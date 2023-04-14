‘To not score is probably an anomaly’ – Malky Mackay at a loss to explain how Ross County’s pressure did not amount to breakthrough against Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

‘To not score is probably an anomaly’ – Malky Mackay at a loss to explain how Ross County’s pressure did not amount to breakthrough against Aberdeen

Duk's first half goal secured all three points for Barry Robson's men.

By Andy Skinner
DINGWALL, SCOTLAND - APRIL 14: Ross County Manager Malky Mackay during a cinch Premiership match between Ross County and Aberdeen at the Global Energy Stadium, on April 14, 2023, in Dingwall, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
DINGWALL, SCOTLAND - APRIL 14: Ross County Manager Malky Mackay during a cinch Premiership match between Ross County and Aberdeen at the Global Energy Stadium, on April 14, 2023, in Dingwall, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Ross County manager Malky Mackay struggled to fathom how the Staggies’ pressure did not amount to a breakthrough in their Premiership defeat to Aberdeen.

The Staggies suffered a 1-0 loss against the Dons, who triumphed thanks to Duk’s first-half strike.

County created a number of chances in the first half, but were snuffed out by some impressive last-ditch Dons defending.

Having ended the game with 10 corners to Aberdeen’s two, along with a number of cross balls from open play, Mackay felt his side could have done little more in their efforts to find the net.

Mackay said: “When you end up with the amount of crosses and corners we had, to not score is probably an anomaly.

Josh Sims in action against Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.

“The one near the end with Josh Stones – if that’s a yard to the other side it’s a draw.

“When I look at the way we played against a team third in the league, I was really proud of them.”

Jack Baldwin’s loose pass was intercepted by Leighton Clarkson in the build up to Duk’s decisive goal, with Mackay frustrated the error separated the sides.

Mackay was nevertheless pleased with the defensive performance of his side, in containing the threat of Duk and his on-form strike partner Bojan Miovski.

He added: “In the first half, I thought we were terrific overall. We had a couple of half chances, like the one Dylan (Smith) miskicked from five yards.

“If that goes in it changes things.

“We made a mistake in the first half, we gave them possession and we gave them a goal.

“Duk does well in terms of his finish clearly, but it was a poor judgment from us and it was the only chance they got in the first half.

Duk scores to make it 1-0 Aberdeen against Ross County. Image: SNS

“That was disappointing.

“In the second half, we had to come out and really push for it, so we were going to leave ourselves a little bit open at the back.

“To a man, I think we did well at the back against two hot forwards.”

County remain 11th in the relegation play-off spot, and although they remain a point adrift of Kilmarnock, they are just two ahead of bottom side Dundee United.

United travel to Motherwell on Saturday, with Killie hosting champions Celtic on Sunday.

The Staggies play their final pre-split fixture away to Hearts next weekend, before they will face their bottom-half rivals to determine their survival fate.

Mackay has urged his side to take encouragement from their display against the Dons as they approach the crunch upcoming fixtures.

He added: “On another night we needed just a little more quality in terms of the cross or the movement across.

“I have spoken to the guys – I will show them evidence on Monday.

Graeme Shinnie’s challenge on Jack Baldwin which resulted in a red card. Image: SNS

“It’s OK me saying they have done well, but when I show them evidence that’s when people start to really believe.

“It will show them how much we were really in the game.

“That gives them confidence going into next week, and the five games after that. It’s what we need to keep believing in.

“If we keep putting in performances like that, we are in with a chance.”

