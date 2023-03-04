‘Saturday night kick-offs at Tannadice are definitely not for Jim Goodwin’ – Aberdeen fans react to 3-1 victory against Dundee United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen inflicted a 3-1 defeat on former manager Jim Goodwin in his first game in charge of Dundee United.

Tannadice had been the venue for one of Aberdeen’s poorest performances this season but this was nothing like the 4-0 loss in October.

A sensational opener from Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes was cancelled out by a Jamie McGrath penalty before strikes from Ross McCrorie and Marley Watkins earned the Dons all three points.

Interim boss Barry Robson received plenty of praise for guiding the Dons a third win in his fifth match in charge since Goodwin was sacked in January.

Stewart Boavista wrote: “If that was Robson’s last game then I’d like to thank him for bringing some respectability to my team. It wasn’t pretty, we gave the ball away far too much. But we ground it out and the bus is bouncing up the road.”

Matthew Jones wrote: “Why we searching for another mananger! Robson is the man!”

I can be quick to criticise so il be quick to praise, that’s a great result tonight. Ok they’re bottom of the league but with the Goodwin thing it was set up for the “ typical Aberdeen” scenario. So well done lads keep up that fighting spirit 👏👏👏 — staalicar (@staalicar72) March 4, 2023

A tough start for Goodwin

The Dons fans were pleased to see former Dons boss Goodwin start his spell at Tannadice with a defeat which leaves United four points adrift at the foot of the table.

Paul ‘Dougie’ Arnott said: “Saturday night kick offs at Tannadice are definitely not for Jim Goodwin.”

Neil Ritchie: “Jim Goodwin delivers for us on the road at last.”

Shinnie brings the passion

Several Dons players produced impressive displays in the crucial encounter with captain Graeme Shinnie, goalkeeper Jay Gorter and midfielder Leighton Clarkson receiving plenty of praise for their contributions.

Enrico Tortolano wrote: “Gorter is by far our best keeper. Like a young Theo.”

Kevin Main said: “Shinnie at the end beating his chest – a proper leader in the middle of the park showing what it means to play for us – hopefully he stays beyond this season.”

Stephen Mackie wrote: “Get Shinnie signed up to see out his career at Aberdeen please.”

Michael Nelson wrote: “Shinnie’s passion is unmatched. The fact he’s just on loan but still giving it everything is class!”

Mike Cameron added: “Clarkson was brilliant would love to get him back next season. Shinne loves the Dons.”

When was the last time we saw such grit, determination & bottle away from home. Given the circumstances we were never going to have it easy tonight yet we come away with a massive 3 points! COYR — Se tenir libre ⭐️⭐️ (@ScottyC1314) March 4, 2023

Meanwhile, Scott Gibson felt the game showed why Ross McCrorie’s best position is in midfield.

He wrote: “McCrorie is wasted in defence and looks a shell of himself when played there. Box to box midfielder and he’s different gravy.”

Neale Morrison isn’t expecting Duk to remain at Pittodrie for too long after another eye-catching display and superb piece of quality for his goal.

He wrote: “Well done lads, good victory. Fantastic goal from Duk. That kid is going to make us a fair whack of money I feel. Just have to enjoy him while we can.”

David Cobb believes interim boss Robson and his assistant Steve Agnew deserve recognition for bringing the feelgood factor back to the Dons.

He wrote: “Barry and Steve have turned a pretty rudderless outfit into a committed one that plays for the jersey. Poor first half, stuck at it and got the goals.”