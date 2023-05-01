Legend Frank McDougall insists Aberdeen revolution under Barry Robson is only just starting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Legend Frank McDougall insists Aberdeen revolution under Barry Robson is only just starting

McDougall thinks the Dons - who he says are defending like Miller and McLeish in their pomp - can only get better once the manager has a transfer window to bolster his squad.

By Sean Wallace
Barry Robson, right, during the win over Rangers at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
Barry Robson, right, during the win over Rangers at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock

Pittodrie legend Frank McDougall believes Aberdeen will be even stronger next season under manager Barry Robson.

The Dons are in the midst of a seven-game winning streak, the club’s longest run of victories since 2015.

McDougall reckons the best has yet to come now Robson has been confirmed as Aberdeen manager until at least summer 2025.

Robson and assistant Steve Agnew have agreed two-year contract extensions.

Legendary striker McDougall reckons it was a “no-brainer” to hand Robson a deal after he elevated a struggling squad from the bottom six to third in the Premiership.

And he reckons Robson will make the Reds an even stronger force when he secures his own transfer targets in the summer window.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson. Image: Aberdeen FC

McDougall, 65, said; “It was a no-brainer to offer Robson a contract.

“He has done wonders and Aberdeen are now playing like a football team.

“They are now playing like an Aberdeen team should, which is great to see.

“Robson has the team playing for him and with real confidence.

“I think it will get even better under Robson because he will be able to bring in his own players in the summer.

“He will be able to sign the players he wants to improve the team even further.

“Now is the time to look for those players.”

Sign up loan stars for next season, says McDougall

Aberdeen Hall of Fame star McDougall reckons Robson must also look to secure players for next season who are already at the club.

Captain Graeme Shinnie (Wigan Athletic), Mattie Pollock (Watford), Leighton Clarkson (Liverpool) and Liam Scales (Celtic) all have loan deals set to expire at the end of the season.

He said: “Now that his future is sorted Robson has to move to sign up Shinnie, who is club captain and a very important player.

“Also try to get Pollock, Scales and Clarkson signed up for next season.”

Liam Scales celebrates scoring against Rangers with Jonny Hayes. Image: Shutterstock

Defending like Miller and McLeish

Robson has overseen eight wins in his 10 games in charge since being named interim manager following Jim Goodwin’s dismissal.

Under Goodwin, the Dons had secured six clean sheets in 23 Premiership games.

Robson’s Reds have racked up five successive clean sheets (and conceded just once) in seven matches.

That solitary goal conceded did not come from open play, but was a penalty in the 3-1 defeat of Dundee United at Tannadice.

McDougall believes Robson has brought back a defensive solidity reminiscent of his former team-mates – legends Willie Miller and Alex McLeish.

He said: “Aberdeen were conceding far too many goals before Robson started managing the team.

“You can’t keep losing goals because when you do that players really lose confidence.

“Under Robson they are defending really well… like Miller and McLeish, the team we had in the eighties.

Aberdeen’s Angus MacDonald, Mattie Pollock and Liam Scales (L-R) after the 1-0 win at Ross County. Image: SNS

“To concede one goal in seven games, and just a penalty, it shows the fantastic job Robson is doing.

“You can go through every league in England and Scotland and you will not see that.

“I watched the game against Rangers and Aberdeen destroyed them in the second half.”

Bojan Miovski celebrates his goal to make it 2-0 against Rangers with his team-mates. Image: Shutterstock

‘A winning combination’ for Robson

Robson was pitched in as interim manager in late January when the Dons were mired in the Premiership bottom six.

The Pittodrie board wielded the axe on Goodwin after a run of three humiliating defeats to Hearts, Darvel and Hibs.

In just three months, he has catapulted the Dons five points clear in third position.

Under Robson, the Reds are in pole position to finish third and secure the potential European riches that come with that.

Third place could bring European group stage football and a UEFA cash prize of around £3 million – if Celtic win the Scottish Cup.

McDougall said: “When Robson first took over you could never have imagined Aberdeen would be up in third this season.

“There were some big names linked with the Aberdeen position when the club were looking for a new manager.

“But Robson has come in and done a great job.

“He works hard, has a good bunch of people around him and the players are all playing for him.

“That is a winning combination.”

Bojan Miovski heads Aberdeen 2-0 in front against Rangers. Image: Shutterstock

Emotional return to Pittodrie

Fans’ favourite McDougall was signed by Sir Alex Ferguson in 1984 from St Mirren for a fee of £100,000.

He finished lead scorer in the Premier Division in his first season at Pittodrie with 24 goals to fire the Dons to the league title.

The following season he scored another 20 times and famously netted all four goals in a 4-1 defeat of Celtic at Pittodrie.

Sadl,  his career was cut short at the age of just 29 when he had to retire while in his prime at Pittodrie due to a serious back injury.

McDougall was inducted into the Aberdeen Hall of Fame in November alongside Duncan Shearer, Dougie Bell, Russell Anderson and the late Davie Robb.

However, he was unable to attend the ceremony.

The Pittodrie great confirmed in October he has been diagnosed with stage 2 lung cancer.

On Saturday, February 25 he was honoured when walking on to the pitch at half-time during the 1-0 win over Livingston.

The Red Army gave the club great a deserved standing ovation.

That match was the start of the seven-game winning streak.

“They’ve won every game since then, ” said McDougall.

“It meant everything to walk out in front of the fans – there were tears in my eyes.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident involved a Flixbus and a flat-bed lorry. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Bus and lorry crash closes A92 at Bridge of Muchalls
2
A row has broken out over CCTV in the garden of a home in the west end of Aberdeen
Aberdeen CCTV row as ‘decade-long’ war between west end neighbours reaches boiling point
4
3
A memorable day for Siberia Bar. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
20 pictures from Siberia Bar & Hotel’s 2023 May Day celebrations in Aberdeen
4
Donald Trump
Donald Trump says it’s ‘good to be home’ after landing at Aberdeen Airport
11
5
Inverness Sheriff Court
Five-year ban for disqualified driver who crashed while over the limit
6
Lindsay Bartlet, 61, from Old Aberdeen, who had a drink with Michael Bublé at P&J Live.
Michael Bublé orders Aberdeen man three pints and has a drink with him
7
Post Thumbnail
Five-times-the-limit drink-driver banned from the roads
8
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Ryan Gallon appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook/ DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Man told partner: ‘If I get lifted you are getting a punch in the…
9
The scene at High Street in Elgin following a serious assault on Sunday night. Image: Jasper Images.
Police hunt for 14-year-old boy after man critically injured in Elgin assault
10
Huge sandstone blocks fell from the roof of the Thurso building. Image: Supplied
Thurso town centre street closed after large chunks of masonry fall to street

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]