Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie loses red card appeal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen defensive midfielder Ross McCrorie will serve a two-game ban after losing his red card appeal.

The Dons had lodged an appeal against the red card shown to McCrorie during Wednesday’s 3-1 defeat against St Mirren.

The Dons player was sent off only seven minutes into the encounter after a VAR review for a clash with Charles Dunne.

McCrorie was running towards the St Mirren penalty area when Dunne blocked his path and the Dons player appeared to hit the Buddies defender in the face with his elbow.

But the Scottish FA confirmed the appeal had been dismissed and the Dons player will serve a two-game ban.

A Dons statement read: “The club is this evening disappointed to learn it has lost its appeal against Ross McCrorie’s red card which he received on Wednesday night against St Mirren.

“As a result, Ross will now serve an immediate two match ban.”

The Club is this evening disappointed to learn it has lost its appeal against Ross McCrorie’s red card which he received on Wednesday night against St Mirren. As a result, Ross will now serve an immediate two match ban. pic.twitter.com/kJglPygr0U — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) February 3, 2023