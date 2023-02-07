Willie Miller: Aberdeen’s centre-back signings have impressed – but real test will be away clash at Celtic

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen’s two new centre-back signings Mattie Pollock and Angus MacDonald have shored up the defence.

However, the real test of the new defenders will come in Aberdeen’s next game when they face Celtic at Parkhead.

Both centre-backs have started the last two matches under interim boss Barry Robson since arriving late in the January transfer window.

Pollock and MacDonald have both made their mark, but their two games so far have been at Pittodrie.

I would like to see them away from home to assess if they can deliver that same level – and character – on the road.

And there is no tougher test than playing the Premiership leaders and defending champions Celtic in Glasgow.

The intensity of Celtic’s game means Pollock and MacDonald will be severely tested by Celtic at Parkhead.

It will be a challenge, but one they should be looking forward to.

You must always want to play against the best team in the country at the moment – and you must want to beat them.

You shouldn’t be frightened of going anywhere and should always think anything is possible if you believe in it enough.

That is what the two new centre-backs, the Aberdeen squad and interim manager Robson must believe when they go to Celtic.

Even though Celtic are playing at a high level, if they go down with the right attitude Aberdeen can get a result.

Defenders Pollock and MacDonald came into the club under difficult circumstances.

Not only had the manager Jim Goodwin just been sacked, the team were on a five-game losing run.

They had to go into the starting line-up immediately and stand up and be counted against St Mirren and Motherwell.

Both of them did that and proved they are capable defenders.

They also displayed decent attributes in the box at set-pieces.

With the back three of Pollock, MacDonald and Liam Scales, there is now a bit of a presence in the defence.

They looked pretty comfortable against Motherwell.

There is youthfulness in the wide areas with the more experienced head in MacDonald in the middle.

Aberdeen had been crying out for central defenders who are actually central defenders, and there is now the tactic, under Robson, of not asking central defenders to do something they are not capable of.

By that, I mean goalkeepers rolling the ball to central defenders in their own penalty box when it is patently obvious they are not comfortable with that.

I don’t think Aberdeen have any Virgil van Dijks in their ranks, so keep it simple.

Just ask central defenders to defend.

That gives you a platform to build from.

Aberdeen have conceded 47 goals in the Premiership this season, which is the highest tally of any club in the top flight.

Even struggling Motherwell and Dundee United haven’t conceded as much.

Conceding 47 goals is a figure that should be over two seasons, not one campaign which is only 25 games in.

It is a terrible defensive record and had to be addressed in the January transfer window.

The addition of Pollock and MacDonald did this

In the 3-1 win against Motherwell, new keeper Jay Gorter was never really troubled and only conceded the goal via a penalty.

However, another damaging issue is the away form that needs to be fixed immediately.

Aberdeen still need to show they can fix away form

It is not the home form which has been the main issue this season, it is the lack of results away from home.

Aberdeen showed a lot of energy and scored goals at home against Motherwell, but I have been at this movie before.

I want to go to the movie where Aberdeen win away from home.

On the road is where they have let themselves down this season and where they will be judged.

Whether that resurgence in away form begins at Parkhead remains to be seen, but Pollock and MacDonald will both be key.

Aberdeen’s search for a manager

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack and the club’s board are right to take their time in the search for a new manager.

There have been a number of candidates linked to the job, and everyone can throw names out there.

However, only the chairman, club’s board and director of football Steven Gunn know what they are looking for in a manager.

In their previous two managerial appointments, they have gone for young, inexperienced managers in Goodwin and Stephen Glass.

It has to be an experienced manager this time.

If you keep making the same decisions, you keep getting the same results.

Aberdeen have received a host of applications for the vacant job and will have to look through them.

They also have to look at who is available outwith those applicants.

They can also look at who is not available, but is perhaps someone they would like to manage Aberdeen.

However, if a potential candidate is currently in a a job, the Dons would have to pay compensation.

After those steps, Aberdeen have to whittle it down to a shortlist and start talking.

That dialogue is needed to get an understanding of what the managerial candidate is looking for.

And also what the club are looking for from them.

Because it is not just a simple process of pulling a name out of a hat.

There are plenty of names out there, but Aberdeen have to try to get the best fit.

There is no guarantee, but you hope it works if you go through the right procedure.

When you do that due diligence to choose the right man, the full weight of the club must then be thrown behind the new manager to back him.

Of the names linked to the Aberdeen job, former Sheffield United and Middlesbrough manager Chris wilder is the one who seems to be getting a bit of traction.

Wilder has managed at the highest level in the English Premier League and has a lot of experience.

Ross County boss Malky Mackay has managed at a high level and was part of the national team as performance director.

Mackay’s credentials are up there in terms of experience.

Former Celtic and Hibs boss Neil Lennon is a manager who has managed at a very high level.

There are many potential candidates and Aberdeen can spread the net wide.

You also cannot discount a foreign manager.

Whoever is finally appointed must be the right choice to lead the club forward.

No surprise at change of captaincy

Interim manager Barry Robson made a big call in sanctioning the deal for Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart to go on loan to MK Dons.

Stewart completed the switch on transfer deadline day.

I didn’t see too much of Stewart talking on the field of play during his time as captain.

He was an okay defender who was asked to do things I don’t think he wanted to, such as take the ball in the box and build up play.

The minute Jim Goodwin left the club, then his decision to make Stewart captain is questioned.

And there had to be a resolution – which was for him to move on.

I don’t think the decision to let Stewart go to MK Dons would have been a surprise to a lot of people who watched him play.

He was at the heart of a defence who were struggling to keep out goals and captain of a team on a terrible run of form.

Although on loan from Wigan Athletic, midfielder Graeme Shinnie has been made captain, which is the logical choice.

Shinnie was captain during his former spell at the club before leaving to join Derby County in 2019.