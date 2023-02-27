Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson admits he wants to be a manager, but unsure if that will be at Pittodrie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Interim boss Barry Robson admits he wants to be a manager but doesn’t know if that will happen at Pittodrie.

Robson has led the Dons back into the Premiership top six and reignited hopes of securing European qualification.

However the 44-year-year old says he is still in the dark about the Dons’ plans for the vacant managerial position.

Aberdeen’s bid to find a new manager will ramp up now that newly appointed Chief Executive Alan Burrows has started at Pittodrie.

Former Motherwell CEO Burrows officially began his new role at Aberdeen on Monday.

He will oversee the hunt for a new manager as Chairman Dave Cormack is recuperating from successful triple heart-bypass surgery.

Burrows will work together with Director of Football Steven Gunn and Willie Garner (Football monitoring board) to deliver a short-list of candidates.

The trio will then go through an interview process in the hunt to find a successor to Jim Goodwin who was axed last month.

Aberdeen have been inundated with applications for the managerial role from the UK and Europe.

Robson said: “I want to be a manager one day. I will be a manager one day.

“Whether it’s here or somewhere else, nobody knows.”

The expectation to win at Pittodrie

Robson drafted in former Aston Villa, Newcastle and West Brom assistant Steve Agnew as his assistant during the time as interim boss.

The duo took over a side that had crashed to three straight embarrassing defeats at Hibs (6-0), Hearts (5-0) and sixth tier Darvel (1-0).

Robson and Agnew have overseen two wins and two losses in their four games in charge.

The 1-0 defeat of Livingston at the weekend elevated the Reds back into the top six.

Aberdeen are now just two points behind fourth placed Hibs in the hunt for European qualification, although the Easter Road club hold a game in hand.

Robson insists his revival of the Dons’ fortunes is still in the early stages.

He said: “We are not getting carried away as we have not achieved anything yet.

“To win games at home is expected at Aberdeen.

“For me it is nothing really to celebrate as it is what we expect.

“I like winning games and I don’t like losing.”

‘I went home thinking I want more’

The win at the weekend reignited hopes of salvaging a troubled season with European qualification.

Robson revealed despite delivering three points he spent Saturday evening pondering on how to continue the progress.

He said: “I look at the players and am frustrated because I want so much more.

“They have so much more, I know they have.

“I went home and I was thinking and thinking, I just want more.

“In training I see it in them every day.

“We are nowhere near where we want to be.

“Now we have a big game against Dundee United where we will need to do well again.”

‘You can see the fight in them’

Robson was placed in interim charge of an Aberdeen side bereft of any confidence.

The Reds were in freefall down the Premiership table and had suffered a humiliating Scottish Cup exit.

Robson believes self belief is beginning to return to the squad.

He said: “The first game we took was against St Mirren (3-1 loss) when we went down to 10 men after about five minutes.

“We lost a goal and we got back to 1-1.

“I didn’t think we got the credit we deserved that day.

“I really thought we would go on to win that game with 11 men.

“We then beat Motherwell convincingly (3-1) and played really well.

“Celtic (4-0 loss) is really hard with the way they are then we beat Livingston.

“When you come to a club like Aberdeen you are expected to win.

“You see the fight in them.

“They are proud young men who want to do well.

“Confidence, I think you saw that.”