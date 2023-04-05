Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Craig Jones: Holyrood’s inertia is letting Scots with osteoporosis down

If promises had been kept, we’d now be on course to prevent 172 hip fractures in Scotland by mid-2024, writes the Royal Osteoporosis Society's CEO.

Osteoporosis silently causes people’s bones to lose strength, so they can break after the simplest injuries (Image: Stasique/Shutterstock)
By Craig Jones

Irn-Bru, Scotch whisky, Tunnock’s and Highland Spring: proud Scottish exports, enjoyed by people around the globe.

But there’s a lesser-known Scottish success story that has saved and improved countless lives across the world. And, right now, it’s at threat of being undermined by bureaucratic inertia.

Amongst its many social achievements, Scotland was the birthplace of the Fracture Liaison Service (FLS): the world standard for treating people with osteoporosis. The model was so effective that it’s been put at the centre of healthcare systems in dozens of countries. It speaks directly to the most serious societal challenge of the developed world – namely, how do we ensure that, as our societies age, people’s later years aren’t blighted by pain and disability, overwhelming healthcare systems with unmanageable demand?

Beating osteoporosis is central to this question. Osteoporosis affects half of women over 50, and a fifth of men. In total, 300,000 Scots are living with the condition.

I’m not going to take for granted that everyone knows what this clinical-sounding, hard-to-spell word with origins in Greek means. Osteoporosis silently causes people’s bones to lose strength, so they can break after the simplest injuries, like a cough, a fall from standing height, or even a hug from grandchildren.

These fractures (broken bones) are no minor inconvenience. They’re the fourth most consequential health condition in terms of years lost to premature death and disability.

At the turn of the century, two visionary Glaswegian clinicians resolved that it shouldn’t have to be like this. They knew that, with an early diagnosis, osteoporosis is treatable and fractures preventable.

In 1999, their innovative FLS opened in two Glasgow hospitals. The service quickly built a reputation for outstanding effectiveness in preventing fractures, particularly hip fractures. Very soon, the concept of the FLS began to proliferate across the world.

For millions of people, the tenacity of those Scottish clinicians has meant the difference between quality senior years and disability. Twenty years on, the service continues to transform people’s quality of later life. And the Scottish NHS is rightly proud that so many other countries have adopted the model that launched in Glasgow.

It is, therefore, a bitter irony that, in Scotland of all places, members of the public don’t benefit from publicly available data on how their local FLS is performing. In England, Wales and Northern Ireland, at the click of a mouse, anyone can access a public audit of Fracture Liaison Services’ performance.

The sunlight of transparency enables the public to hold NHS leaders to account in localities where services are performing poorly. Missed opportunities to prevent fractures can be challenged with people power. And, crucially, healthcare professionals can learn from their own performance and from that of their neighbours.

Time for the Scottish Government to put its money where its mouth is

In mid-2022, the National Audit Programme Board of the Scottish Government decided that the Scottish public should benefit from the same transparency as people in the rest of the UK. But, as we approach the anniversary of that move, no official has yet stepped forward to find the modest sum of £150,000 to fund it. There’s been an eerie silence.

If the public audit had been delivered on the day the committee decided it was needed, we’d now be on course to prevent 172 hip fractures in Scotland by mid-2024. That’s 172 Scots saved from a life-changing, heart attack-level medical event.

The £150,000 cost of the audit is just 0.15 of a percent of what the Scottish NHS spends on treating people with hip fractures every year

We’d no longer need 1,600 acute hospital bed days. Most sensitively, we’d be on course to prevent 43 premature deaths. But, since officials have not made any progress, none of these benefits can yet be realised.

The £150,000 cost of the audit is just 0.15 of a percent of what the Scottish NHS spends on treating people with hip fractures every year. As a line item in the NHS budget, it’s a rounding error.

It’s time for the Scottish Government to put its money where its mouth is when it comes to healthy ageing. It would be a tragedy if Scotland – the birthplace of modern fracture prevention – saw its gift to world health tarnished at home because of institutional inertia.

Craig Jones is chief executive of the Royal Osteoporosis Society

