Aberdeen Women forward Chloe Gover turns goalkeeper in 4-1 defeat by Rangers

Aberdeen Women went down 4-1 to Rangers in their rearranged midweek SWPL fixture at Broadwood.

The Dons, who started the game without a recognised goalkeeper after Annalisa McCann was injured in the warm-up, defended gamely to protect forward Chloe Gover, who had to deputise between the posts.

Rangers led 3-0 at half-time through goals from Kirsty Howat (two) and Megan Bell. Eilidh Shore pulled one back for the Dons before Jodi McLeary extended the hosts’ lead.

It was the second trip for the Dons to Glasgow in four days, with their next visit coming on Sunday when they face Celtic.

With no new stopper arriving since Aaliyah-Jay Meach departed, Gover donned the gloves ahead of kick-off.

Given that Aberdeen already had reservations about the game taking place at short notice, it compounded a difficult night for stand-in boss Gavin Levey.

It took 15 minutes for the home side to beat the interim stopper. McLeary’s pass picked out Bell and she fired past Gover.

The Dons regrouped to hold Rangers at bay until the 32nd minute, when Rachel McLauchlan’s cross was back-heeled in by Howat.

Bell came close with an effort from the edge of the box before Howat got her second before the break.

Shore pulled one back for the Dons in the second half – their first league goal against the Gers – but Rangers almost immediately restored the three-goal advantage, with McLeary volleying in from Bell’s cross.

Aberdeen remain in ninth in SWPL 1, while Rangers are now within a point of second-placed Celtic.