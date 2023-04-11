Marvellous Milltimber family home on the market for £485,000

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Built on love, laughter and joy, this fabulous five-bedroom property is where lifelong happy memories are made.

Located in the sought after area of Milltimber – close to countryside walks, excellent schools and leisure activities – this charming, detached home spans three floors with key features including a beautiful lounge with open fire, a music room and a split-level dining room and family room.

Pouring their heart and soul into the home as soon as they moved in, Michael and Marie Christie, who had four children under the age of five at the time, updated and extended the property adding an ensuite bathroom and an extension at the back.

Perseverance paid off as the couple created what has been their dream family home.

Dream home

But after 23 years – and many happy memories – Michael and Marie, whose grown-up children have flown the nest, have put their handsome home on the market as they prepare to downsize.

“What first attracted us to the property was the number of bedrooms and the open plan aspect of the kitchen and lounge areas,” says Michael.

“It was a perfect home to raise four children.”

Thriving community

Built in the seventies, Michael recalls that the development was popular with families who had moved to Aberdeen during the oil boom.

“The house was built in 1973 by the housebuilder Betts,” says Michael.

“At that time there was a huge demand for housing in Aberdeen due to the rapidly expanding oil industry.

“Marie, who grew up in the area, remembers those houses being built and recalls babysitting for American families who moved into the houses.”

Attractive interior

First impressions are excellent as the property opens up with an attractive hallway which leads into the spacious lounge where cosy nights in front of the open fireplace can be enjoyed.

Also hitting the right notes is the music room with high level windows and oak flooring.

Undoubtedly the social hub of the home is the superb kitchen complete with an integrated fridge, electric oven and microwave and induction hob with stainless steel chimney cooker hood.

On split-level and open plan with the kitchen is the dining and family room.

Precious memories

Perfect for entertaining, this area has access into the back garden.

Michael says the home has played host to many special family times.

“Over the 23 years we have held numerous parties and barbeques for family and friends, however, the most memorable was having the honour of hosting a wedding celebration for my niece,” says Michael.

“The garden was in full bloom which made a beautiful back drop for family photos.”

Sweet dreams

Also on the ground floor is the stylish sitting room where views over the garden can be savoured.

Upstairs, there is a magnificent master bedroom with open views over the surrounding countryside plus an en suite shower room and wall-to-wall fitted wardrobes.

Two further double bedrooms and an impressive family bathroom complete this level.

Al fresco entertaining

On the second floor, a hallway with a walk-in storage cupboard leads to two additional large double bedrooms, again with fantastic views and both with access to excellent eaves storage.

Outside, al fresco entertaining is the order of the day as there’s plenty of space and privacy in the back garden.

Keen gardeners can keep busy in the greenhouse while a summer house provides the perfect place to retreat with a good book.

Excellent amenities nearby

Meanwhile, parking is taken care of as there’s a large driveway and a double garage with power, light and water.

Together with the wonderful accommodation, Michael says their neighbours are also amazing.

“Milltimber is a wonderful community for bringing up a family,” he says.

“We have made many really good friends and our children have all benefitted from a top class education at the local schools.

“Throughout the years we as a family have particularly enjoyed cosy winter nights in front of a roaring open fire, it created our sunshine in winter.”

With such great neighbours and a thriving community, Michael says the home is ideal for families.

“There is no doubt that this is perfect family home within a great community and with the brand new Milltimber Primary school, anyone with young children would appreciate living here,” says Michael.

Asked what they’ll miss most about their gorgeous home, Michael says: “There are probably too many things to mention, however, it is situated on a quiet street that does not see much traffic, the back garden is secluded and is where we have had many lovely summer barbeques.

“The house itself is bright and airy, a lovely happy family home.”

To book a viewing

9 Colthill Drive, Milltimber, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £485,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Wilsone and Duffus on 01224 251100 or go to the website aspc.co.uk