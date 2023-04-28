Nairn County raise objections to Scottish Conference League proposal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Nairn County raise objections to Scottish Conference League proposal

The Highland League side are opposed to the creation of a new fifth tier.

By Danny Law
Nairn County's Station Park.
Nairn County's Station Park.

Nairn County have confirmed they are opposed to the creation of a new Scottish Conference League.

A new 10-team division featuring four Premiership B teams and six overall from the Highland and Lowland Leagues is expected to be voted through at the SFA’s annual general meeting in June.

The league, which would sit between League Two and the Highland and Lowland Leagues, would be in place for the start of the 2024-25 season.

Celtic, Rangers, Hearts and Aberdeen are reportedly considering paying £100,000 each to field B teams in the new set-up, which would also include four Lowland League teams and two sides from the Highland League.

Aberdeen are understood to have not yet committed to entering a colts side in the proposed fifth-tier with the Dons still weighing up the positives and negatives of the SFA’s planned shake-up.

But Nairn County have said they are firmly against the proposals.

A club statement released on Friday evening read: “In light of recent news reports about the proposed new Conference League at Tier 5, as a club, we would like to put on record that we do not support the creation of the Conference League.

“It would be hypocritical of us to be against B teams given the fact we have had a reserve side in the North Caledonian League for the past three seasons.

“What we are against is changing the pyramid model to cater to four clubs so they can parachute their B teams into Tier 5 on a permanent basis and essentially relegate both the Highland and Lowland Leagues and all other tiers below. At what point does four become six or eight other Premiership clubs wanting a B team parachuted in?

“There are plenty of ambitious non-league clubs who want to further themselves but are finding that an additional hurdle is forcibly being put in place to prevent clubs at our level and below from being able to progress in a fair manner.

“As part of an initial document that outlined the Scottish FA objectives, we were presented with strengths and weaknesses of the conference league, there was no reference to any perceived weaknesses to the existing non-league clubs at our tier and below. The weaknesses were too concerned about lack of promotion and relegation for the B sides.

“With no promotion or relegation for the B teams, there is every chance a ‘normal’ team finishing in 6th place in the league would still get relegated.

“There was no option to vote on keeping the status quo.

“We might ‘only’ be Nairn County, but we want to ensure that the pyramid delivers for the whole of the game and not just four clubs who already have established teams within the pyramid.”

Exclusive: Aberdeen colts team entry into SFA’s new Conference League not a done deal yet – as Dons weigh up fifth-tier pros and cons

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highland League

Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0042233. Callum Law. Highland League title decider between Buckie Thistle and Brechin City. Full time result - Buckie 0 Brechin 2 Brechin City manager Andy Kirk lifts the Highland League trophy April 22nd 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Brechin City's character pleases Andy Kirk ahead of pyramid play-offs
Huntly goalscorer Andy Hunter
Huntly striker Andy Hunter signs new deal to remain at Christie Park until 2024
Turriff United FC (Navy) v Brora Rangers FC (Red) Highland League Pictured is Brora's Gavin Morrison. Picture by DARRELL BENNS Pictured on 19/01/2019
Former Brora Rangers man Gavin Morrison hoping for a change of play-off luck with…
To go with story by Ewan Smith. Brechin City chairman Kevin Mackie Picture shows; Brechin City chairman Kevin Mackie. Brechin. Supplied by Brechin City Date; Unknown
Kevin Mackie says support has been key as Brechin City get set for promotion…
This season's Highland League title went to the final day, with Brechin City pipping Buckie Thistle to the crown. Image: Jason Hedges
Aberdeen colts and Highland League clubs in line to join new Scottish Conference League
2
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0042233. Callum Law. Highland League title decider between Buckie Thistle and Brechin City. Full time result - Buckie 0 Brechin 2 Trophy and bubbly time for Brechin! April 22nd 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Brechin City marksman Grady McGrath looks to continue Highland League-leading scoring streak in play-offs
Ross Tokely still has one more season left at Nairn County.
Ross Tokely wants his final year as a footballer to end with Nairn County…
Wick Academy photos ahead of their Scottish Cup third round tie against Falkirk Wick Academy player/manager - Gary Manson
Gary Manson reveals changes afoot at Wick Academy after disappointing campaign
Pictured from left to right: Johnny Crawford of Formartine United, Jack McKenzie of Turriff United and Liam Grant of Strathspey Thistle who have all extended their contracts with their respective clubs. Collage created by Callum Law on 24/4/2023 - Crawford and McKenzie pics by Jasperimage, Grant pic by Donald Cameron
Formartine, Turriff and Strathspey players pen extensions
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0042233. Callum Law. Highland League title decider between Buckie Thistle and Brechin City. Full time result - Buckie 0 Brechin 2 Trophy and bubbly time for Brechin! Kevin McHattie celebrates Brechin winning the Highland League title. April 22nd 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Kevin McHattie on journey from early retirement thoughts to Highland League title with Brechin…

Most Read

1
The money will help Jack Dow hopefully fulfill his dream of becoming a Royal Marine. Image: Willie Dow.
Mystery donor makes £100,000 donation towards Aberdeen teen’s sight-saving brain surgery
2
Police are standing near to a cordoned off at Belmont Gardens where a body was found. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Police investigating ‘unexplained’ death of woman in Aberdeen
3
Eight Acres Hotel in Elgin has cancelled reservations just days before the MacMoray Festival begins. Image: Jasperimage.
Last-minute cancellations at Eight Acres causes chaos for MacMoray festival goers
4
More than 150 drivers were stopped by police during patrols in the Highlands. Image: Highlands and Islands Police Division.
Two drivers fail eyesight tests during Highland road policing patrols
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An offshore worker who threw a cardboard cup towards Hearts star Barrie McKay at Celtic Park has been fined ?790. Zack Griffiths, 25, was also banned from attending all football matches for three years. Griffiths, of Aberdeen, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on December 2 2021 Picture shows; Zack Griffiths and Hearts winger Barrie McKay. N/A. Supplied by Spindrift/Craig Foy/SNS Group Date; Unknown
Aberdeen offshore worker fined for throwing cardboard cup at Hearts footballer
6
Someone holiday a handmade burger
Tasty options: 5 places to eat in Lossiemouth
7
The Range Rover crashed onto its side, closing the road in both directions. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson.
Two people charged after Range Rover overturns on Aberdeen street
8
Colleagues and friends have been helping Anna Marie Chalmers to raise money. Image: gofundme.
Friends rally to help keep Fraserburgh woman ‘fiercely independent’
9
Police were called to a property on Rosehill Drive. Picture of Rosehill Drive. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Investigation launched into sudden death of baby girl in Aberdeen
10
Lee Munro admitted climbing on top of a roof and throwing a glass bottle. Image: Facebook/Google.
Man climbed onto roof of tenement and tossed objects to the ground below

More from Press and Journal

Northern Star Awards host Edith Bowman. Image: Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce.
Northern Star Business Awards: All the winners from this year's ceremony
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Billy Dodds urges his Caley Thistle players to seize chance to book Scottish Cup…
Cove's Shay Logan battles with Dundee's Luke McGowan at Dens Park. Image: SNS.
Cove Rangers play out 0-0 draw with Dundee to move off foot of Championship
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald. Image: SNS
Angus MacDonald signs two-year contract extension with Aberdeen - 'We are building something special'
3
The incident happened on Great Northern Road. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
10-year-old girl taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle on Great Northern Road
Matthew Reiss resignation
Highland Council praises 'constructive' meeting on Corran Ferry crisis
Rev Mark Strange, Primus of the Scottish Episcopal Church. Image; Supplied.
Highland-based bishop 'honoured' to present sceptre at coronation
Get a load of this lobster and prawn mac and cheese from the Seafood Bothy. Image: Julia Bryce/DC Thomson
Review: Seafood Bothy in Stonehaven is worth getting drookit for
Post Thumbnail
Hearts v Aberdeen kick-off time changed due to Beyonce gig at Murrayfield
David Raven celebrates his Scottish Cup semi-final winner with Graeme Shinnie and Ryan Christie. Image: SNS
David Raven still cherishes goodwill from Caley Thistle supporters following semi-final winner in 2015

Editor's Picks

Most Commented