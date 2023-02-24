Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack recovering after undergoing heart surgery

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack is recovering in hospital after undergoing major heart surgery in Atlanta.

The 64-year-old underwent tests when he returned to the United States earlier this month that revealed he required open-heart surgery.

A brief statement from the Dons said the operation had been successful.

It read: “Earlier today Dons chairman, Dave Cormack, successfully underwent open heart surgery in Atlanta and is now recovering in ICU.

“Dave will take time to recuperate and everyone associated with the club wishes him a speedy recovery.”

When announcing that he required heart surgery on Sunday, Cormack said: “Having struggled with high cholesterol I had a heart calcium test performed.

“Having no symptoms, it was a real shock to find out I had three significant blockages in my arteries.

“I am thankful that this was caught in time. and I’ll undergo triple heart bypass surgery.”

He added: “I want to take this opportunity to thank fellow Dons fans for their incredible support home and away and to reaffirm my commitment to the club we all love.”

Alan Burrows starts his new role as Aberdeen chief executive on Monday, joining the Dons from Motherwell.

The Dons take on Livingston in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.

Former Aberdeen forward Frank McDougall will be the special guest at the match.

He was due to be inducted into the club’s hall of fame last year but was unable to attend the event after being diagnosed with lung cancer in September. He will be officially recognised at half time of Saturday’s fixture.