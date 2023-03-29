Aberdeen boss Barry Robson named Premiership manager of the month for March

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson named Premiership manager of the month for March

Robson rewarded for unbeaten month in charge at Pittodrie

By Paul Third
Barry Robson, centre, with his backroom staff after being named Premiership manager of the month for March. Image: 3x1
Barry Robson, centre, with his backroom staff after being named Premiership manager of the month for March. Image: 3x1

Barry Robson has celebrated being given the Aberdeen manager’s job for the rest of the season by being named the Scottish Premiership Glen’s manager of the month for March.

The Dons won both their matches against Dundee United and Hearts to move to within four points of the Jambos in the Premiership.

Robson has guided Aberdeen to four wins from his six games in charge leading to him being given the role for the rest of the season.

Robson, who shared the award with his backroom staff, said: “I am very pleased to receive this award on behalf of everyone at the club.

“The award acknowledges the collective hard work of the players who have been fantastic in recent weeks, performing at a high level and producing some good results.

“There is a huge amount of work that goes on behind the scenes to try to deliver success for this club and this award is also testament to the wider backroom staff who work tirelessly to get these performances and positive results.

“The supporters have also played their part. The backing they have given the players and myself has been brilliant.

“We all share in this award but there is a lot of hard work ahead as we look forward to challenges which lie ahead for the remainder of the season.”

It is the former Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Dundee United, Celtic and Vancouver Whitecaps player’s first award.

Colin Matthews, chief executive officer of Glen’s owner the Loch Lomond Group, said: “Barry Robson has always been a popular figure at Pittodrie, and he has stepped up on more than one occasion to help the club under difficult managerial circumstances.

“This most recent spell in the role as interim manager has seen him transform the club’s performances and results – so much so that they are now closing in on Heart of Midlothian in the race for third place.

“With both Celtic and Rangers again producing strong performances during the month, it was another tough decision for the panel, but the dramatic turnaround in performances at Aberdeen swung it in his direction to be named Scottish Premiership Glen’s Manager of the Month for March.

“My congratulations go to Barry, his coaching staff and everyone involved at Pittodrie.”

Barry Robson confirmed as Aberdeen boss until end of season as chairman Dave Cormack explains Dons’ decision

