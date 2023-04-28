Angus MacDonald signs two-year contract extension with Aberdeen – ‘We are building something special’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Angus MacDonald signs two-year contract extension with Aberdeen – ‘We are building something special’

The centre-back has helped shore up the Dons' defence since signing in January with the backline on a five clean-sheet streak.

By Ryan Cryle
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald. Image: SNS

Centre-back Angus MacDonald says he feels “at home” at Aberdeen, after agreeing a new two-year deal to remain at the club until at least the summer of 2025.

The 30-year-old was signed on an initial short-term contract in January, having parted ways with English League One outfit Swindon Town.

Experienced stopper MacDonald has been a key part of the Dons’ resurgence during boss Barry Robson’s 10 games in charge, alongside Watford loan centre-half Mattie Pollock – another January addition.

The porous defence of the first half of the season is a distant memory, with the Reds on a seven-game winning run following Sunday’s 2-0 victory at home to Rangers, with the defensive three of MacDonald, Pollock and Liam Scales helping secure five straight clean sheets.

Aberdeen are five points clear of Hearts in third place going into the Premiership post-split and, with group stage European football on the horizon for next term, MacDonald thinks “something special” is brewing at Pittodrie.

He said: “It’s great to get the extension finalised and I am really happy to be staying at the club, where I feel so at home.

“I had some good options back in England, but I want to continue on this journey with this group of lads because I really do think we are building something special.

“The fans have also been fantastic to me and everyone I have met has made me feel so welcome.”

Angus MacDonald, with Liam Scales, Ross McCrorie and Mattie Pollock behind him, at Ross County during the recent 1-0 Premiership victory. Image: Shutterstock

Robson, who took the reins from axed boss Jim Goodwin at the tail-end of the January window and was responsible for bringing MacDonald, has now rewarded two first-team stars with new deals in same amount of weeks – following confirmation of wideman Jonny Hayes’ contract extension.

Having been appointed Reds gaffer until the end of the season at least, Robson has clearly been entrusted with making decisions on the shape of Aberdeen’s squad longer term.

Hailing MacDonald’s leadership qualities, the manager said: “There is no doubt Angus has had a positive impact on the team since his arrival in January.

“He clearly brings a wealth of experience and has already become an important senior member of the squad.

“We need leaders all over the pitch as we prepare for the final five games of the season and the news that Angus has committed his future to the club will be a welcome boost to both the dressing room, and for the supporters.”

Exclusive: Aberdeen colts team entry into SFA’s new Conference League not a done deal yet – as Dons weigh up fifth-tier pros and cons

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Post Thumbnail
Hearts v Aberdeen kick-off time changed due to Beyonce gig at Murrayfield
Experienced Aberdeen player Jonny Hayes (left) and Graeme Shinnie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson on why he lets experienced players run the dressing room
Will Aberdeen enter a colts team into the new fifth-tier Conference League?
Exclusive: Aberdeen colts team entry into SFA’s new Conference League not a done deal…
Aberdeen supporters during the Premiership clash with Rangers at Pittodrie. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
Joe Harper: Magnificent Aberdeen fans making Pittodrie a fortress again
Aberdeen Women captain Loren Campbell. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Loren Campbell on 'positive' environment at Aberdeen thanks to men and women's teams' good…
Willie Miller and the Dons stars in the recording studio in 1983. Image: DC Thomson.
When Aberdeen FC launched assault on pop charts with the European Song
Ross McCrorie celebrates at full-time after the 2-0 win over Rangers. Image: SNS.
Paul Hartley talks up former club Bristol City amid interest in Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie
Bojan Miovski celebrates his goal to make it 2-0 against Rangers with his team-mates. Image: Shutterstock
Boss Barry Robson on delivering daily reminder to players of winning mentality demanded at…
Post Thumbnail
Former Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass leads Memphis to cup upset in USA
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald, Mattie Pollock and Liam Scales (L-R) after the 1-0 win at Ross County. Image: SNS
Former Don Brian Irvine thrilled to see mean streak in the Aberdeen defence

Most Read

1
The money will help Jack Dow hopefully fulfill his dream of becoming a Royal Marine. Image: Willie Dow.
Mystery donor makes £100,000 donation towards Aberdeen teen’s sight-saving brain surgery
2
Police are standing near to a cordoned off at Belmont Gardens where a body was found. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Police investigating ‘unexplained’ death of woman in Aberdeen
3
Eight Acres Hotel in Elgin has cancelled reservations just days before the MacMoray Festival begins. Image: Jasperimage.
Last-minute cancellations at Eight Acres causes chaos for MacMoray festival goers
4
More than 150 drivers were stopped by police during patrols in the Highlands. Image: Highlands and Islands Police Division.
Two drivers fail eyesight tests during Highland road policing patrols
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An offshore worker who threw a cardboard cup towards Hearts star Barrie McKay at Celtic Park has been fined ?790. Zack Griffiths, 25, was also banned from attending all football matches for three years. Griffiths, of Aberdeen, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on December 2 2021 Picture shows; Zack Griffiths and Hearts winger Barrie McKay. N/A. Supplied by Spindrift/Craig Foy/SNS Group Date; Unknown
Aberdeen offshore worker fined for throwing cardboard cup at Hearts footballer
6
Someone holiday a handmade burger
Tasty options: 5 places to eat in Lossiemouth
7
The Range Rover crashed onto its side, closing the road in both directions. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson.
Two people charged after Range Rover overturns on Aberdeen street
8
Colleagues and friends have been helping Anna Marie Chalmers to raise money. Image: gofundme.
Friends rally to help keep Fraserburgh woman ‘fiercely independent’
9
Police were called to a property on Rosehill Drive. Picture of Rosehill Drive. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Investigation launched into sudden death of baby girl in Aberdeen
10
Lee Munro admitted climbing on top of a roof and throwing a glass bottle. Image: Facebook/Google.
Man climbed onto roof of tenement and tossed objects to the ground below

More from Press and Journal

Northern Star Awards host Edith Bowman. Image: Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce.
Northern Star Business Awards: All the winners from this year's ceremony
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Billy Dodds urges his Caley Thistle players to seize chance to book Scottish Cup…
Cove's Shay Logan battles with Dundee's Luke McGowan at Dens Park. Image: SNS.
Cove Rangers play out 0-0 draw with Dundee to move off foot of Championship
Nairn County's Station Park.
Nairn County raise objections to Scottish Conference League proposal
The incident happened on Great Northern Road. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
10-year-old girl taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle on Great Northern Road
Matthew Reiss resignation
Highland Council praises 'constructive' meeting on Corran Ferry crisis
Rev Mark Strange, Primus of the Scottish Episcopal Church. Image; Supplied.
Highland-based bishop 'honoured' to present sceptre at coronation
Get a load of this lobster and prawn mac and cheese from the Seafood Bothy. Image: Julia Bryce/DC Thomson
Review: Seafood Bothy in Stonehaven is worth getting drookit for
David Raven celebrates his Scottish Cup semi-final winner with Graeme Shinnie and Ryan Christie. Image: SNS
David Raven still cherishes goodwill from Caley Thistle supporters following semi-final winner in 2015
Interim management team Charlie Charlesworth and Stevie Dunn. Image: Bob Crombie
Charlie Charlesworth says Dumbarton approach must not affect Elgin City's gameplan

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]