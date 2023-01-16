Chloe Gover happy to contribute with two assists in Aberdeen Women’s 2-0 win over Hamilton Accies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chloe Gover happy to contribute with two assists in Aberdeen Women’s 2-0 win over Hamilton Accies

By Sophie Goodwin
January 16, 2023, 5:00 pm
Chloe Gover in action for Aberdeen Women against Hamilton Accies. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Chloe Gover in action for Aberdeen Women against Hamilton Accies. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Aberdeen Women winger Chloe Gover was happy to set up both goals in the Dons’ 2-0 win over Hamilton Accies in SWPL 1.

Gover whipped in the corner for the first goal on 44 minutes, which Hannah Stewart headed home, at Balmoral Stadium, before playing a superb long ball to Bayley Hutchison for the second not long after the hour mark.

The victory saw Aberdeen climb two places up the top-flight table, and out of the relegation zone for the first time since August, with the Dons now sitting ninth with 11 points.

Gover was delighted to be back in the starting XI – after coming on from the bench against Hutchison Vale in the Scottish Cup a week earlier – and to contribute with the two assists.

She said: “I didn’t start last week, so I thought – against Hamilton – it was a good chance for me to get back into the starting line-up.

“I was happy to be in the team and then to have assisted both the goals –  it’s definitely given me a confidence boost. Hopefully I can stay in the squad for the next game, too.”

The pass for the second goal was quite a spectacle, as Gover launched the ball to Hutchison from inside Aberdeen’s half, setting the striker up for an impressive finish.

Gover said: “I’ll definitely need to watch that one back again. I just had a look up and seen Hannah (Stewart) come short, which gives the indication for Bayley to run long.

“I seen her make the run and played it into the area – she’s always there and you know she’ll always score the goals.”

Bayley Hutchison scoring Aberdeen Women’s second goal in the 2-0 win over Hamilton. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Dons feeling more confident

The win over Hamilton wa Aberdeen’s third out of their last four matches, across all competitions, with the other result being a 1-1 draw with Spartans before the Christmas break.

Gover says the run of form has the Dons feeling more confident, which she hopes they can use to their advantage in upcoming games.

They host Hearts on Sunday, who drew 0-0 with reigning SWPL 1 champions Rangers at the weekend, before their first away trip of the year to Glasgow Women on January 29.

She said: “It’s a very important win (against Hamilton). We had our game-plan, and knew before the game the three points would move us higher up the league.

“We definitely feel a lot more confident and I think you can see that with how we played against Hamilton.

“We kept the ball for most of the match, created chances and just felt really comfortable. I think that gives us all more confidence going into the next games.”

