Aberdeen FC Ref Watch: No foul on Sakala before Aberdeen’s second goal, and Nick Walsh’s ridiculous ball boys intervention Our officiating expert Finlay Elder reviews the refereeing display during the Dons' 2-0 Premiership win over Rangers. Referee Nick Walsh asks a member of Aberdeen staff for the ball boys to speed up during the Premiership match with Rangers. Image: SNS By Finlay Elder Share Ref Watch: No foul on Sakala before Aberdeen’s second goal, and Nick Walsh’s ridiculous ball boys interventi... Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/football/aberdeen-fc/5648827/ref-watch-no-foul-on-sakala-before-aberdeens-second-goal-and-nick-walshs-ridiculous-ball-boys-intervention/ Copy Link 0 comment [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation