Fresh new look for Piper Sandler’s Aberdeen office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Fresh new look for Piper Sandler’s Aberdeen office

By Keith Findlay
March 23, 2023, 6:00 am
Some historic features, such as the clock in this picture, were retained. Image: Pagoda PR
Some historic features, such as the clock in this picture, were retained. Image: Pagoda PR

The Grade B offices of energy finance firm Piper Sandler in Aberdeen have been given a major makeover.

Granite City-based office fit-out specialist Space Solutions carried out the work.

The 15,800sq ft building n Waverley Place was modernised to “nurture team culture and flexibility”, while retaining historic features.

According to Space, whose design and build team led the project, the new look office reflects Piper Sandler’s “modern, global identity”.

We worked with Piper Sandler to design an engaging, contemporary environment for their young and vibrant team.”

Ruari Campbell, Aberdeen studio director, Space Solutions.

It also features local artwork and “timeless furniture pieces” that were retained.

Space Aberdeen studio director Ruari Campbell added: “With city centre offices at a premium, we have modernised a historic building.

“Set in a prime location, we incorporated social spaces within Piper Sandler’s office to facilitate relationship-building with current and potential clients.

“Following the increasing take-up of commercial property in Aberdeen, this project injects critical investment and modernisation, while retaining the city’s history.

Piper Sandler in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Image: Pagoda PR

Mr Campbell added: “It is crucial that workplaces are adapted to the needs of people who work in them.

“We worked with Piper Sandler to design an engaging, contemporary environment for their young and vibrant team.

“By creating distinctly functional workspaces that strengthen team culture and collaboration, we have provided the staff at Piper Sandler with the variety to choose how they work, both internally and with clients.”

Key player in North Sea energy industry

Piper Sandler – founded in 1895 – employs more than 1,700 people in 60-plus offices globally.

Its Granite City team is at the heart of many of the major deals in the UK North Sea energy industry, advising buyers or sellers in their mergers and acquisitions.

Dani Breva, director, interior and construction management, Piper Sandler, said: “The remodel of the Aberdeen office was an amazing transformation of space.

New open-plan accommodation. Image: Pagoda PR

“There are three goals I always want to achieve when remodelling, moving or opening a Piper Sandler office – create a space employees are proud to work in, where it’s easy to recruit talent and where you want to invite clients to. The Aberdeen office remodel nailed all three.

“The team on this project was amazing – great listeners, talented and fun. It was a great partnership.”

There are three goals I always want to achieve when remodelling. The Aberdeen office remodel nailed all three.”

Dani Breva, director, interior and construction management, Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler has declined to say how much it spent on the project.

Space’s revamp of the building included all three office floors and came after “wide staff engagement in the initial design stages”.

The new-look ground floor features formal meeting spaces and boardrooms.

Open-plan workspaces on the first and second floors offer flexibility and areas for socialising, from focus pods for quiet work to open collaboration spaces and “huddle rooms”.

Who are Space Solutions?

Space Solutions has been creating award-winning interiors since 1997, when it was part of property-focused Chess Group.

It was acquired by its management team 10 years later for an undisclosed sum.

The business now employs nearly 200 people across operations in Aberdeen, Dundee, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Livingston.

Its experts work across three divisions: consultancy and design; design and build; and facilities management.

Last November the company’s managing director, Jim Mathieson, reported “one of our most significant” periods of growth.

Pre-tax profits in the 12 months to June 30 2022 came to just over £1.6 million, compared with around £361,000 a year earlier. Operating profits surged by more than four times to £1.65m, with turnover up 42% at £43.3m.

Space told The Press and Journal it had secured “significant” project wins over the past year.

And the “strong” results had allowed the business to invest in its future by appointing 10 apprentices and graduates.

More on commercial property

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

Amigo specialised in high-interest loans (PA)
Lender Amigo on the brink as it fails to get enough cash to compensate…
The Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates for the 11th time in a row on Thursday after an unexpected resurgence in UK inflation (John Walton/PA)
Interest rates expected to rise after shock increase in inflation
Online gambling operators 32Red and Platinum Gaming have been fined £7.1m by the Gambling Commission for social responsibility and anti-money laundering failures (Joel Ryan/PA)
Gambling Commission fines 32Red and Platinum Gaming £7.1m
Some historic features, such as the clock in this picture, were retained. Image: Pagoda PR
Property firm Hardies marks record year with global tree planting mission
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited RAF Valley in Anglesey, North Wales (Richard Martin-Roberts/PA)
Sunak claims ‘strong support’ for NI Brexit deal after seeing off Tory rebels
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (AP)
Stocks fall and bond yields tumble after Fed’s latest interest rate hike
The Bank of England cautioned that more volatility in the financial markets could expose weaknesses in the UK’s financial system (John Walton/ PA)
Bank chief says UK financial system could be ‘vulnerable’ to market volatility
Some historic features, such as the clock in this picture, were retained. Image: Pagoda PR
Safety watchdog finds hole in deck of North Sea missing worker rig
Two dates of rail strike action has been suspended by the RMT (James Manning/PA)
Two strike dates suspended by RMT as Rail Delivery Group talks continue
London’s FTSE 100 had a bumpy start to the day but managed to make gains in the afternoon (Kirsty O’Connor/ PA)
FTSE 100 treads water as investors brace for key interest rate decisions

Most Read

1
Some historic features, such as the clock in this picture, were retained. Image: Pagoda PR
Men rounded on relative’s attacker with baseball bat after ‘rage took over’
2
Some historic features, such as the clock in this picture, were retained. Image: Pagoda PR
Banks o’ Dee co-boss Josh Winton says ruling Kane Winton aimed bite at Formartine…
3
Some historic features, such as the clock in this picture, were retained. Image: Pagoda PR
Safety watchdog finds hole in deck of North Sea missing worker rig
4
Some historic features, such as the clock in this picture, were retained. Image: Pagoda PR
Aberdeen police patrols for city centre after drivers ignore traffic signs
5
Some historic features, such as the clock in this picture, were retained. Image: Pagoda PR
Shoppers claim antisocial behaviour from youths ‘getting worse’ in Union Square
4
6
Orkney carers
Aberdeen support worker struck off for accepting £7,000 from ‘vulnerable’ man who thought she…
7
A meeting will take place on plans for a new Banchory retail park
Lidl, M&S Food and Starbucks drive-thru at Banchory could be open by next summer…
8
Some historic features, such as the clock in this picture, were retained. Image: Pagoda PR
Dog owner jailed after ‘wanton cruelty’ of bulldog and Staffordshire bull terrier
9
Some historic features, such as the clock in this picture, were retained. Image: Pagoda PR
Drugs kingpin whose operation spanned from Aberdeen to North Lanarkshire jailed
10
Some historic features, such as the clock in this picture, were retained. Image: Pagoda PR
Peterhead mum-of-five opens new smoothie and juice bar Juiced in town centre

More from Press and Journal

Some historic features, such as the clock in this picture, were retained. Image: Pagoda PR
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown to become cocktail bar and restaurant
A90 Toll of Birness
A90 at Toll of Birness restricted in both ways due to crash
Some historic features, such as the clock in this picture, were retained. Image: Pagoda PR
Family-friendly demonstrations to protest Aberdeen library closures to be held on Saturday
Some historic features, such as the clock in this picture, were retained. Image: Pagoda PR
Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2023 - who will win the prizes at tonight's P&J Live…
Some historic features, such as the clock in this picture, were retained. Image: Pagoda PR
Angus Peter Campbell: Remote working removes haphazard human interactions we love, loathe and need
Peterhead FC chairman Rodger Morrison. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Peterhead chairman Rodger Morrison keen to appoint caretaker boss
Liam Kerr MSP and Ken McLeod of Aberdeen City Council at the bus stop for the Hazlehead to Mannofield bus
Pressure piling on council to restore 'essential' school bus service
Some historic features, such as the clock in this picture, were retained. Image: Pagoda PR
Aberdeen Women: Eva Thomson opens up on 'frustrating' spell after lengthy concussion lay-off
The High Court in Glasgow
Man accused of Aberdeen rape after allegedly trying to procure a prostitute
Some historic features, such as the clock in this picture, were retained. Image: Pagoda PR
Murray Dawson: Third sector organisations must coordinate and collaborate to survive trying times

Editor's Picks

Most Commented