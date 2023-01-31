Malky Mackay reveals Ross County missed out on three further deadline day deals

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Malky Mackay revealed Ross County missed out on three deadline day targets – but he is thrilled to secure the signing of forward Simon Murray.

The Staggies were active on the final day of the January window, with Murray joining from Queen’s Park, while winger Kazeem Olaigbe returned to Southampton after his loan deal was cut short.

Both moves were completed prior to County’s 1-1 draw with Hibernian at Victoria Park.

County had been keen to sign a goalkeeper to compete with first-choice Ross Laidlaw, with Mackay revealing the Dingwall side were close to adding more fresh faces in the closing stages of the window.

Mackay said: “We have hit the post on three – one from Scotland and two from England.

“We were very close to all three, but for whatever reason we have missed out.

“But then at the last minute Simon was pulled out of the bag – so I can’t be too unhappy.”

Murray was introduced at half-time, and helped the Staggies come from behind to secure a point against the Edinburgh side.

The 30-year-old has netted 18 goals in 28 games for Championship leaders Queen’s Park, with Mackay confident he will take the step up to top-flight action in his stride.

Mackay added: “Simon is desperate to come in and do well in the Premiership. He went to the bottom division and he has come back up.

“There’s a hunger in him which is great.

“I remember a few years ago their centre forward, Kevin Nisbet, playing for Dunfermline and banging goals in in the Championship.

“That got him the move to Hibs, and I don’t see any difference with Simon.

“He’s in good condition, he’s fit, quick, he sees where the goal is and he’s brave.

“It’s a terrific one, and I’ve got to thank Roy for it.”

Mackay was satisfied with the point, which moves the Staggies up to ninth place.

He added: “I thought we were excellent, barring the mistake the ball didn’t come near our goal all night.

“I’m disappointed with the mistake, and I’m sure Lee Johnson will be disappointed with theirs, but as the game went on I thought we got stronger and stronger.

“We put on some attack-minded players, and we were pushing for the point if not all three.

“Overall it’s four points out of six over the last two games, and in a dreadful night with wind, rain and underfoot conditions not being great.”

The Staggies’ goal came directly from a Yan Dhanda corner, with Hibs boss Lee Johnson adamant it should not have stood.

He said: “In my opinion, VAR has let us down again. I’m really disappointed with the quality of what’s gone on so far this season with VAR and I feel like it has cost us.

“I feel like it was a foul. Especially in the wind when the wind is going towards you, you can’t be bundled into the goal by two players and it not be a foul.

“It is frustrating, but it doesn’t surprise me.”