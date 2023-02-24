Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack recovering after undergoing heart surgery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack recovering after undergoing heart surgery

By Danny Law
February 24, 2023, 9:38 pm Updated: February 24, 2023, 9:43 pm
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack at Easter Road. Image: SNS
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack at Easter Road. Image: SNS

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack is recovering in hospital after undergoing major heart surgery in Atlanta.

The 64-year-old underwent tests when he returned to the United States earlier this month that revealed he required open-heart surgery.

A brief statement from the Dons said the operation had been successful. 

It read: “Earlier today Dons chairman, Dave Cormack, successfully underwent open heart surgery in Atlanta and is now recovering in ICU.

“Dave will take time to recuperate and everyone associated with the club wishes him a speedy recovery.”

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

When announcing that he required heart surgery on Sunday, Cormack said: “Having struggled with high cholesterol I had a heart calcium test performed.

“Having no symptoms, it was a real shock to find out I had three significant blockages in my arteries.

“I am thankful that this was caught in time. and I’ll undergo triple heart bypass surgery.”

He added: “I want to take this opportunity to thank fellow Dons fans for their incredible support home and away and to reaffirm my commitment to the club we all love.”

Alan Burrows starts his new role as Aberdeen chief executive on Monday, joining the Dons from Motherwell.

The Dons take on Livingston in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.

Former Aberdeen forward Frank McDougall will be the special guest at the match.

He was due to be inducted into the club’s hall of fame last year but was unable to attend the event after being diagnosed with lung cancer in September. He will be officially recognised at half time of Saturday’s fixture.

Aberdeen legend Frank McDougall expecting ’emotional’ return to Pittodrie in front of ‘amazing fans’ on Saturday

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13754167bv) Leighton Clarkson (20) of Aberdeen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Motherwell at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Motherwell, Cinch Scottish Premiership, 04-02-2023 - 04 Feb 2023
Leighton Clarkson relishing return to familiar role in Aberdeen midfield
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson during the 3-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson: David Martindale has flown under the radar in Scotland
Rangers boss Michael Beale, left, and his Celtic counterpart Ange Postecoglou with the League Cup trophy. Image: SNS.
Richard Gordon: League Cup final is too close to call and could be a…
Jonny Hayes and Graeme Shinnie during Aberdeen's 4-0 loss to Celtic. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: Aberdeen can forget about European qualification if they fail to beat Livingston
Aberdeen Women interim coach Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.
Gavin Levey to remain Aberdeen Women interim manager until end of the season
Aberdeen's Connor Barron looks frustrated during his first Premiership appearance of the season - the 4-0 away defeat to Dundee United. Image: SNS
Injury blow for Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron
Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson. Image: PA
Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson believes little to be gained by looking back at…
Dave Cormack was among the Aberdeen fans at the Super Cup final in 1983. Photo: Kami Thomson
Barry Robson: Delivering victories is the best medicine for Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack
Duk and James Penrice in action during Aberdeen's trip to Livingston in November. Image: SNS
Analysis: Can Aberdeen tame the Livi Lions as the two teams meet for the…
Kevin Hanratty celebrates netting for Formartine United.
Kevin Hanratty rejoins Formartine United on loan from Aberdeen

Most Read

1
A96 crash Inverurie
A96 closed for nearly three hours following crash north of Inverurie
2
Ryan McAndrew leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Man wearing thong caught performing sex act on street when his noisy high heels…
3
Station Road in Beauly where there's been a road traffic collision
Two bus passengers taken to hospital after ‘incident’ with car in Beauly
4
The Aberdeen budget could have a major impact on city schools
Aberdeen budget: Schools blitz could cut teaching hours, axe music lessons, send lunch costs…
2
5
Kevin Dalgleish, second from the left, is one of the Scottish chefs taking part in the Great British Menu 2023. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Aberdeen chef to star on Great British Menu’s Scotland heat next week
6
water supply Aberdeen
Water supply issue at dozens of Aberdeen homes being investigated
7
Brave
Revealed: Cast of 24 Brave models ready to strut their stuff on stage for…
8
Mark Main. Image: DC Thomson
Man caught hiding drugs and knife inside his bottom
9
The Aberdeen budget 2023 has been unveiled
Aberdeen budget: Everything you need to know as public parks, graveyards, libraries and streetlights…
10
A new bin could be put into the mix in Highland, like those in Moray (pictured). Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Wheelie? Highland Council hopes to roll out a third household bin across the region

More from Press and Journal

Silver water and silver sands. The view over the Forth. Picture: Alan Rowan.
WALK THIS WAY: Humble Wood, Aberdour, Fife
Post Thumbnail
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Time keeps on slipping into the future...
Everyone has a different view of how they wish to be dealt with after death. Images: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Burial, cremation or something else?
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Colin Ross. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook / DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Drunk son swore and spat at elderly mum's carer
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart
Buckie's Graeme Stewart expecting plenty of twists in title race
Paterson decided to drive home after seeing the queue for a taxi. Image: DC Thomson
Disgraced drink-driver blamed massive queue for taxis
If you liked cucumber and tomatoes, you'll love turnip, apparently (Image: Eddie Jordan Photos/Shutterstock)
The Flying Pigs: 'Let them eat neeps!' is Thérèse Coffey's latest stroke of genius
Rothes striker Aidan Wilson. Image: Jasper Image.
Rothes' Aidan Wilson savouring fruitful season ahead of Formartine clash
Victor Navarro, head chef of Douneside House heads to the pass to finish his plates off All images: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Behind the pass: Meet the small team at Douneside House in Aberdeenshire where culinary…
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. RLPD reading Picture shows; RLPD graphic. Dundee. Supplied by DCT Design Date; 24/02/2023
World Book Day special: How to get kids off screens and into books

Editor's Picks

Most Commented