Pittodrie legend Frank McDougall believes Aberdeen will be even stronger next season under manager Barry Robson.

The Dons are in the midst of a seven-game winning streak, the club’s longest run of victories since 2015.

McDougall reckons the best has yet to come now Robson has been confirmed as Aberdeen manager until at least summer 2025.

Robson and assistant Steve Agnew have agreed two-year contract extensions.

Legendary striker McDougall reckons it was a “no-brainer” to hand Robson a deal after he elevated a struggling squad from the bottom six to third in the Premiership.

And he reckons Robson will make the Reds an even stronger force when he secures his own transfer targets in the summer window.

McDougall, 65, said; “It was a no-brainer to offer Robson a contract.

“He has done wonders and Aberdeen are now playing like a football team.

“They are now playing like an Aberdeen team should, which is great to see.

“Robson has the team playing for him and with real confidence.

“I think it will get even better under Robson because he will be able to bring in his own players in the summer.

“He will be able to sign the players he wants to improve the team even further.

“Now is the time to look for those players.”

Sign up loan stars for next season, says McDougall

Aberdeen Hall of Fame star McDougall reckons Robson must also look to secure players for next season who are already at the club.

Captain Graeme Shinnie (Wigan Athletic), Mattie Pollock (Watford), Leighton Clarkson (Liverpool) and Liam Scales (Celtic) all have loan deals set to expire at the end of the season.

He said: “Now that his future is sorted Robson has to move to sign up Shinnie, who is club captain and a very important player.

“Also try to get Pollock, Scales and Clarkson signed up for next season.”

Defending like Miller and McLeish

Robson has overseen eight wins in his 10 games in charge since being named interim manager following Jim Goodwin’s dismissal.

Under Goodwin, the Dons had secured six clean sheets in 23 Premiership games.

Robson’s Reds have racked up five successive clean sheets (and conceded just once) in seven matches.

That solitary goal conceded did not come from open play, but was a penalty in the 3-1 defeat of Dundee United at Tannadice.

McDougall believes Robson has brought back a defensive solidity reminiscent of his former team-mates – legends Willie Miller and Alex McLeish.

He said: “Aberdeen were conceding far too many goals before Robson started managing the team.

“You can’t keep losing goals because when you do that players really lose confidence.

“Under Robson they are defending really well… like Miller and McLeish, the team we had in the eighties.

“To concede one goal in seven games, and just a penalty, it shows the fantastic job Robson is doing.

“You can go through every league in England and Scotland and you will not see that.

“I watched the game against Rangers and Aberdeen destroyed them in the second half.”

‘A winning combination’ for Robson

Robson was pitched in as interim manager in late January when the Dons were mired in the Premiership bottom six.

The Pittodrie board wielded the axe on Goodwin after a run of three humiliating defeats to Hearts, Darvel and Hibs.

In just three months, he has catapulted the Dons five points clear in third position.

Under Robson, the Reds are in pole position to finish third and secure the potential European riches that come with that.

Third place could bring European group stage football and a UEFA cash prize of around £3 million – if Celtic win the Scottish Cup.

McDougall said: “When Robson first took over you could never have imagined Aberdeen would be up in third this season.

“There were some big names linked with the Aberdeen position when the club were looking for a new manager.

“But Robson has come in and done a great job.

“He works hard, has a good bunch of people around him and the players are all playing for him.

“That is a winning combination.”

Emotional return to Pittodrie

Fans’ favourite McDougall was signed by Sir Alex Ferguson in 1984 from St Mirren for a fee of £100,000.

He finished lead scorer in the Premier Division in his first season at Pittodrie with 24 goals to fire the Dons to the league title.

The following season he scored another 20 times and famously netted all four goals in a 4-1 defeat of Celtic at Pittodrie.

Sadl, his career was cut short at the age of just 29 when he had to retire while in his prime at Pittodrie due to a serious back injury.

McDougall was inducted into the Aberdeen Hall of Fame in November alongside Duncan Shearer, Dougie Bell, Russell Anderson and the late Davie Robb.

However, he was unable to attend the ceremony.

The Pittodrie great confirmed in October he has been diagnosed with stage 2 lung cancer.

On Saturday, February 25 he was honoured when walking on to the pitch at half-time during the 1-0 win over Livingston.

The Red Army gave the club great a deserved standing ovation.

That match was the start of the seven-game winning streak.

“They’ve won every game since then, ” said McDougall.

“It meant everything to walk out in front of the fans – there were tears in my eyes.”