Rugby: Finish line in sight as Gordonians bid to win National Three title, plus Caley Leagues round-up

The wait is almost over as Gordonians go in search of the victory which will secure the National Three title.

With three games remaining, the GoGos need three points to secure promotion back to National Two at the first attempt – and captain Chris McIlroy insists his club are ready for their date with destiny.

Strathmore are the visitors to Countesswells tomorrow for a game where the stakes are high for both clubs.

But there is no room for sentiment for the Aberdeen side.

McIlroy said: “It should be a pretty feisty one to be fair. Strathmore have a lot to play for as they need to win their remaining games to stay up, and we need a win to win the league.

“We have had a few grudge matches with Strath over the years home and away.

“We had a relatively close game in the grand scheme of things away to them earlier in the season.

“It was a hostile environment that day and we’ve been looking forward to this game since then to play on a pitch which is suited to the standard of rugby we play.”

Extended season has had some benefits for Gordonians

The extended campaign due to postponements means Gordonians will be playing into May regardless, but McIlroy believes the late finish to the season has had its benefits.

He said: “We had hoped the season would be finished by now and we’ve stockpiled these extra games at the end.

“It’s been nice with the good weather to be able to train on the grass at this time of year and our preparation has gone better than normal.”

McIlroy insists future is bright at Countesswells

The GoGos skipper has had a watching brief from the sidelines during the run-in, but his absence has given him the chance to watch his team-mates in action.

Having seen his team close in on the championship, McIlroy believes the future is bright for the club.

He said: “I’ve missed the last two months due to torn muscles in my groin and lower abdomen but I’ve been to all the training sessions and been to every game to make sure everyone is dialled in.

“I’m working hard to get back into playing condition and I might be able to play at Orkney on May 6 in the last game of the season.

“But if we win the league this weekend, I’m probably not going to push it too hard as I don’t want to re-injure myself.

“It pains me to be seeing all the success we’re having and I’m watching from the sidelines.

“I want to be out there as much as everyone else, but obviously I’m extremely proud of how the boys have done without me playing.

“Angus Winning has stepped up to be the captain in the last couple of months in my absence and Struan Robertson, our forwards captain, has also stepped up.

“They are students at Aberdeen University and I’ve no doubt both are future captains of the club.”

Caley Leagues: Kinloss look to finish play-offs job in Stornoway

Meanwhile, Kinloss Eagles are just one win away from winning the Caley 3 North play-offs, which would then see them gracing Caley 2 North season.

A win tomorrow away to Stornoway would ensure Kinloss cannot be caught by second-placed Garioch.

Eagles head coach Mike Lawton said: “Stornoway have been one of the top performers in the league this season. We can expect a big challenge on Saturday, especially on their own pitch.”

Garioch are away to Dyce.

In the play-offs among the bottom teams, Aberdeen University Medics can continue their return to form with a win at King’s College, where they meet Inverness Craig Dunain.

In the only game being played in Caley 2 North, the season winds down with a game between North Police Scotland and Ross Sutherland, which, although having no impact on the final outcomes at either end of the league, will still be a highly-competitive affair.