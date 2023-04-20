‘It’s like a celebration when we get a clean sheet’ says Ross McCrorie on Aberdeen’s recent defensive strength

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

‘It’s like a celebration when we get a clean sheet’ says Ross McCrorie on Aberdeen’s recent defensive strength

Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie insists the squad are 'like brothers' as the close-knit Dons bid to make it seven straight wins when hosting Rangers on Sunday.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie Image: SNS

Such is the focus on defensive strength under Barry Robson’s management Aberdeen celebrate every clean sheet, says Ross McCrorie.

The defensive midfielder insists the Reds even celebrate clearances in the bid to deliver a shut-out.

It is a dedication to defending that has paid off with the Dons delivering five clean sheets in the last six games, all victories.

In comparison before Robson was appointed manager in late January the Dons had registered only six shut-outs in 23 Premiership games.

That new found defensive solidity has been the foundation of the Dons’ longest winning streak since 2015.

It is a winning run that has propelled Aberdeen up to third in the Premiership table.

The Reds will bid to secure a seventh straight win when hosting second-placed Rangers at Pittodrie on Sunday.

Aberdeen’s Ross McCrorie training at Cormack Park ahead of Sunday’s clash with Rangers. Image: SNS.

McCrorie, 25, said: “It’s like a celebration when we get a clean sheet.

“The boys are up for it all the time. Even clearances, or whatever, we celebrate.

“Since the gaffer has come in we have made a few tweaks to the system.

“I won’t tell you exactly what, I don’t want to tell other teams.

“But what we have done has really improved us.

“The boys are all working for each other, all backing each other.”

Liam Scales (L) and Ross McCrorie during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park ahead of the game against Rangers. Image: SNS.

January signings key during revival

Aberdeen moved late in the January transfer window to solve the defensive problem with two key signings.

Centre-back Angus MacDonald, 30, arrived on a short-term contract until the end of the season following his exit from Swindon Town.

Another centre-back, Mattie Pollock, was secured on loan from English Championship side Watford until the end of the campaign.

Bojan Miovski (L) and Ross McCrorie during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park this week. Image: SNS.

Pollock, 21, and MacDonald have started every game under manager Robson.

McCrorie also reckons the loan signing of captain Graeme Shinnie from Wigan Athletic has been key.

Shinnie will miss Sunday’s game against Rangers having been hit with a four-game ban by the Scottish FA.

Aberdeen appealed the straight red card shown to Shinnie following a VAR review late on in the 1-0 win at Ross County.

However, the SFA’s judicial panel protocol upheld the red card for serious foul play.

An extra one match ban was also added as the appeal was deemed unlikely to win.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie (L) and Kelle Roos training at Cormack Park this week. Image: SNS.

McCrorie said: “The new boys who have come in have been top quality.

“Mattie Pollock and Angus MacDonald have both been top players for us.

“Graeme Shinnie has been great.

“It is not only that as they are great boys as well and have added to the squad.

“We are a tight knit bunch and we all feel like we are brothers in there.”

Captain Graeme Shinnie training as Aberdeen prepare for Rangers clash – which he is suspended for. Image: SNS.

‘Continue to show a strong mentality’

Aberdeen’s resurgence under Robson’s guidance has been remarkable.

The Reds were in the bottom six and 10 points adrift of Hearts who occupied third spot when Jim Goodwin was axed as manger on January 28.

Aberdeen now occupy third position with a five point advantage on fourth placed Hearts.

McCrorie accepts it has been a season of extreme ups and downs.

And he has vowed there can be no let up in the bid to ensure the high of a winning streak continues.

Aberdeen striker Duk during training at Cormack Park in preparation for the game against Rangers. Image: SNS.

McCrorie said: “For whatever reason, it didn’t click at times before, there were problems.

“However in recent wins you have seen a lot of top performances.

“There have been a lot of up and downs.

“You are only remembered for your last game though so we need to keep it up.

“Every week, we know we need to do well at this club, week in week out.

“It is up to us to continue to show a strong mentality.”

Dream of European action on hold

Aberdeen are in pole position to secure a third placed finish and the lucrative rewards that would come with that.

The team that finishes third in the Premiership will qualify for the Europa League play-offs, should Celtic or Rangers win the Scottish Cup.

Midfielder Ylber Ramadani during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park this week. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

That is just one two legged tie away from the lucrative group stages that would deliver a prize payment of £3.2 million and European games until mid December.

Defeat in the play-offs would not be the end as the club would then drop into the Conference League group stages.

Again that guarantees group stage football until mid December, and a prize of £2.8m.

McCrorie refuses to let his mind drift to the potential of playing in the group stages in Europe.

That is too far away and there is a job to be done now.

(L-R) Jonny Hayes, Graeme Shinnie and Leighton Clarkson during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park ahead of the Rangers game. Image: SNS.

McCrorie said: “I think for any top team, any player, you just need to concentrate on each game as it comes.

“For any player, as soon as you start looking too far into the future that’s when things start to unravel.

“So, for us it’s full focus on the next game.”

