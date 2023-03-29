First Bus introducing ‘Tap On Tap Off’ technology to Aberdeen services

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Passengers on First buses in Aberdeen will be soon be able to tap in and out of their journeys.

First Aberdeen is introducing a new payment technology – Tap On Tap Off – on its north-east services from Sunday.

The contactless system allows people to tap their card or phone at the ticket machine next to the driver.

It is replacing the “Tap and Cap” system to offer customers better value on journeys as the maximum that can now be spent on any number of journeys in a week will be £21.

The system has been designed to analyse each person’s travel movements so they will always pay the cheapest fare possible.

Simple and flexible

First Bus is confident the introduction will make it easier for passengers to travel around the city following a successful rollout in Glasgow last year.

Duncan Cameron, managing director for First Bus Scotland, said: “We’re looking forward to bringing our Tap On Tap Off ticketing technology to Aberdeen.

“This change should bring with it a simpler, fairer, and more flexible way of travelling that we hope will make bus travel more accessible for both existing and new users.

“Bus remains one of the cheapest, most convenient, and sustainable ways of travelling around Aberdeen.

“Through investment in new electric buses and on-board technology, we’re making great efforts to make it an even more comfortable and environmentally friendly mode of transport for Aberdeen.”