Joe Harper: Other clubs must join Aberdeen in tackling SFA in wake of Graeme Shinnie ban debacle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Joe Harper: Other clubs must join Aberdeen in tackling SFA in wake of Graeme Shinnie ban debacle

Football is in dangerous territory if clubs and their players are being punished for having the temerity to appeal red cards.

Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie is sent off against Ross County by referee Euan Anderson. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie is sent off against Ross County by referee Euan Anderson. Image: Shutterstock
By Joe Harper

With their shocking treatment of Graeme Shinnie, the Scottish FA surely think they are impenetrable as an organisation – but those walls need to be knocked down.

To hammer Dons captain Shinnie with a four-match ban after a tackle which didn’t even deserve a red card is a disgrace.

Aberdeen rightly stood up to the SFA, brandishing the ban – following an unsuccessful appeal against the dismissal – as “ridiculously harsh” and urging them to urgently review the appeal.

Good on the Dons for taking a stance.

Now other Scottish clubs need to come out in support of Aberdeen and Shinnie to create a unified voice which shows this will not be tolerated.

Graeme Shinnie’s challenge on Jack Baldwin which resulted in a red card. Image: SNS

Strength in numbers.

It will be for the benefit of all clubs in the long run if they stand together and take a stance against the injustice of Shinnie’s ban.

I was left in stunned disbelief when Shinnie was hit with an extra game ban because the independent appeals tribunal deemed the red card appeal “frivolous” with no chance of success.

Frivolous? Really. The sheer arrogance to suggest that is infuriating.

Due to the so-called frivolous nature of the appeal, a further game ban was slapped on for good measure, taking it from three to four.

It smacks of “how dare you go against our judgement”.

What a joke.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie is sent off at Ross County. Image: Shutterstock

Why should players be threatened with an extra game ban for appealing a decision they feel is blatantly wrong?

Football is in very dangerous territory if players are being punished for appealing a red card.

Shinnie and the Dons should be perfectly entitled to appeal without the threat of a longer suspension.

It is a grossly unfair rule, and needs to be abolished as soon as possible.

The injustice of the extra game ban only adds insult to injury after the wrongful red card issued to Shinnie by referee Euan Anderson following a VAR review in Dingwall.

It was never a sending off.

Graeme Shinnie during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS

Shinnie went in for the ball and won it before any accidental collision with Ross County’s Jack Baldwin.

You cannot stop the momentum of a sliding tackle.

Referee Anderson and his assistants never saw anything wrong with the tackle at the time.

Anderson was five yards away from the challenge and awarded a throw-in straight after the tackle when the ball bounced out of play.

Yet someone watching footage 180 miles away in Glasgow decided it should be looked at again.

VAR is not about that. It should only come into play to assist the referee after what is a clear and obvious mistake.

(L-R) Jonny Hayes, Graeme Shinnie and Leighton Clarkson during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park ahead of the Rangers game on Sunday. Image: SNS

That was clearly not the case with Shinnie’s tackle in Dingwall.

When you go into a tackle with someone your eyes are on the ball all the time.

As Shinnie’s momentum took him into Baldwin, the Dons captain wasn’t looking at the Ross County defender.

Shinnie was looking at the ball all the time – and won it.

Due to the ridiculous severity of Shinnie’s ban, he will now miss four of the remaining six games of the Premiership season.

Aberdeen are in the race to finish third and potentially earn multi-millions with European qualification.

Yet their inspirational skipper has been taken away from them at the most important time of the campaign.

As I said, Aberdeen have taken a stance and other clubs must join them to show the SFA harsh decisions like this will not be tolerated.

Graeme Shinnie. Image: SNS

Magnificent seven against Rangers

Aberdeen can still overcome Rangers at Pittodrie on Sunday despite the absence of suspended captain Graeme Shinnie.

Skipper Shinnie is hugely influential and drives the team on with his will to win.

However, that drive also comes from players like Ross McCrorie and Ylber Ramadani.

Aberdeen must face Rangers with the confidence and self belief they can win – and I am sure boss Barry Robson will instill that in them.

The Dons have goals in them with striker Duk hitting great form with six goals in the last six Premiership games.

That is good shooting from the Cape Verde international.

Duk scores to make it 1-0 Aberdeen against Ross County. Image: SNS

Aberdeen’s defence have also been exceptional during the recent six-game winning run.

The Dons backline were superb in the recent 1-0 defeat of Ross County.

Rangers may be sitting second in the Premiership table, but Aberdeen have absolutely nothing to fear on Sunday.

They will be backed by a large, passionate Red Army, who will raise the Pittodrie roof.

A packed Pittodrie and the Dons on their longest winning run since 2015 – all of the ingredients are there for a victory.

Duk celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 Aberdeen against Ross County. Image: SNS

Aberdeen have been so good at closing down players quickly, which is a key part of the modern game.

If they can do that on Sunday they will have a great chance of securing three points.

Aberdeen are five points clear in third spot and will be desperate to retain that advantage.

European qualification and potential group stage football next season is a huge incentive for Aberdeen.

Three months ago, when the Reds were struggling so badly, who would have thought they would be sitting in third spot going into the split?

It has been a remarkable turnaround under Robson and they can overcome Rangers to maintain that winning momentum.

Cove Rangers face battle for survival

Cove Rangers face a huge battle to maintain their Championship status and hopefully they can remain in the second tier.

Paul Hartley’s side currently prop up the table, but have a game in hand against second-bottom Hamilton who are two points better off.

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley Image: SNS

It will take a momentous effort from Cove to beat the drop, but it is still possible.

Even if the worst happens and they go down, I am confident Cove would bounce straight back to the Championship.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Former Aberdeen midfielder Chris Forrester. Picture by Darrell Benns.
Former Aberdeen midfielder Chris Forrester says he was in 'a bad mental state' when…
Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie is sent off against Ross County by referee Euan Anderson. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen's urgent request for Graeme Shinnie's ban to be reviewed by new panel dismissed…
Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park ahead of the Rangers game. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group
Veteran Jonny Hayes still top of Aberdeen's fitness charts at 35 - and can…
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie is sent off at Ross County. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson hopes talks with SFA can lead to reduction in Graeme…
Aberdeen Women defender Millie Urquhart. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Women youngster Millie Urquhart to move Stateside to play college football with Jacksonville…
Aberdeen Women forward Bayley Hutchison. Image: Stephen Dobson/Shutterstock.
Points more important than plaudits for Aberdeen Women's latest centurion Bayley Hutchison
Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes has signed a new contract.
Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes signs new deal until summer 2024
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie Image: SNS
'It's like a celebration when we get a clean sheet' says Ross McCrorie on…
Aberdeen Women interim boss Gavin Levey following the Dons' 4-3 win over Dundee United. Image: Stephen Dobson/Shutterstock.
Gavin Levey praises Aberdeen Women for 'excellent' display in 4-3 win against Dundee United
Aberdeen Women celebrate with Bayley Hutchison after she netted the winner against Dundee United. Image: Stephen Dobson/Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women secure back-to-back SWPL 1 wins with 4-3 victory over Dundee United

Most Read

1
Bounty Competitions
North-east granny plans early retirement after winning biggest EVER prize in Bounty Competitions
2
The former Mannofield TSB will be transformed into a healthy lifestyle cafe by sisters Claire Tester and Lucy Slattery of Moossh. Image: Christopher Donnan/DC Thomson
Approved: £750,000 project will transform closed Mannofield TSB into ‘healthy lifestyle cafe’
3
The proposed new Aberdeen FC stadium appears to be in doubt as the council pushes ahead with a major revamp of the seafront.
Exclusive: New council report hints that Aberdeen stadium at beach might never be built
7
4
John Souter was made subject to the sex offenders register at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
‘Oops, sorry, wrong person’: Offshore worker made sexually explicit video call to recruiter
5
CR0042141. Karla Sinclair. For food and drink story on The Bread Guy opening its fifth branch in the north-east. Pictured is Gary McAllister outside the new Hazlehead bakery. Thursday April 20, 2023 Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson 20/04/23
The Bread Guy owners on a roll as they prepare to open fifth shop…
6
Spring has sprung in Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen - but the main attraction is blooming sand. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Mystery sand art brightens up Union Terrace Gardens – but when will grass be…
7
Peter McCaffrey appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
‘Do I look worried?’: Man talks himself into prison after fiery exchange with sheriff
8
The drugs were found in a property near Insch. Image: Police Scotland
Man, 22, charged after large cannabis haul worth £43,000 recovered in Aberdeenshire
9
Gaia Earth Sciences &; Gaia Earth Technologies both joint recipients of King's Award for innovation. Pictured is founder Stuart Huyton and group administrator Sonja Howell. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Six north and north-east firms celebrate King’s Awards success

More from Press and Journal

RGU's law school is behind the scheme. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Orkney’s first student-led community law clinic launches in Kirkwall
The care home residents got to try a number of activities, including hula hooping. Image: Renaissance Care.
Jesmond Care Home residents clown around in celebration of World Circus Day
The Gordon & MacPhail whisky shop is now open on High Street.
New Gordon and MacPhail Elgin shop opens in time for Speyside Whisky Festival
Corporate power purchase agreements have been signed with long-term strategic partners, for more than 50% of the green energy produced by Moray West. Image: Oceans Winds
All go for Moray West as offshore wind farm reaches £2 billion financial close
The final Highland League Weekly Friday preview of season 2022/23 is out now - and the focus is on Buckie Thistle and Brechin City's last-day league title decider at Victoria Park.
Watch: FREE Highland League Weekly Friday preview ahead of Buckie Thistle and Brechin City's…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Maclean admitted causing death by careless driving. Picture shows; Donald Maclean. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 20/04/2023
Careless van driver's loose scaffolding board struck and killed pensioner
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Rising Star: Gemma Ross of Gemma's Cake Design in Stonehaven Picture shows; Gemma Ross of Gemma's Cake Design in Stonehaven. Stonehaven. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
Influential 20-year-old from Stonehaven converted sister's bedroom into a kitchen to help pursue baking…
Highly Protected Marine areas
Orkney council under fire for 'hollow and combative' response to fishing ban plans
Artists impression of the Dell of Inshes development in Inverness
Decade-long planning wrangle looks to finally be over as Scottish Government refuses Inverness retail…
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Allan Moir was sentenced at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by DC Thomson / Facebook Date; 20/04/2023
Man claimed his 'twin brother' was caught on CCTV camera in locked yard

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]