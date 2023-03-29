Aberdeen boss Barry Robson named Premiership manager of the month for March

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Barry Robson has celebrated being given the Aberdeen manager’s job for the rest of the season by being named the Scottish Premiership Glen’s manager of the month for March.

The Dons won both their matches against Dundee United and Hearts to move to within four points of the Jambos in the Premiership.

Robson has guided Aberdeen to four wins from his six games in charge leading to him being given the role for the rest of the season.

Robson, who shared the award with his backroom staff, said: “I am very pleased to receive this award on behalf of everyone at the club.

“The award acknowledges the collective hard work of the players who have been fantastic in recent weeks, performing at a high level and producing some good results.

“There is a huge amount of work that goes on behind the scenes to try to deliver success for this club and this award is also testament to the wider backroom staff who work tirelessly to get these performances and positive results.

“The supporters have also played their part. The backing they have given the players and myself has been brilliant.

“We all share in this award but there is a lot of hard work ahead as we look forward to challenges which lie ahead for the remainder of the season.”

It is the former Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Dundee United, Celtic and Vancouver Whitecaps player’s first award.

Colin Matthews, chief executive officer of Glen’s owner the Loch Lomond Group, said: “Barry Robson has always been a popular figure at Pittodrie, and he has stepped up on more than one occasion to help the club under difficult managerial circumstances.

“This most recent spell in the role as interim manager has seen him transform the club’s performances and results – so much so that they are now closing in on Heart of Midlothian in the race for third place.

“With both Celtic and Rangers again producing strong performances during the month, it was another tough decision for the panel, but the dramatic turnaround in performances at Aberdeen swung it in his direction to be named Scottish Premiership Glen’s Manager of the Month for March.

“My congratulations go to Barry, his coaching staff and everyone involved at Pittodrie.”