Ross McCrorie’s versatility hailed by interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Ross McCrorie’s versatility hailed by interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson

By Sean Wallace
March 1, 2023, 6:00 am
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie.(Photo by Mark Sates / SNS Group)
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie.(Photo by Mark Sates / SNS Group)

Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson has praised the versatility and impact of vice captain Ross McCrorie.

The 24-year-old returned from a two-game suspension in the 1-0 home defeat of Livingston at the weekend.

Robson pitched in McCrorie at right back in a back four.

McCrorie excelled to help the Reds deliver only a seventh clean sheet in 27 Premiership matches this season.

Adaptable McCrorie has also played at centre-back and midfield.

Robson insists McCrorie’ flexibility is a major asset and reckons he brings “energy, pace, fight and quality” in every position he plays.

Aberdeen’s Ross McCrorie and Livingston’s James Penrice. Photo by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

He said: “Ross is adaptable and that is a great quality to have in our squad.

“It is always good for a coach or manager to have that.

“Ross can play in centre midfield, right back and also as a centre back.

“It is a great quality to have as a footballer playing for any club.

“Ross can play anywhere and he will give you energy, pace, an abundance of fight, enthusiasm and quality.”

Aberdeen’s Ross McCrorie’s shot is saved against Livingston. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Impact on return from suspension

McCrorie returned from a two-game suspension served for a red card just seven minutes into Robson’s first game in interim charge.

He was dismissed in the 3-1 loss to St Mirren following a VAR review for a clash with Charles Dunne.

Aberdeen appealed the red card but it was dismissed and McCrorie was suspended for the games against Motherwell (3-1 win) and Celtic (4-0 loss).

Ross McCrorie (2) of Aberdeen is shown a red card after a VAR check against St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock

Asked what position he sees McCrorie playing, Robson said: “It depends on how many suspensions and injuries I have got because I have had quite a few of them in my time in charge.”

McCrorie is set to start against bottom club Dundee United in the Premiership at Tannadice on Saturday.

The versatile defender/midfielder is closing in on 100 domestic appearances for Aberdeen.

He has made 98 appearances domestically in all competitions since arriving at Pittodrie from Rangers in summer 2020.

Of the 98 appearances McCrorie has started 97. He has made a further nine appearances, all starts, in Europe.

Robson to take Dons to Tannadice

Struggling Dundee United are four points adrift at the bottom of the table and axed boss Liam Fox after a 4-0 loss at Ross County at the weekend.

Interim boss Robson and assistant Steve Agnew have overseen two wins from their four games in charge of the Dons.

That has elevated the Reds back into the Premiership  top six.

Under Robson’s guidance Aberdeen have also closed the gap on fourth-placed Hibs to two points in the battle for European qualification.

Aberdeen are set to step up their hunt for a new manager as new chief executive Alan Burrows began his role at Pittodrie on Monday.

Robson recently said he wants to be a manager, but is unclear if that will be at Aberdeen.

Aberdeen’ Ross McCrorie and Nicky Devlin of Livingston in action. Image: SNS.

Expectancy to win at Aberdeen

As the hunt for a new manager continues Robson will continue to lead the charge for Europe, with the next step Tannadice.

Robson said: “We have got to look up the way and need to win football matches.

“We get that and understand that.

“I’ve said to the players that when you are at a club like Aberdeen you are expected to win.

“We know that but another big thing is performance.

“If you perform well and we put a good performance on, the majority of the time that takes you to the end result that you want.”

Aberdeen Interim manager Barry Robson during the 1-0 defeat of Livingston. Image: SNS.

Robson’s selection headache

Robson recently revealed he had been working on the counter press and speed of transition in training to deliver exciting football for supporters.

The interim boss has been delighted with the response from players during the sessions at Cormack Park.

To the extent that he now has a selection headache ahead of the trip to Tannadice.

Aberdeen celebrate Bojan Miovski’s goal against Livingston at Pittodrie. Photo by Darrell Benns, Aberdeen Journals.

Robson said: “When you have so many players training and playing well that is the hard part.

“They are showing so much in training and when I see how they are training that is the hard part.

“I am excited when I watch some of them but I can only pick 11 and that is difficult.

“Every coach will tell you that I’m sure.

“It is frustrating that you cannot get everyone in the team that you would like.

“But I am really pleased with the way they have been.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen Women's Francesca Ogilvie. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Aberdeen Women need to play with pride against Hibs, says vice-captain Francesca Ogilvie
Urawa Red Diamonds coach Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates winning the Emperor's Cup. Image: AFLO/ Shutterstock
The lowdown on Aberdeen managerial contender Ricardo Rodriguez from the football director of his…
Alan Burrows has started his new role as Chief Executive at Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Willie Miller: Hunt for new Aberdeen must not drag on following arrival of chief…
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates after scoring to make it 3-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson reveals Southampton target Bojan Miovski's daily goal scoring mantra
Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 against Livingston with Graeme Shinnie. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
Duncan Shearer: Time for Aberdeen to mount a push for the top four
Interim Aberdeen manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson admits he wants to be a manager, but unsure…
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald and Mattie Pollock in action in the 1-0 defeat of Livingston. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson reveals blueprint for fixing the defence
Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 against Livingston with Graeme Shinnie. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
Premier League Southampton target Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski
Motherwell have promoted Alan Burrows to the role of chief operating officer
Paul Third: Long to-do list awaits new Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows
Dons chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Aberdeen fan view: Spell on the sidelines may be no bad thing for Dons…

Most Read

1
Post Thumbnail
Iconic Inverness restaurant to close again
2
The body was found near Aberdour Beach in Aberdour Bay, Image: Google Maps.
Woman’s body found on Aberdour Beach near Fraserburgh
3
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
Rapper gutted man with machete in horror Fraserburgh attack
4
Urawa Red Diamonds coach Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates winning the Emperor's Cup. Image: AFLO/ Shutterstock
The lowdown on Aberdeen managerial contender Ricardo Rodriguez from the football director of his…
5
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Dr Catherine Fernando who has designed a new bag for female GPs Picture shows; Dr Catherine Fernando . unknown. Supplied by Dr Catherine Fernando Date; Unknown
Aberdeen doctor’s life changed after cancer diagnosis and she now ‘makes the most of…
6
Angus Murray leaving court: Image: DC Thomson
Pensioner who attacked ARI nurse with cutlery described by lawyer as ‘no knife-wielding maniac’
7
Local resident, Colin Gardiner, has said the park was "once magnificent" but now points out that it is left covered in "mud, rubbish, broken bins and graffiti". Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Terrace Gardens labelled the ‘forgotten park’ due to rubbish and graffiti
8
There was a public meeting about the Macduff Aldi plans on Monday night
‘We wanted this more than anything’: Emotional public meeting as council vows to get…
2
9
The Juicing Co's Vanessa Bremner is working overtime to keep the stars of ITV hydrated. Image: Vanessa Bremner
The Juicing Co: Stonehaven mum hits prime time AGAIN as Ant and Dec send…
10
Northern Lights in Skye. Image: by Isabel Nelson Rapson.
Northern Lights to brighten Scottish skies for the third night in a row

More from Press and Journal

crash Alford
Two taken to hospital following three-vehicle crash near Alford
Tain Sheriff Court
Man brandished Buckfast bottle and told victim: 'You're not so hard now'
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Bree admitted being concerned in the supplying of Cocaine Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre / Ross Bree . N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; 28/02/2023
Man offered £350 to transport cocaine worth up to £32,000
Joy Dunlop has made her first solo album in ten years. Image: Joy Dunlop.
Argyll weather forecaster pours sunshine onto traditional canon of Gaelic songs
Spectra is just one of Aberdeen's many cultural festivals that relies on funding (Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson)
Colin Farquhar: Aberdeen simply can't afford proposed council culture cuts
CR0040783, Callum Law, Inverurie, Highland League, Inverurie Locos v Fraserburgh. Picture of Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low. Saturday, January 28, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Andy Low believes Inverurie can have final say
Lewis McKay, Fraser Troup, Leah McKay and Emily Hector attended the launch in Keith today. Image: Jason Hedges.
Moray Council launches Sports Kit for All project in Keith to help youngsters get…
Liz Cameron, chief executive of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce.
Liz Cameron: Yes (first) minister, it is time for a 'reset'
Abi Austen, who grew up in Aberdeen, has released a new memoir Sugar and Spice. Image: Abi Austen/ DC Thomson.
First transgender woman in British Army warns gender debate has become 'trench warfare'
Former Caley Thistle defender Josh Meekings. Image: SNS Group
Josh Meekings says 'it's now or never' for Caley Thistle's promotion push

Editor's Picks

Most Commented