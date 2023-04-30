Aberdeen boss Barry Robson says shut-out success has been a team effort

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Barry Robson insists Aberdeen’s sensational clean sheet return is down to the entire team, not just his in-form back three.

Aberdeen have registered six shut-outs in their seven-game winning streak.

The only goal conceded in the club’s longest winning run since 2015 was from the penalty spot in a 3-1 win at Dundee United on March 4.

Since that converted spot-kick at Tannadice Robson’s side have racked up five straight clean sheets.

No Premiership team comes close to Robson’s side in terms of preventing opponents scoring over the last seven games.

Premiership leaders Celtic are closest with seven goals conceded in their previous seven matches in the Premiership.

Robson hailed every Aberdeen player for sticking to their defensive duties in a winning run that has propelled the club to third in the Premiership table.

And he insists the defensive shift by striker Bojan Miovski in the 2-0 win against Rangers, where he scored, embodies the defensive philosophy.

Robson said: “If you want to be a good defensive team that comes from everyone.

“Everyone thinks you just go and work on a back three or a back five.

“However it is not a case of standing there and just working with a back three in training every day.

“It has to come from everyone.

“I thought Bojan was outstanding against Rangers with that and we start to defend from there.

“That is the way we look at it and you work your way back defensively.”

‘You need to be brave and have big heart’

Aberdeen have not conceded from open play for 631 minutes, since a late goal in a 4-0 loss at Premiership leaders Celtic on February 18.

Rangers had scored in 27 successive games in all competitions prior to facing the Dons at Pittodrie last Sunday.

The Ibrox club had found the back of the net in every game since a 3-0 Champions League defeat to Italian Serie A leaders Napoli on October 24 last year.

That scoring run ended at Pittodrie.

Goal from Liam Scales and Miovski secured a first win at Pittodrie against Rangers since 2016.

Robson said: “It is really difficult when you have a free flowing team like Rangers who are going to rotate and move you about a lot.

“However my players got it right and all defended well.

“On top of defending well you also need to be brave and have a big heart.

“You need to want to run.

“That was our message to the players.

“When you do that, what a chance you have.”

Back three all set to exit Pittodrie

Robson has masterminded a transformation in Aberdeen’s defensive performances.

Prior to his arrival as manager the Dons were leaking goals and in free-fall down the Premiership table.

Aberdeen had secured just six clean sheets in the 23 Premiership games this season under former boss Jim Goodwin prior to his sacking on January 28.

The defensive solidity under Robson may come from the entire team but the three centre-backs have been fundamental.

Centre-backs Liam Scales, Angus MacDonald and Mattie Pollock have started every game in the seven game winning streak.

MacDonald and Pollock both arrived late in the January transfer window, just days after Robson took over the managerial role.

Former Swindon defender MacDonald signed a two-year deal to remain with the Dons until the summer of 2025 on Friday.

Loan deals for Pollock (Watford) and Scales (Celtic) expire at the end of the campaign.

Final push in the post-split fixtures

Aberdeen have just five post-split matches remaining before the season ends.

Sitting third in the league standing the Dons hold a a five-point advantage over fourth-placed Hearts.

The Reds face tricky post-split away games against Rangers, Hearts and Celtic and host Hibs and St Mirren at Pittodrie.

Although a seven game winning run has elevated the Dons into pole position to finish third Robson insists there can be no complacency.

He said: “It is all going well at the moment but we also know that you can’t take anything for granted in this game.

“I am a firm believer in that.

“You sit down at the end of the season and see what we have achieved.

“And maybe then we can relax a little bit.”