Cycling: Neah Evans ready to mix it with the best at European Championships

By Jamie Durent
February 7, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: February 7, 2023, 11:47 am
Neah Evans was crowned world champion in the points race in October. Image: Alex Broadway/SWpix.com/Shutterstock (13469106ef)
Neah Evans was crowned world champion in the points race in October. Image: Shutterstock

Neah Evans is looking to test herself against the best as the European Track Cycling Championships get under way tomorrow.

Evans will compete in the team pursuit and points race in Grenchen, with the Cuminestown rider crowned world champion in the latter in October.

She has little to lose in Switzerland, following a six months which has seen her establish herself as one of the elite riders in world cycling.

But there is also an eye on the future as British riders try and finesse their race tactics in a limited window before a home World Championships in Glasgow in August.

“I would love to win the points race,” said Evans. “I’ll be working very hard for it, but I’m aware it’s going to be a strong field.

“It will be a big ask, but I also want to develop my bunch-racing craft and try a few things out. I’ll have a few scenarios in my head I want to work out.

“I see it as a really good opportunity to try few things in a high-standard field.

Neah Evans competes in the points race and team pursuit in Grenchen. Image: Shutterstock

“With the team pursuit, there’s still a bit of learning and development within the squad, looking ahead to Glasgow.

“It will be difficult to get on the podium, but we should be reasonably quick.”

Following the Euros there are Nations Cup events in Jakarta and Milton, before the focus switches to the Worlds in Glasgow later in the year.

“There’s a lot that can happen between now and then, but there’s not much racing,” said Evans.

“There’ll be three races on the trot, then out to Milton before a big training block into Glasgow.

“I would like Milton to be a bit more refined and go in there with my Glasgow gameplan.”

Evans heads into the competition on the back of a successful British Championships, winning the points race and individual pursuit.

“You’re damned if you do and damned if you don’t,” she said. “You’re expected to do well and if you d0, great, but if you don’t, people wonder what’s wrong with you.

“There was a disproportionate sense of relief when it went well. You put pressure on yourself because people expect it of you.

“It’s always nice to be national champion, but I know I wasn’t on fine form because of what’s coming up.

“But I’m pleased with what I generated.”

Also in the squad for the Europeans is Forres’ Lauren Bell, who will be part of the four-strong women’s sprint team.

Bell heads into Grenchen with three medals of her own from the British Championships, winning bronze in the individual 500m, individual sprint and team sprint.

She will be joined by Sophie Capewell, Emma Finucane and Katy Marchant in the sprint squad.

Racing gets under way on Wednesday.

