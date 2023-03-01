Ross McCrorie’s versatility hailed by interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson has praised the versatility and impact of vice captain Ross McCrorie.

The 24-year-old returned from a two-game suspension in the 1-0 home defeat of Livingston at the weekend.

Robson pitched in McCrorie at right back in a back four.

McCrorie excelled to help the Reds deliver only a seventh clean sheet in 27 Premiership matches this season.

Adaptable McCrorie has also played at centre-back and midfield.

Robson insists McCrorie’ flexibility is a major asset and reckons he brings “energy, pace, fight and quality” in every position he plays.

He said: “Ross is adaptable and that is a great quality to have in our squad.

“It is always good for a coach or manager to have that.

“Ross can play in centre midfield, right back and also as a centre back.

“It is a great quality to have as a footballer playing for any club.

“Ross can play anywhere and he will give you energy, pace, an abundance of fight, enthusiasm and quality.”

Impact on return from suspension

McCrorie returned from a two-game suspension served for a red card just seven minutes into Robson’s first game in interim charge.

He was dismissed in the 3-1 loss to St Mirren following a VAR review for a clash with Charles Dunne.

Aberdeen appealed the red card but it was dismissed and McCrorie was suspended for the games against Motherwell (3-1 win) and Celtic (4-0 loss).

Asked what position he sees McCrorie playing, Robson said: “It depends on how many suspensions and injuries I have got because I have had quite a few of them in my time in charge.”

McCrorie is set to start against bottom club Dundee United in the Premiership at Tannadice on Saturday.

The versatile defender/midfielder is closing in on 100 domestic appearances for Aberdeen.

He has made 98 appearances domestically in all competitions since arriving at Pittodrie from Rangers in summer 2020.

Of the 98 appearances McCrorie has started 97. He has made a further nine appearances, all starts, in Europe.

Robson to take Dons to Tannadice

Struggling Dundee United are four points adrift at the bottom of the table and axed boss Liam Fox after a 4-0 loss at Ross County at the weekend.

Interim boss Robson and assistant Steve Agnew have overseen two wins from their four games in charge of the Dons.

That has elevated the Reds back into the Premiership top six.

Under Robson’s guidance Aberdeen have also closed the gap on fourth-placed Hibs to two points in the battle for European qualification.

Aberdeen are set to step up their hunt for a new manager as new chief executive Alan Burrows began his role at Pittodrie on Monday.

Robson recently said he wants to be a manager, but is unclear if that will be at Aberdeen.

Expectancy to win at Aberdeen

As the hunt for a new manager continues Robson will continue to lead the charge for Europe, with the next step Tannadice.

Robson said: “We have got to look up the way and need to win football matches.

“We get that and understand that.

“I’ve said to the players that when you are at a club like Aberdeen you are expected to win.

“We know that but another big thing is performance.

“If you perform well and we put a good performance on, the majority of the time that takes you to the end result that you want.”

Robson’s selection headache

Robson recently revealed he had been working on the counter press and speed of transition in training to deliver exciting football for supporters.

The interim boss has been delighted with the response from players during the sessions at Cormack Park.

To the extent that he now has a selection headache ahead of the trip to Tannadice.

Robson said: “When you have so many players training and playing well that is the hard part.

“They are showing so much in training and when I see how they are training that is the hard part.

“I am excited when I watch some of them but I can only pick 11 and that is difficult.

“Every coach will tell you that I’m sure.

“It is frustrating that you cannot get everyone in the team that you would like.

“But I am really pleased with the way they have been.”