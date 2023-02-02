Gavin Levey praises Aberdeen Women winger turned goalkeeper Chloe Gover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Gavin Levey praises Aberdeen Women winger turned goalkeeper Chloe Gover

By Sophie Goodwin
February 2, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: February 2, 2023, 6:44 pm
Aberdeen Women winger Chloe Gover played in goals against Rangers. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Women winger Chloe Gover played in goals against Rangers. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Gavin Levey has praised Aberdeen Women winger Chloe Gover after she went in goals against Rangers.

Annalisa McCann sustained an injury in the warm-up at Broadwood Stadium, and as the Dons are without a reserve keeper, she was replaced by Gover five minutes before kick-off.

The odds were already stacked against Aberdeen, coming up against the reigning league champions on a Wednesday night when many of the Dons players had been at work, university or school earlier in the day.

And although Aberdeen were beaten 4-1, with Eilidh Shore scoring the Dons’ first-ever SWPL 1 goal against Rangers, Levey was impressed with how his players rose to the challenging circumstances in Glasgow.

Levey said: “We are where we are with our goalkeeper situation at the minute, so Chloe was always going to be on standby if there was an emergency.

“Chloe only just managed to get the bus after her work to travel down with the team and then goes in goals when Annalisa had a bit of an injury scare. It was a great commitment from her.

Chloe Gover in goals for Aberdeen against Rangers. Image: Shutterstock

“With Chloe, you always know she is going to go in and do her best for the team, which is what she did – and the rest of the team got behind her.

“Our goalkeeping coach Matthew Mackie deserves credit too because he stood in the stand behind the goal and talked Chloe through the game, which made a massive difference.

“The circumstances were difficult and we were low in numbers but I said to the girls ‘we can either be the victim and be backed in a corner or come out fighting’ and we went out and did really well.”

Dons want to add another keeper to compete with McCann

The Dons have been without another goalkeeper since Aaliyah-Jay Meach left the club, and Levey admits the situation against Rangers has highlighted the need to bring in a shot-stopper.

He said: “It’s not been for a lack of trying, we have been in the process just now of trying to recruit in that area.

Annalisa has done well, certainly since I’ve come in, but you need someone else – not just as a back-up for her but somebody who can come in push and challenge for that position.

Aberdeen Women goalkeeper Annalisa McCann. Image: Shutterstock

“We had someone lined up the other week and that didn’t work out. Goalkeepers want to play and if you’re trying to loan someone from another club, it’s difficult when Annalisa has been doing so well.

“I’m not somebody who is going to lie to someone and tell them they’ll start every game just so they’ll sign come in and for us.

“We do have options – we’ve got the under-18s and the goalkeepers with the national performance squads but with circumstances like a midweek game where you’re not getting in until 2am, it’s difficult for bringing in young players.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Captain Graeme Shinnie celebrates with goal-scorer Bojan Miovski against St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
New Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie issues 'stand up and fight' rallying call to teammates
Manager Czeslaw Michniewicz of Poland with Robert Lewandowski at the World Cup. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen have held talks with Poland's 2022 World Cup manager Czeslaw Michniewicz, his son…
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson during the 3-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
Interim boss Barry Robson confident he can get Aberdeen back on track... given time
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie after his coming together with St Mirren's Charles Dunne. Image: SNS
Aberdeen lodge appeal against controversial Ross McCrorie red card
Mikey Devlin during a Hibernian training session. Image: SNS.
Former Aberdeen defender Mikey Devlin on trial with Hibernian
Referee Grant Irvine consults the VAR monitor before sending off Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie against St Mirren. Image: SNS
Ref Watch: Grant Irvine so poor in Aberdeen v St Mirren - but here's…
3
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald in action against St Mirren. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
Aberdeen fan view: Another extensive squad overhaul lies ahead for Jim Goodwin's successor at…
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson at full time in the 3-1 loss to St Mirren. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
Aberdeen attempted to sign a right-back on transfer deadline day, confirms interim boss Barry…
2
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson (L) and coach Steve Agnew give instructions to Ylber Ramadani. Image: SNS.
Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson ready to make 'big calls' after sanctioning loan move…
Ross McCrorie (2) of Aberdeen is shown a red card after a VAR check against St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen's losing streak continues despite change in manager as they suffer 3-1 loss to…

Most Read

1
CR0040962 Reporter Name Daniel McKay Location Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story - Court Picture shows - Ronald Singer Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
Pensioner claims he accidentally downloaded indecent image while trying to watch World War 2…
2
Sandy and Christine Nicol at their lodge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction
3
Spey Bay Golf Course is at the mouth of the River Spey. Image: Supplied
Moray golf course with links to former prime minister on market for £750,000
4
An HGV tipped onto its side on the B9104 Fochabers to Spey Bay Road. Image: Jasperimage
In pictures: Specialist operation after lorry crashes to its side in Moray after ‘clipping…
5
garden centre cocaine curry
Garden centre near Elgin sparks outrage with ‘cocaine curry’ post on social media
6
Kara Scott and Willi Zellweger have asked customers at their Catch 79 restaurant to pay in cash. Image: Brian Smith
Is cash still king for restaurants or are contactless payments the way forward?
7
Stewart Murray was found guilty of carrying out a sex act in the female toilets of Dunelm in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Serial sex offender carried out indecent act in women’s toilets of Dunelm
8
The Dutch Mill marquee row will go before a council meeting
Council planners say Dutch Mill marquee must go as ‘unacceptable’ visual impact is more…
9
Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke.
Aberdeen graduate admits second child could have died if police had not arrived
10
Lewis Smith Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver caught by police as he parked in his driveway

More from Press and Journal

GlenWyvis Distillery in nearby Dingwall lent their support to the project through supplying samples for testing. Image: GlenWyvis Distillery.
Whisky holds the key to healthier skin, Aberdeen scientists confirm
SUCCESS: RABDF chairwoman Di Wastenage, left, with Anne and Alistair Logan.
Scots farmers lead the way at Dairy-Tech
CR0040962 Reporter Name Daniel McKay Location Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story - Court Picture shows - Ryan Craib Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
'There will be murder': Jealous man called ex 57 times in one hour after…
Rag 'n' Bone Man onstage singing
Rag'n'Bone Man to headline outdoor gig in Inverness this summer
ScotRail services
Kyle of Lochalsh train line reopens following landslip but delays continue
Repsol Sinopec's Auk A platform, around 155 miles of Aberdeen, in the North Sea.
‘Dangerous and damaging’: Repsol slammed for six-ton oil spill in North Sea protected area
Police say they appreciate every bit of information handed to them. Image: Shutterstock.
Oban Community Council demands local phoneline to police as 101 'not working' to report…
Culter's Nikolas Wozniac celebrates with No 10 Liam Brady Todd. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Junior football: Premier League leaders Culter welcome Maud to Crombie Park
Do you think you should keep all of your books or clear them out regularly? (Image: Africa Studio/Shutterstock)
Erica Munro: A big book clear-out is good for the soul
Post Thumbnail
Rugby: Ellon hoping for a favour as Dunfermline close in on Caley Division One…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented