – and was immediately made skipper by Jim Goodwin, who was sacked at the weekend following a 6-0 defeat at Hibernian.

Stewart has endured a difficult few months as the on-pitch leader of the now-manager-less Reds.

We can confirm Anthony Stewart has joined MK Dons on loan until the end of the 2022/2023 campaign. Everyone at AFC wishes Anthony all the best during his time with MK Dons. — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) January 31, 2023

Following Sunday’s Easter Road hammering, Aberdeen have the worst defensive record in the Premiership, with the shaky backline coming under fire for almost all of the campaign.

During the current post-winter break run, the team have managed just two clean sheets in their 10 outings.

Centre-half Stewart has also endured a difficult period personally, having been sent off twice in his previous six appearances, including a reckless red card in the League Cup semi-final defeat against Rangers at Hampden when the game was poised at 1-1 in injury time. The 10-man Reds would go on to lose the cup clash 2-1 after extra-time.

Stewart’s relationship with the Aberdeen support has suffered as a result of these factors.

The Dons, meanwhile – in a bid to shore things up at the back before the end of the transfer window – have brought in two centre-halves in recent days, with Mattie Pollock joining on loan from English Championship Watford on Sunday and experienced Swindon Town defender Angus MacDonald joining on a permanent deal from the League Two side until the end of the season earlier today.

Following these signings, and after only six months with the Pittodrie outfit, Stewart has been allowed to return to England’s League One – at least temporarily – where he plied his trade for four of his 10 seasons with Wycombe, the club where he had spent almost all of his career prior to Goodwin bringing him to the north-east.

Stewart’s solitary season with Crewe Alexandra (2014/15) was also in the third tier south of the border.

Stewart – who was joined by winger Vicente Besuijen in leaving on loan on Deadline Day – told the MK Dons website: “I’m delighted to be here and I am looking forward to the opportunity to showcase my ability, and most importantly get the club to where they want to be.

“Having had played against the Dons in the past, it was an exciting opportunity that I couldn’t miss.

“I am aware of the situation of the club and I look forward to bring my experiences to the squad and help them climb back up the table to where they belong.

“When I heard about interest from my agent, it was something I had to reflect on and take into consideration. MK Dons is a big club, with lots of potential and growth, and I look forward to meeting my teammates, the management and more importantly, the fans.

“I am prepped and geared on for the remaining season.

“I look forward to joining the squad and playing my part to help build the structure within the team and push forward for the rest of the season and continue to climb the table.”

Anthony Stewart is a Don ✍️#DonDeal pic.twitter.com/ERMMJ6euhd — Milton Keynes Dons (@MKDonsFC) January 31, 2023

Interim Aberdeen manager Barry Robson will now need to select a new captain for his first game in charge, the Premiership fixture against St Mirren in the Granite City on Wednesday evening.

Vice-captain Ross McCrorie is one candidate for the armband, while former long-time Dons skipper Graeme Shinnie – back on loan from Wigan Athletic for the rest of the campaign – would be a popular choice with supporters.