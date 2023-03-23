Fresh new look for Piper Sandler’s Aberdeen office

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Grade B offices of energy finance firm Piper Sandler in Aberdeen have been given a major makeover.

Granite City-based office fit-out specialist Space Solutions carried out the work.

The 15,800sq ft building n Waverley Place was modernised to “nurture team culture and flexibility”, while retaining historic features.

According to Space, whose design and build team led the project, the new look office reflects Piper Sandler’s “modern, global identity”.

It also features local artwork and “timeless furniture pieces” that were retained.

Space Aberdeen studio director Ruari Campbell added: “With city centre offices at a premium, we have modernised a historic building.

“Set in a prime location, we incorporated social spaces within Piper Sandler’s office to facilitate relationship-building with current and potential clients.

“Following the increasing take-up of commercial property in Aberdeen, this project injects critical investment and modernisation, while retaining the city’s history.

Mr Campbell added: “It is crucial that workplaces are adapted to the needs of people who work in them.

“We worked with Piper Sandler to design an engaging, contemporary environment for their young and vibrant team.

“By creating distinctly functional workspaces that strengthen team culture and collaboration, we have provided the staff at Piper Sandler with the variety to choose how they work, both internally and with clients.”

Key player in North Sea energy industry

Piper Sandler – founded in 1895 – employs more than 1,700 people in 60-plus offices globally.

Its Granite City team is at the heart of many of the major deals in the UK North Sea energy industry, advising buyers or sellers in their mergers and acquisitions.

Dani Breva, director, interior and construction management, Piper Sandler, said: “The remodel of the Aberdeen office was an amazing transformation of space.

“There are three goals I always want to achieve when remodelling, moving or opening a Piper Sandler office – create a space employees are proud to work in, where it’s easy to recruit talent and where you want to invite clients to. The Aberdeen office remodel nailed all three.

“The team on this project was amazing – great listeners, talented and fun. It was a great partnership.”

Piper Sandler has declined to say how much it spent on the project.

Space’s revamp of the building included all three office floors and came after “wide staff engagement in the initial design stages”.

The new-look ground floor features formal meeting spaces and boardrooms.

Open-plan workspaces on the first and second floors offer flexibility and areas for socialising, from focus pods for quiet work to open collaboration spaces and “huddle rooms”.

Who are Space Solutions?

Space Solutions has been creating award-winning interiors since 1997, when it was part of property-focused Chess Group.

It was acquired by its management team 10 years later for an undisclosed sum.

The business now employs nearly 200 people across operations in Aberdeen, Dundee, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Livingston.

Its experts work across three divisions: consultancy and design; design and build; and facilities management.

Last November the company’s managing director, Jim Mathieson, reported “one of our most significant” periods of growth.

Pre-tax profits in the 12 months to June 30 2022 came to just over £1.6 million, compared with around £361,000 a year earlier. Operating profits surged by more than four times to £1.65m, with turnover up 42% at £43.3m.

Space told The Press and Journal it had secured “significant” project wins over the past year.

And the “strong” results had allowed the business to invest in its future by appointing 10 apprentices and graduates.