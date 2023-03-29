First Bus introducing ‘Tap On Tap Off’ technology to Aberdeen services

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

First Bus introducing ‘Tap On Tap Off’ technology to Aberdeen services

The new technology calculates the lowest fare for customers.

By Ellie Milne
The new technology will launch in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
The new technology will launch in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Passengers on First buses in Aberdeen will be soon be able to tap in and out of their journeys.

First Aberdeen is introducing a new payment technology – Tap On Tap Off – on its north-east services from Sunday.

The contactless system allows people to tap their card or phone at the ticket machine next to the driver.

It is replacing the “Tap and Cap” system to offer customers better value on journeys as the maximum that can now be spent on any number of journeys in a week will be £21.

The system has been designed to analyse each person’s travel movements so they will always pay the cheapest fare possible.

Unreliable bus services, Hill of Fare wind turbines and how to save Union Street
The new technology will be added to all First Aberdeen services from April 2. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Simple and flexible

First Bus is confident the introduction will make it easier for passengers to travel around the city following a successful rollout in Glasgow last year.

Duncan Cameron, managing director for First Bus Scotland, said: “We’re looking forward to bringing our Tap On Tap Off ticketing technology to Aberdeen.

“This change should bring with it a simpler, fairer, and more flexible way of travelling that we hope will make bus travel more accessible for both existing and new users.

“Bus remains one of the cheapest, most convenient, and sustainable ways of travelling around Aberdeen.

“Through investment in new electric buses and on-board technology, we’re making great efforts to make it an even more comfortable and environmentally friendly mode of transport for Aberdeen.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The new technology will launch in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
New coastline maps share Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire's 'fascinating' past and help preserve their future
drugs fraud report
Three men arrested after heroin and crack cocaine seized in Fraserburgh
The new technology will launch in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Campaigners call on Humza Yousaf to step in to save Aberdeen libraries
The new technology will launch in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Brenda Page's murderer Christopher Harrisson to appeal conviction
The new technology will launch in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen businessman explains why he's quit his SNP membership after 49 years, following 'sidelining'…
The new technology will launch in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Back on track: Riverbank School to open in summer 2024
The new technology will launch in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Greyhope Bay Centre and The Truss recognised at Aberdeen Society Design Awards
The new technology will launch in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Doric writers encourage people to pen their own real-life adventure stories
Aberdeen pool campaigners are continuing to fight despite being silenced.
'We are still making noise': Campaigners silenced at meeting won't stay quiet as we…
2
The new technology will launch in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Autistic Aberdeen author's fascination with clowns inspires debut short story

Most Read

1
mobile speed camera
Here’s where the safety camera unit is going to be in Grampian, Moray and…
2
The new technology will launch in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Unruly passenger who caused plane to turn around on runway facing jail
3
The new technology will launch in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
‘Made all my hard work worthwhile’: Aberdeen chef scoops top culinary accolade
4
The new technology will launch in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Banchory Academy closed to pupils on Wednesday
5
The new technology will launch in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
‘You have to move with the times’: Readers back Aberdeen beach food trucks after…
6
The new technology will launch in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Amazing Alford home with sauna, steam room and resistance pool on the market for…
7
The blue car parked on Aberdeen's Don Street as captured on Google Maps shows a man sitting in the front seat with his penis out - though his face and nudity is blurred.
Aberdeen driver caught with his pants down on Google Maps
8
The new technology will launch in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Thief was so drunk she dropped stolen jewellery outside shop
9
The new technology will launch in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Steve Agnew latest as Barry Robson gets set to take Aberdeen reins for rest…
10
The new technology will launch in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Man charged after £65,000 worth of drugs recovered in Aberdeen

More from Press and Journal

The new technology will launch in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Quickfire Questions with Lossiemouth's Ryan Stuart
The new technology will launch in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Elgin band The Acrylics beat Bruce Springsteen and Def Leppard to top rock charts
The new technology will launch in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Club legend Martin Stewart on Huntly's historic five-in-a-row
The new technology will launch in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson named Premiership manager of the month for March
The new technology will launch in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Quickfire Questions with Brora Rangers' Andy Macrae
The new technology will launch in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Peterhead defender Paul Dixon to retire following serious knee injury
The new technology will launch in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Teenager works her way from housekeeper to executive assistant
The new technology will launch in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
CalMac ferry MV Hebrides out of service following engine room fire
Balmoor, home of Peterhead. Image: SNS
Peterhead in no rush to appoint David Robertson's successor, says chairman Rodger Morrison
The new technology will launch in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Jamie Gillies: Ending drug deaths in Scotland must be Humza Yousaf's priority

Editor's Picks

Most Commented