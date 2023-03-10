Joe Harper: Aberdeen must hold on to goal hero Duk during the summer transfer window

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Despite English clubs reportedly tracking Duk, the Dons must do all they can to retain the goal hero beyond the summer transfer window.

The Cape Verde international striker is such an exciting talent and there is so much more to come from him.

Ideally, Aberdeen will benefit long term from the higher levels I am sure Duk will hit.

A host of English clubs are reportedly monitoring the 23-year-old already, which is no surprise considering he has 13 goals and six assists in his short time at the club.

Not only has he got the numbers, but the standard of many of Duk’s goals has been superb.

He is a player capable of changing games with a bit of magic and gets fans out of their seats in anticipation of what he will do next.

Duk has been a real success story this season and is getting better.

Obviously, every player has their price, but hopefully, Aberdeen will retain Duk for next season as he is such an influential figure.

The best has yet to come from the former Benfica attacker and ideally, that will be at Pittodrie.

Duk has rapid pace, is aggressive, has fast feet and delivers goals, often sensational ones. Those qualities are so important and they do not come cheap.

What excites me about Duk is that, even though he is scoring sensational goals, there are even higher levels for him to hit.

Duk is contracted to Aberdeen until summer 2025.

If Aberdeen can hold off any summer transfer interest he will hopefully get even better next season – and be worth even more.

Then the Reds can potentially cash in during the summer 2024 transfer window, ideally after he has helped them deliver a successful campaign.

Duk really lit up Tannadice at the weekend with a sensational solo goal.

His attitude was spot on as Duk ran 20 yards to get the ball off Ryan Edwards, who was already well ahead of him.

Duk’s determination, aggression and speed to win the possession were impressive enough.

Then he used his strength and pace to get ahead of Edwards when breaking into the penalty box.

And the icing on the cake was that audacious backheel.

Wow, What a cracker that was. It is surely a contender for goal of the season.

Duk has a habit of scoring sensational goals.

He has a lot of learning still to do, ideally at Pittodrie. For example, sometimes when Duk runs with the ball he needs to see things better so that he can pass to team-mates with a better chance of scoring goals.

That will come, I have no doubt about that.

Striker Bojan Miovski has also pitched in with 17 goals this season.

Duk and Miovski have scored 30 goals between then and they could each smash the 20-goal mark by the end of the campaign.

Miovski and Duk have delivered goals, but throughout the season it has been the fragile defence that has been the problem.

Thankfully that seems to have been addressed with the January transfer window signing of centre-backs Mattie Pollock and Angus MacDonald.

They have both slotted into the centre of defence and brought some much-needed stability.

Rodriguez could be exciting appointment

Spanish coach Ricardo Rodriguez would be an interesting appointment for Aberdeen as he has an impressive track record.

During his time in Japan, he delivered success and led Urawa Red Diamonds to the Asian Champions League final.

That is some achievement, although he left before that final, next month, has been played.

He also led Urawa Red Diamonds to Emperor’s Cup and Japanese Super Cup glory.

In 2021, Rodriguez was named J1 League Manager of the Year.

Rodriguez began his time in Japan with Tokushima Vortis and led them to J2 title success and promotion to the top-flight in 2020.

He has an impressive resume.

The J-League is a high level – look at the fantastic players Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has signed from the division.

Rodriguez would bring something different to Aberdeen which could be what is needed.

What is not needed is another candidate from the Scottish managerial merry-go-round.

That was shown when Jim Goodwin was appointed manager of Dundee United just five weeks after being sacked by Aberdeen.

I thought Chris Wilder would have been a good Dons boss as he has experience of the English top-flight and a track record of success.

However, he was recently appointed manager of Watford until the end of the season.

Aberdeen are right to take their time to search for a new manager because it is such a huge decision which will shape the club.

Having Barry Robson as a safe pair of hands as interim boss has allowed that window for the Dons to take time searching for a manager.

But hopefully, a new boss will be appointed soon.

Cove Rangers can beat the drop

Cove Rangers are experiencing a tough time at the moment, but they have the quality players to get them through it.

They are just two points ahead of bottom-placed Arbroath in the Championship, and a point ahead of ninth-placed Hamilton.

Cove Rangers have done supremely well to get up to the Championship in such a quick time.

There are a lot of full-time teams in the second tier, so it is a tough league.

Tonight Cove Rangers travel to league leaders Queen’s Park.

Cove Rangers have the players who can keep them in the Championship.