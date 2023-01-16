Chloe Gover happy to contribute with two assists in Aberdeen Women’s 2-0 win over Hamilton Accies

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Women winger Chloe Gover was happy to set up both goals in the Dons’ 2-0 win over Hamilton Accies in SWPL 1.

Gover whipped in the corner for the first goal on 44 minutes, which Hannah Stewart headed home, at Balmoral Stadium, before playing a superb long ball to Bayley Hutchison for the second not long after the hour mark.

The victory saw Aberdeen climb two places up the top-flight table, and out of the relegation zone for the first time since August, with the Dons now sitting ninth with 11 points.

Gover was delighted to be back in the starting XI – after coming on from the bench against Hutchison Vale in the Scottish Cup a week earlier – and to contribute with the two assists.

She said: “I didn’t start last week, so I thought – against Hamilton – it was a good chance for me to get back into the starting line-up.

“I was happy to be in the team and then to have assisted both the goals – it’s definitely given me a confidence boost. Hopefully I can stay in the squad for the next game, too.”

The pass for the second goal was quite a spectacle, as Gover launched the ball to Hutchison from inside Aberdeen’s half, setting the striker up for an impressive finish.

Gover said: “I’ll definitely need to watch that one back again. I just had a look up and seen Hannah (Stewart) come short, which gives the indication for Bayley to run long.

“I seen her make the run and played it into the area – she’s always there and you know she’ll always score the goals.”

Dons feeling more confident

The win over Hamilton wa Aberdeen’s third out of their last four matches, across all competitions, with the other result being a 1-1 draw with Spartans before the Christmas break.

Gover says the run of form has the Dons feeling more confident, which she hopes they can use to their advantage in upcoming games.

They host Hearts on Sunday, who drew 0-0 with reigning SWPL 1 champions Rangers at the weekend, before their first away trip of the year to Glasgow Women on January 29.

She said: “It’s a very important win (against Hamilton). We had our game-plan, and knew before the game the three points would move us higher up the league.

“We definitely feel a lot more confident and I think you can see that with how we played against Hamilton.

“We kept the ball for most of the match, created chances and just felt really comfortable. I think that gives us all more confidence going into the next games.”