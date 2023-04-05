Eric Black says European Cup Winners’ Cup medals are justice for men who ‘contributed enormously’ to Aberdeen’s Gothenburg triumph

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Eric Black says European Cup Winners’ Cup medals are justice for men who ‘contributed enormously’ to Aberdeen’s Gothenburg triumph

The six new medals will be awarded during the anniversary celebrations marking 40 years since the Dons' 2-1 victory over Real Madrid.

By Ryan Cryle
Aberdeen players Eric Black (left), John Hewitt and Neale Cooper (right) celebrate after the final whistle in Gothenburg, having won the European Cup Winners' Cup. Image: SNS
Aberdeen players Eric Black (left), John Hewitt and Neale Cooper (right) celebrate after the final whistle in Gothenburg, having won the European Cup Winners' Cup. Image: SNS

Gothenburg Great Eric Black thinks justice will finally be done when six new medals marking Aberdeen’s 1983 European Cup Winners’ Cup win are awarded next month.

Figures from the club, the Aberdeen FC Heritage Trust and former Reds chief executive and Uefa delegate Duncan Fraser have arranged for the additional medals to be made ahead of a celebratory weekend marking 40 years since the Dons’ iconic 2-1 final triumph over Real Madrid next month.

The six medals will go to giants of Aberdeen’s history who played a major part in the Aberdeen conquering Europe, but who – due to rules at the time which meant only the starting XI and five substitutes received the mementoes – did not receive medals on the night of May 11, 1983, when the Continental campaign reached its climax at the Ullevi Stadium.

Legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson, his assistant Archie Knox and ex-midfielder Dougie Bell will be recognised, with the other three medals being awarded posthoumously to club stalwart Teddy Scott, vice-chairman at the time Chris Anderson and the family of Dick Donald, the former chairman whose son Ian was also a director during Aberdeen’s golden period.

Ex-striker Black, who scored the opening goal for the Dons in the final against Real in Sweden, thinks the medals are “absolutely” a just reward for the men’s contribution, adding: “They’re all great people who contributed enormously to the outcomes and a lot of their names aren’t mentioned as often as they should be.

“But they all played big parts in it.”

Scott helped instil ‘fantastic traits’ in Dons’ starlets

The medals will be handed out on Friday, May 11 at Pittodrie – the same day the Gothenburg Greats and the club will receive the Freedom of the City of Aberdeen.

One of the medals is a reminder of the indelible mark left by Scott on the players who came through Aberdeen’s youth system across the decades, including several members of the Reds’ history-making, double-European trophy-winning side.

Scott served the Dons indefatigably for half-a-century in a multitude of roles, including player, trainer, coach and kitman, passing away in 2012.

Black said: “I’d known him since I was 13 or 14, and he was that steady hand.

“He never let you off with anything and was fantastic in terms of keeping people’s feet on the ground and making sure they were disciplined, which were all fantastic traits going forward as a footballer.

Teddy Scott in 1986. Image: Aberdeen Journals

“He really did put in an enormous amount of work and he was there morning, noon and night, but he was more than a trainer or whatever. He’d be a sports psychologist or into management now, because he just knew when to say or do the right thing.”

Black, who was coached by Scott in his early days as a youngster at Pittodrie, added: “I thought he was a fantastic individual, a capable individual, and Aberdeen through and through. There was nothing he wouldn’t have done for Aberdeen.”

Anderson the ‘innovator’, while Donald was man who managed Fergie

Former forward Black remembers late vice-chairman Anderson, who died just three years after the Gothenburg success, as an “innovator” and “bright man who was so ahead of his time”.

The great strength of club figurehead Donald – who passed away in 1993 – he thinks, was his “absolutely superb” management of the famously strong-minded Ferguson, who was in his early-40s when Aberdeen built on burgeoning domestic dominance with the European Cup Winners’ Cup and was already on the path to becoming the greatest British manager of all time.

Aberdeen Directors Dick Donald and Chris Anderson in 1980
Directors Dick Donald, right, and Chris Anderson in 1980, showing off plans for Pittodrie.

Black thinks the mutual respect and harmony within the Dons’ top brass was a world away from how modern clubs operate and was a pillar of their unprecedented success in the early 1980s.

He said: “Unless Chris Anderson, Teddy Scott, Dick Donald and Alex Ferguson are on the same page and going in the right direction, all of these things don’t materialise.

“I know on the pitch it still needs to be done.

“But I’ve been in a lot of football clubs and it very rarely happens.

“As the clubs get bigger and bigger, it becomes harder and harder to align everybody, but there, they were 100% on the same path.”

‘Nobody deserves it more’ than Bell

In one sense, Black believes no-one deserves a medal for the European Cup Winners’ Cup win more than his former team-mate Bell – who was cruelly ruled out of the clash with Real by injury, having been a key figure in the semi-final win over Belgian outfit Waterschei.

Black said: “Without doubt he was a major part.

“When you name the 11, obviously Dougie isn’t in it, but his contribution prior to that, and throughout the seasons, was exceptional.

Dougie Bell in action for Aberdeen during season 1982/93. Image: SNS

“Especially during the Cup Winners’ Cup run, he was outstanding.

“It’s just football unfortunately, justice doesn’t ring out at times. It is just the way it is.

“But I’m delighted to say he’s getting this medal, because nobody deserves it more than him.”

