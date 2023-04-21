Rugby: Finish line in sight as Gordonians bid to win National Three title, plus Caley Leagues round-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rugby: Finish line in sight as Gordonians bid to win National Three title, plus Caley Leagues round-up

Stakes are high for both clubs as GoGos welcome Strathmore to Countesswells

By Paul Third
Gordonians captain Chris McIlroy charges forward. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson
Gordonians captain Chris McIlroy charges forward. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson

The wait is almost over as Gordonians go in search of the victory which will secure the National Three title.

With three games remaining, the GoGos need three points to secure promotion back to National Two at the first attempt – and captain Chris McIlroy insists his club are ready for their date with destiny.

Strathmore are the visitors to Countesswells tomorrow for a game where the stakes are high for both clubs.

But there is no room for sentiment for the Aberdeen side.

McIlroy said: “It should be a pretty feisty one to be fair. Strathmore have a lot to play for as they need to win their remaining games to stay up, and we need a win to win the league.

“We have had a few grudge matches with Strath over the years home and away.

“We had a relatively close game in the grand scheme of things away to them earlier in the season.

“It was a hostile environment that day and we’ve been looking forward to this game since then to play on a pitch which is suited to the standard of rugby we play.”

Extended season has had some benefits for Gordonians

The extended campaign due to postponements means Gordonians will be playing into May regardless, but McIlroy believes the late finish to the season has had its benefits.

He said: “We had hoped the season would be finished by now and we’ve stockpiled these extra games at the end.

“It’s been nice with the good weather to be able to train on the grass at this time of year and our preparation has gone better than normal.”

McIlroy insists future is bright at Countesswells

The GoGos skipper has had a watching brief from the sidelines during the run-in, but his absence has given him the chance to watch his team-mates in action.

Having seen his team close in on the championship, McIlroy believes the future is bright for the club.

Gordonians’ Angus Winning has been captain in McIlroy’s absence.

He said: “I’ve missed the last two months due to torn muscles in my groin and lower abdomen but I’ve been to all the training sessions and been to every game to make sure everyone is dialled in.

“I’m working hard to get back into playing condition and I might be able to play at Orkney on May 6 in the last game of the season.

“But if we win the league this weekend, I’m probably not going to push it too hard as I don’t want to re-injure myself.

“It pains me to be seeing all the success we’re having and I’m watching from the sidelines.

“I want to be out there as much as everyone else, but obviously I’m extremely proud of how the boys have done without me playing.

“Angus Winning has stepped up to be the captain in the last couple of months in my absence and Struan Robertson, our forwards captain, has also stepped up.

“They are students at Aberdeen University and I’ve no doubt both are future captains of the club.”

Caley Leagues: Kinloss look to finish play-offs job in Stornoway

Meanwhile, Kinloss Eagles are just one win away from winning the Caley 3 North play-offs, which would then see them gracing Caley 2 North season.

A win tomorrow away to Stornoway would ensure Kinloss cannot be caught by second-placed Garioch.

Eagles head coach Mike Lawton said: “Stornoway have been one of the top performers in the league this season. We can expect a big challenge on Saturday, especially on their own pitch.”

Garioch are away to Dyce.

In the play-offs among the bottom teams, Aberdeen University Medics can continue their return to form with a win at King’s College, where they meet Inverness Craig Dunain.

In the only game being played in Caley 2 North, the season winds down with a game between North Police Scotland and Ross Sutherland, which, although having no impact on the final outcomes at either end of the league, will still be a highly-competitive affair.

[[title]]

[[text]]

