Angus MacDonald signs two-year contract extension with Aberdeen – ‘We are building something special’

Centre-back Angus MacDonald says he feels “at home” at Aberdeen, after agreeing a new two-year deal to remain at the club until at least the summer of 2025.

The 30-year-old was signed on an initial short-term contract in January, having parted ways with English League One outfit Swindon Town.

Experienced stopper MacDonald has been a key part of the Dons’ resurgence during boss Barry Robson’s 10 games in charge, alongside Watford loan centre-half Mattie Pollock – another January addition.

The porous defence of the first half of the season is a distant memory, with the Reds on a seven-game winning run following Sunday’s 2-0 victory at home to Rangers, with the defensive three of MacDonald, Pollock and Liam Scales helping secure five straight clean sheets.

Aberdeen are five points clear of Hearts in third place going into the Premiership post-split and, with group stage European football on the horizon for next term, MacDonald thinks “something special” is brewing at Pittodrie.

He said: “It’s great to get the extension finalised and I am really happy to be staying at the club, where I feel so at home.

“I had some good options back in England, but I want to continue on this journey with this group of lads because I really do think we are building something special.

“The fans have also been fantastic to me and everyone I have met has made me feel so welcome.”

Robson, who took the reins from axed boss Jim Goodwin at the tail-end of the January window and was responsible for bringing MacDonald, has now rewarded two first-team stars with new deals in same amount of weeks – following confirmation of wideman Jonny Hayes’ contract extension.

Having been appointed Reds gaffer until the end of the season at least, Robson has clearly been entrusted with making decisions on the shape of Aberdeen’s squad longer term.

Hailing MacDonald’s leadership qualities, the manager said: “There is no doubt Angus has had a positive impact on the team since his arrival in January.

“He clearly brings a wealth of experience and has already become an important senior member of the squad.

“We need leaders all over the pitch as we prepare for the final five games of the season and the news that Angus has committed his future to the club will be a welcome boost to both the dressing room, and for the supporters.”