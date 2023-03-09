Gavin Levey on how Aberdeen Women plan to retain players such as centurion Eilidh Shore

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Gavin Levey on how Aberdeen Women plan to retain players such as centurion Eilidh Shore

By Sophie Goodwin
March 9, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: March 9, 2023, 9:37 pm
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore made her 100th appearance for the club last weekend. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore made her 100th appearance for the club last weekend. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Eilidh Shore made her 100th competitive appearance for Aberdeen Women at the weekend and interim coach Gavin Levey hopes she is at the club to make many more.

The 21-year-old midfielder became the women’s team’s second centurion against Partick Thistle in SWPL 1 on Sunday with skipper Loren Campbell being the first.

All of Shore’s appearances have come from the starting XI and her contribution to the team is clear, and as such was rewarded with a semi-professional contract alongside four others last season.

‘Eilidh is a top player’

Shore’s contract runs until the summer of 2024 and Levey hopes she will be donning red for much longer than that.

Levey said: “Eilidh is a top player for us and she’s key in the environment as well as performances on the pitch.

“She is one of the players on a contract here at Aberdeen, so as long as we can maintain our status (in the league) – which is our aim – then we look forward to her being here for much longer and beyond her contract.

“Contracts are hot on the agenda right now because right across the football club we like to be on the front foot with a plan no matter what team that player is in.

Aberdeen Women interim coach Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock

“The contract side is handled by our director of football Steven Gunn and conversations are happening right now between myself and Alan Burrows.

“Maybe we can take some learnings from the women’s programme at Motherwell and use Alan’s knowledge from what he learned there about the women’s game.

“Between the three of us – and my insight from being in the hot seat right now – we need to be ready to be extending or bringing more girls towards that semi-professional programme where possible.”

Aiming to keep talented young players in Aberdeen

The Dons interim coach says it’s vital the club – whose women’s team are made up of many youngsters – do their utmost to ensure those players’ futures remain in the north.

He said: “I’m confident to say that we’ve got great young talent here at Aberdeen and we need to make sure we’re doing all we can to keep them at this club.

“Keeping the young talent can be our way to close the gap and become really competitive in this league. If they can be like Eilidh and reach 100 games at 21 then that’s massive for this football club to build on.

“If we believe the time is right to do that (offer a paid contract) then that will be the case.

“We’ve managed to look at the players on contracts over a period of time now and take learnings from what being a young professional player brings – and the pros and cons of that.”

Eilidh Shore in action for Aberdeen against Hearts. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

However, Levey confirms there are no set plans to offer new and improved deals to the existing contracted players – but does say it is part of the conversations happening behind the scenes.

Levey said: “I think coming to the end of this season we’re certainly in a better position this year in knowing what the next step will be than we have been before.

“Like all of our teams here at Aberdeen, whether that’s the men’s or the academy teams, we have a succession plan in place about what’s needed and what players are coming through.

“We’re not at that stage yet (renewing contracts or offering improved conditions) but we are talking about how things will look going forward.

“There are some actions on that succession plan that need to be taken care of at the end of the season –  if not before.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie celebrates with Ylber Ramadani after scoring to make it 2-1 against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Aberdeen on the rise again after being in a 'bad place', insists interim boss…
Aberdeen celebrate going 1-0 up against Dundee United with supporters. Image: SNS
Richard Gordon: European Super League documentary made me proud of how Scottish clubs and…
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald and Mattie Pollock in action in the 1-0 defeat of Livingston. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The 'incredible' impact of Angus MacDonald at Aberdeen - by centre-back partner Mattie Pollock
Ross County's Jordan Tillson in action against Aberdeen's Hayden Coulson. Image: SNS
Ross County and Aberdeen get Friday night billing for April encounter
Former Aberdeen Women forward Lauren Gordon has won the SWPL 2 player of the month award for her form at Montrose. Image: Malcolm Mackenzie/SWPL
Ex-Aberdeen Women forward Lauren Gordon named SWPL 2 player of the month for goalscoring…
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Women centurion Eilidh Shore on what her next 100 games might hold
Aberdeen's Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: Aberdeen must hold on to goal hero Duk during the summer transfer…
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie celebrates at full-time against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Legend Russell Anderson urges Aberdeen to sign up Graeme Shinnie for next season before…
Ex-Urawa Red Diamonds coach Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates winning the Emperor's Cup. Image: AFLO/ Shutterstock
Aberdeen still an 'attractive proposition' for managers despite difficult season, says club legend Russell…
Aberdeen striker Luis 'Duk' Lopes scores an audacious goal against Dundee United Supplied by SNS
Interim boss Barry Robson wants to bring 'brilliant' football to Aberdeen

Most Read

1
Children playing in the Amber kindergarten sand after it received top marks at an inspection. Image: korero.
Aberdeen kindergarten receives almost perfect score following inspection
2
Police and railway workers were at the scene of the incident about a mile east of Keith Station. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Person killed by a train at Keith Railway Station, route between Aberdeen and Inverness…
3
Theo, a five-year-old boy who has died. Image: GoFundMe.
Community launches fundraiser for ‘warm and loveable boy’ Theo, 5, who died following crash…
4
Bucksburn Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Police investigate ‘wilful’ fire at Aberdeen secondary school
5
The Cairngorm funicular railway was closed in 2018 after just 17 years of operation due to structural problems.
Cairngorm: Business responsible for ‘unsafe’ funicular railway loses bid to stop multi-million pound lawsuit
6
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…
7
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 07.05.2021 URN:CR0027913 Election Count 2021 - Inverness/Nairn and Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch Picture: Kate Forbes Scottish National Party Candidate for Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch wins Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Exclusive: Poll shows Kate Forbes is the unionist choice for first minister – but…
8
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Lewis Platt Picture shows; Lewis Platt. ARI . Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
Aberdeenshire man praised by Dame Judi Dench was inspired to work as a nurse…
9
Mains of Scotstown Inn flooding
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown pub flooded – two months after landlords walk out
10
Joseph Stewart has been jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Jail for child sex attacker who sexually harassed six women

More from Press and Journal

Inverness fundraiser
Fundraiser launched to help give Inverness motorcycle lover and disability champion a proper send-off…
Action pics from Banks o' Dee v Buckie Thistle in the Breedon Highland League. Photos by Darrell Benns Buckie's Max Barry, left, challenges Ramsay Davidson of Banks o' Dee
Highland League leaders Buckie Thistle extend advantage with victory against Banks o' Dee
To go with story by Katrina Macarthur. SAYFC members accepted for travelling Picture shows; International Travel Programme. Abroad. Supplied by SAYFC Date; 10/03/2023
North young farmers gear up for international travel
The A9 at Dalnaspidal
Highland councillors pass motion deploring delays to A9 dualling
The P&J Farming Breakfast speakers and panel, from left, John Angus (ANM Group), Tom Stewart (Galbraith), Katrina Macarthur (P&J Farming Editor), Grierson Dunlop (Turcan Connell), Martin Rennie (Galbraith), Paul Macaulay (Turcan Connell). Picture by Kenny Elrick. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Breakfast briefing success at Thainstone
Zak and Summer suffer from a number of challenges. Image: Carr Kids/Facebook.
Fundraiser set up for disabled Shetland siblings to help them 'flourish and grow'
Balmoor, home of Peterhead. Image: SNS
Peterhead v Dunfermline and Brechin v Brora postponed after failing pitch inspections
The wildfire warning is in place across patches of the north and north-east. Image: Jacob King/PA Wire.
Recent weather raises risk of wildfires across Highlands, Islands and Aberdeenshire
Mary-Jane's aunt Kathleen, with nine of the 15 from the next generation.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A family with the best of love and life
The B9176 remains closed this morning. Image: Google Maps.
Highland Council close Ross-shire road after crash damages bridge

Editor's Picks

Most Commented