Marvellous Milltimber family home on the market for £485,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Marvellous Milltimber family home on the market for £485,000

Located in one of Aberdeen's most popular suburbs, this excellent family home spans three floors with fabulous features including a music room, split-level family area and wonderful garden.

By Rosemary Lowne
This beautiful family home in Colthill Drive spans three floors. Photos supplied by Wilsone and Duffus.
This beautiful family home in Colthill Drive spans three floors. Photos supplied by Wilsone and Duffus.

Built on love, laughter and joy, this fabulous five-bedroom property is where lifelong happy memories are made.

Located in the sought after area of Milltimber – close to countryside walks, excellent schools and leisure activities – this charming, detached home spans three floors with key features including a beautiful lounge with open fire, a music room and a split-level dining room and family room.

Pouring their heart and soul into the home as soon as they moved in, Michael and Marie Christie, who had four children under the age of five at the time, updated and extended the property adding an ensuite bathroom and an extension at the back.

Perseverance paid off as the couple created what has been their dream family home.

This versatile space can be adapted to suit any requirements.

Dream home

But after 23 years – and many happy memories – Michael and Marie, whose grown-up children have flown the nest, have put their handsome home on the market as they prepare to downsize.

“What first attracted us to the property was the number of bedrooms and the open plan aspect of the kitchen and lounge areas,” says Michael.

“It was a perfect home to raise four children.”

Family meals can be savoured in this delectable dining area.

Thriving community

Built in the seventies, Michael recalls that the development was popular with families who had moved to Aberdeen during the oil boom.

“The house was built in 1973 by the housebuilder Betts,” says Michael.

“At that time there was a huge demand for housing in Aberdeen due to the rapidly expanding oil industry.

“Marie, who grew up in the area, remembers those houses being built and recalls babysitting for American families who moved into the houses.”

Unwind in this bright and beautiful space.

Attractive interior

First impressions are excellent as the property opens up with an attractive hallway which leads into the spacious lounge where cosy nights in front of the open fireplace can be enjoyed.

Also hitting the right notes is the music room with high level windows and oak flooring.

Undoubtedly the social hub of the home is the superb kitchen complete with an integrated fridge, electric oven and microwave and induction hob with stainless steel chimney cooker hood.

On split-level and open plan with the kitchen is the dining and family room.

The kitchen overlooks the fantastic split-level family/dining area.

Precious memories

Perfect for entertaining, this area has access into the back garden.

Michael says the home has played host to many special family times.

“Over the 23 years we have held numerous parties and barbeques for family and friends, however, the most memorable was having the honour of hosting a wedding celebration for my niece,” says Michael.

“The garden was in full bloom which made a beautiful back drop for family photos.”

Michael and Marie will cherish happy family times in front of the roaring fire.

Sweet dreams

Also on the ground floor is the stylish sitting room where views over the garden can be savoured.

Upstairs, there is a magnificent master bedroom with open views over the surrounding countryside plus an en suite shower room and wall-to-wall fitted wardrobes.

Two further double bedrooms and an impressive family bathroom complete this level.

The bedrooms are all bright and airy.

Al fresco entertaining

On the second floor, a hallway with a walk-in storage cupboard leads to two additional large double bedrooms, again with fantastic views and both with access to excellent eaves storage.

Outside, al fresco entertaining is the order of the day as there’s plenty of space and privacy in the back garden.

Keen gardeners can keep busy in the greenhouse while a summer house provides the perfect place to retreat with a good book.

Enjoy summer barbecues outside in the excellent garden.

Excellent amenities nearby

Meanwhile, parking is taken care of as there’s a large driveway and a double garage with power, light and water.

Together with the wonderful accommodation, Michael says their neighbours are also amazing.

“Milltimber is a wonderful community for bringing up a family,” he says.

“We have made many really good friends and our children have all benefitted from a top class education at the local schools.

“Throughout the years we as a family have particularly enjoyed cosy winter nights in front of a roaring open fire, it created our sunshine in winter.”

The summer house is the perfect outdoor escape.

With such great neighbours and a thriving community, Michael says the home is ideal for families.

“There is no doubt that this is perfect family home within a great community and with the brand new Milltimber Primary school, anyone with young children would appreciate living here,” says Michael.

Asked what they’ll miss most about their gorgeous home, Michael says: “There are probably too many things to mention, however, it is situated on a quiet street that does not see much traffic, the back garden is secluded and is where we have had many lovely summer barbeques.

“The house itself is bright and airy, a lovely happy family home.”

Michael and Marie Christie are looking forward to a new chapter in their lives. Photo supplied by Michael Christie.

To book a viewing

9 Colthill Drive, Milltimber, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £485,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Wilsone and Duffus on 01224 251100 or go to the website aspc.co.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Property

This four-bedroom detached house at Kinloss, Forres, makes a grand impression.
Six smart family homes for sale now in the north and north-east
Customer satisfaction is positive at Bancon Homes following a survey. Photo of the Aspire Residence, supplied by Bancon Homes.
Aberdeen house builder celebrates golden moment after receiving excellent customer feedback
Beautiful from the outside, the home is even more impressive inside. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Exceptional Ellon home on the market for £450,000
Could this choice of wall colour impact the value of the home?
What colour of bathroom will most increase your property's value?
Pretty on the outside, the real magic begins inside this stunning family home. Photos supplied by Kellas.
Beautiful Blackburn home complete with games room on the market for £360,000
There's a plethora of plush properties on the market this week including this handsome home, The Steading, located at Milton Of Logie, Dinnet.
Six dream homes on the market across the north and north-east of Scotland
A photo of Jodie Ricketts with son Joshua in their new social space
Fed up with your home? Don’t move, improve! 
Countryside homes across Aberdeenshire are sought after according to the local estate agents at Galbraith in Aberdeen.
Strong demand for countryside homes across Aberdeenshire
Home is where the heart is at Craigmill which has a fitness suite, 10 acres of land and five bedrooms. Photos supplied by Remax.
Amazing Alford home with sauna, steam room and resistance pool on the market for…
This forever family home is in walk-in condition. Photos supplied by Ledingham Chalmers.
Supremely stylish home on the market in Cove for £235,000

Most Read

1
Property investor Steven Clark and his new development in Aberdeen. Image: Steven Clark.
Property investor who went ‘all in’ on Aberdeen market reveals his biggest gamble yet
2
2
MV Loch Seaforth has been pulled from service on Tuesday morning due to engine problems.
Sailings cancelled after CalMac’s largest ferry hit by engine problems
3
Jamieson and Carry bosses are unhappy about a take-away opening next door
New takeaway opening next to Jamieson and Carry despite jeweller’s complaints it will ‘lower…
7
4
Barbara Cormack can't believe her luck after winning big - twice - at the weekend. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
‘What are the chances of that?’: Buckie woman strikes gold three times in a…
5
At least four police vehicles are at the scene.
Armed police officers called to incident at home in Inverness
6
Creative businessman and marketing expert Scott Hunter of Aberdeen.
Family’s tribute to popular Aberdeen marketing mogul Scott Hunter, 51
7
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Ruaridh Mackenzie appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Ruaridh Mackenzie. Elgin Court. Supplied by DC Thomson / Facebook Date; Unknown
Drink-driving dad crashed car with children in the back
8
Dylan Tas was left shocked by the messages. Image: Dylan Tas.
Taco Bell regular shocked after burrito order arrives – with a rude message on…
3
9
Inverness Sheriff Court
Man had ‘most obscene’ images of children and sick picture of woman and dog
10
Corran Ferry services were pulled ahead of the Easter weekend. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
CalMac lends a hand to help get Corran Ferry moving again

More from Press and Journal

Patrik Myslovic after signing for Aberdeen at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Patrik Myslovic will be given chance at Aberdeen, Barry Robson confirms - as he…
Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds. Images: Paul Devlin/SNS Group
Billy Dodds delighted by his Caley Thistle side's crucial Championship win over Arbroath
Ross Draper in action for Elgin City against Stenhousemuir. Image: Bob Crombie.
Elgin City struck by late blow against Stenhousemuir - but 1-1 draw enough to…
Nathan Shaw nips in to put ICT in front against Arbroath. Images: Paul Devlin/SNS Group
Caley Thistle on brink of Championship top four after 2-0 victory against Arbroath
Dunfermline's Craig Wighton scored his side's second goal against Peterhead. Image: SNS
Peterhead suffer 2-0 defeat to League One leaders Dunfermline Athletic
Jayden Wallace, 16, was reported missing from Renfrewshire a week ago. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Renfrewshire teenager may have travelled to Aberdeen
The Highland bin collection service is being extended. Image: Supplied
Everything you need to know about the changes to Highland bin collections
Jay Jay Kirton made threats to bomb police officers' homes and have them shot. Image: Police Scotland.
Man threatened to bomb police officer's home and have others shot
Loganair Saab 340
Loganair starts new flights from islands to London and Southampton
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. The former boss of a renowned Highland museum embezzled almost ?19,000 from the charity that runs the award-winning attraction on the Black Isle. William Bound, also known as Bill Bound, issued fake invoices to Groam House Museum, which paid for the fictitious work over a three-year period. But the dishonest 74-year-old - who was the charity's chair and treasurer - was actually paying the money into several of his own bank accounts instead Picture shows; William Bound, also known as Bill Bound and Groam House Museum. N/A. Supplied by Groam House Museum Date; Unknown
Museum boss embezzled £19,000 from charity with fake invoices

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]