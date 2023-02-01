Aberdeen Women forward Chloe Gover turns goalkeeper in 4-1 defeat by Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen Women forward Chloe Gover turns goalkeeper in 4-1 defeat by Rangers

By Jamie Durent
February 1, 2023, 9:55 pm Updated: February 1, 2023, 10:11 pm
Aberdeen Women forward Chloe Gover. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Women forward Chloe Gover. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen Women went down 4-1 to Rangers in their rearranged midweek SWPL fixture at Broadwood.

The Dons, who started the game without a recognised goalkeeper after Annalisa McCann was injured in the warm-up, defended gamely to protect forward Chloe Gover, who had to deputise between the posts.

Rangers led 3-0 at half-time through goals from Kirsty Howat (two) and Megan Bell. Eilidh Shore pulled one back for the Dons before Jodi McLeary extended the hosts’ lead.

It was the second trip for the Dons to Glasgow in four days, with their next visit coming on Sunday when they face Celtic.

With no new stopper arriving since Aaliyah-Jay Meach departed, Gover donned the gloves ahead of kick-off.

Aberdeen Women goalkeeper Annalisa McCann. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Women goalkeeper Annalisa McCann. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Given that Aberdeen already had reservations about the game taking place at short notice, it compounded a difficult night for stand-in boss Gavin Levey.

It took 15 minutes for the home side to beat the interim stopper. McLeary’s pass picked out Bell and she fired past Gover.

The Dons regrouped to hold Rangers at bay until the 32nd minute, when Rachel McLauchlan’s cross was back-heeled in by Howat.

Bell came close with an effort from the edge of the box before Howat got her second before the break.

Shore pulled one back for the Dons in the second half – their first league goal against the Gers – but Rangers almost immediately restored the three-goal advantage, with  McLeary volleying in from Bell’s cross.

Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen remain in ninth in SWPL 1, while Rangers are now within a point of second-placed Celtic.

 

