Rugby: Highland aiming to take next step in National 1 – while Orkney match with Gordonians is postponed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Davie Carson has challenged Highland to take the next step against the leading sides in National 1 next season.

Highland sit fifth in the table at present, which they could go a long way towards securing with a home victory over Watsonian on Saturday.

The Inverness outfit were narrowly defeated 27-21 in a thrilling encounter at Greenyards against Melrose last weekend.

Highland have also had close encounters with title contenders Kelso and Ayr this season, which has convinced Carson his side is capable of competing.

He said: “The boys put in a sterling effort against Melrose. It was a great team performance.

“That’s the top three teams we have taken on down on their own back yard, and we have been beaten by three, four and six points.

Highland on the attack and the ref calls a forward pass as we enter the Melrose 22. That’s full time at the Greenyards.

That’s a losing bonus and I’d say an opportunity missed. @MelroseRugby 27-21 @HighlandRFC pic.twitter.com/c4g47y7M0e — Highland Rugby Club 🦅 (@HighlandRFC) March 4, 2023

“It just shows we are not that far away – we just need that bit more to finish them off.

“Regardless of what name is on the shirt we are playing against, we know we are as good as anyone in the league on our day.

“You can see from the difference in points there has been very little in it. Next year, we can hopefully turn these into victories.”

Bumper crowd expected at Canal Park

Highland will be without Jack Sutherland (shoulder) and Sven Pederson (broken ankle) for Watsonian.

Rupeni Rokoduguni and Seumas Ross are also doubtful, however, Grant Jamieson will return to the pack.

Although Highland face some tough closing fixtures, Carson has set his side the challenge of ending the campaign with maximum points.

He added: “There are four games left, with two at home and two away – we want 20 points.

“Watsonian are fighting for their lives, so we just don’t know how they are going to react.

“We are a good enough side to look after that now. We certainly want five points this Saturday – without a doubt.

“There is a sponsors’ day with 120 of them coming down, and we are presenting a cheque to our three charities as part of our centenary.

“It’s going to be a big day – and we want to put a performance on for everyone that’s down.”

Orkney suffer call-off due to weather

In National 3, Orkney’s game against leaders Gordonians has fallen victim to the weather, with snow and frost still covering the Pickaquoy surface.

Orkney will now face another fortnight out of action before they make the trip to Perthshire.

It comes as a frustration for Orkney head coach Derek Robb, whose side are high in confidence after notching a fourth straight victory in last weekend’s 32-26 triumph away to Whitecraigs.

🚨📣Unfortunately the weather has meant that the pitches are closed and all 3 of the home games have been postponed. ☹️ But the Real Ale & Gin Weekend is STILL ON! – The ales are ready and now there’s no excuse, so get your quiz teams entered Now!!🧐🥇👍 pic.twitter.com/L12w6Vdwx3 — Orkney RFC (@OrkneyRFC) March 9, 2023

Robb said: “It was good to get another bonus point away win at the weekend.

“It was probably tighter than it should have been. We got our centre Scott Russell sent off with eight minutes to go which didn’t help proceedings.

“Even when he was off we scored another try, which gave us that breathing space to see the game out.

“There’s that element of confidence back in the squad. People are getting far more up to speed with the level in National 3.

“Since the turn of the year, we have had good numbers at training, which helps get people fitter and fighting for places.

“That always builds to the ambience of the team, and lets us perform more often than not on a Saturday.

“It has been excellent to have that run of wins, and narrow loss, since New Year.”